U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.01
    +22.82 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,314.01
    +168.71 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,605.20
    +60.29 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.81
    +10.49 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.82
    -3.06 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.50
    +9.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.19
    +0.29 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9949
    +0.0042 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2940
    -0.0460 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1463
    -0.0056 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5110
    +1.7540 (+1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,913.35
    -933.88 (-4.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.26
    +7.55 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.54
    -50.90 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Changes in the holding of company’s own shares

Rovio Entertainment Corp.
·1 min read
Rovio Entertainment Corp.
Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation      Stock Exchange Release      September 7, 2022 at 5.30 p.m. EEST

Changes in the holding of company’s own shares

Rovio Entertainment Corporation has on September 7, 2022 transferred without consideration a total of 12,757 Company's own shares to Company's management and employees based on the Company's employee share savings plan for Savings Period April 2020–March 2021.

Following the transfer, Company holds total of 7,411,416 its own shares.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
Media phone: +358 40 4858985
RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), and one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada). Studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.


Recommended Stories