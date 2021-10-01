U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

Rovio Entertainment Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release October 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. EEST

Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

According to the decision of the Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s 2021 Annual General Meeting, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board consists of representatives of the four largest shareholders of Rovio Entertainment Corporation, however so that at least one of the members must be appointed by an institutional investor.

The following persons have been appointed to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board:
• Kaj Hed, Chairman of Board of Directors, Moor Holding AB
• Matthew Wilson, Deputy Member of the Board of Directors, Brilliant Problems Ltd
• Esko Torsti, Head of Cross Asset Allocation, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
• Markus Lindqvist, Director, Sustainability, Aktia Bank Plc, legal representative for funds managed by Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd.

In addition, the Nomination Board includes Kim Ignatius, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation.

The now appointed Nomination Board will forward its proposals for the 2022 Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors by 31 January 2022.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 4858985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Rovio also has locations in China and the United States. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.


