U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.00
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,284.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,460.50
    -44.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.50
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.34
    +1.11 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.40
    +8.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0931
    +0.0030 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6390
    +0.0300 (+1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    +1.49 (+7.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8540
    +0.0540 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,455.43
    -1,488.12 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.38
    -42.97 (-4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.14
    -22.56 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Rovio Entertainment Corporation
·6 min read
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release April 7, 2022 at 3.45 p.m. EEST


Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

The Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation was held on April 7, 2022 at the company’s headquarters, Keilaranta 7, FI-02150 Espoo, Finland. In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without the presence of shareholders or their representatives at the meeting venue. Shareholders and their proxy representatives could participate in the meeting and exercise shareholder rights only by voting in advance or making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all the proposals to the General Meeting by the Board of Directors and the Shareholders’ Nomination Board, approved the financial statements for the financial year 2021, approved the remuneration report and the amended remuneration policy for the company’s governing bodies as well as discharged the company's management from liability.

Use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and payment of dividend

The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share. The remaining part of the distributable funds will be retained in the shareholders’ equity. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment April 11, 2022 are recorded in the company’s shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend will be paid on April 20, 2022.

Election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors shall comprise six (6) members. Mr. Niklas Hed, Ms. Camilla Hed-Wilson, Mr. Kim Ignatius, Mr. Björn Jeffery and Ms. Leemon Wu as well as Mr. Langer Lee as a new member were elected members of the Board of Directors for the term of office ending at the closure of the Annual General Meeting in 2023.

Mr. Kim Ignatius was elected Chair of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Björn Jeffery was elected Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors was kept unchanged and monthly remuneration will be paid as follows: to the Chair of the Board of Directors EUR 9,500, to the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors EUR 7,500, to the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 5,000 each, and as additional monthly compensation to the Chair of the Audit Committee EUR 2,500. If the Chair of the Audit Committee is the Chair or Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, no additional compensation will be paid. The company will compensate reasonable travel expenses of the Board members and committee members arising from Board or committee work.

Election and remuneration of the auditor

Ernst & Young Oy, authorized public accountants, was re-elected auditor of the company. Ernst & Young Oy has notified that Ms. Terhi Mäkinen, APA, will act as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's term of office will end at the closure of the Annual General Meeting in 2023. The auditor will be paid remuneration according to the auditor's reasonable invoice approved by the company.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the company’s own shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the company's own shares. The number of own shares to be repurchased and/or accepted as pledge may not exceed 8,210,120 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10 percent of all the current shares of the company. The company together with its subsidiaries cannot at any moment own or hold as pledge more than 10 percent of all the shares of the company.

Only the unrestricted equity of the company can be used to repurchase own shares on the basis of the authorization. Own shares can be repurchased at a price formed in trading on a regulated market on the date of the repurchase or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The Board of Directors is entitled to decide how shares are repurchased and/or accepted as pledge. Own shares may be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shares held by the shareholders (directed repurchase).

The authorization is in force until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until June 30, 2023.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act. The number of new shares to be issued on the basis of the authorization may not exceed an aggregate maximum of 8,210,120 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10 percent of all the current shares of the company. In addition to the authorization to issue new shares, the Board of Directors may decide on the conveyance of an aggregate maximum of 8,210,120 own shares held by the company.

The Board of Directors is entitled to decide on all terms of the issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares and it is entitled to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights (directed issue).

The authorization is in force until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until June 30, 2023.

Decisions taken by the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

In its organizing meeting, which was held immediately after the General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from amongst its members Mr. Kim Ignatius (Chair), Ms. Camilla Hed-Wilson and Ms. Leemon Wu as members of the Audit Committee, and Ms. Camilla Hed-Wilson (Chair), Mr. Kim Ignatius and Björn Jeffery as members of the Remuneration Committee.

In Espoo April 7, 2022

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:
Minna Raitanen, General Counsel
Media desk: +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflati

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Ford Stock Catches a Downgrade. The Problems Are Wide in the Auto Industry.

    Barclays analyst Brian Johnson downgrades shares of Ford to Hold from Buy. Inflation is a problem for the analyst.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • Should You Buy Costco Stock Right Now?

    Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has a reputation for delivering excellent value to customers. Similarly, Costco's stock has delivered exceptional value to shareholders, up 62% in the last year and 548% in the previous decade, before dividends. There are scarce investors who would not be happy with the return Costco has delivered.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Is Sundial Growers Riskier Than Other Meme Stocks?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of the cannabis industry's most popular meme stocks. However, this only offers us a glimpse of how it has performed in the past and just how erratic the stock can be.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Builds Up New $4.2 Billion Stake in HP

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has found another way to put even more of its money to work, purchasing a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyT

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Better Metaverse Chip Stock: Nvidia vs. Qualcomm

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) have emerged as metaverse stocks, primarily on the hardware side. While each company has a slightly different niche, both make chips that will play key roles in powering the metaverse. Understanding these dynamics could help investors choose between the two prominent metaverse stocks.

  • With EPS Growth And More, Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Is Interesting

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Federal Reserve Fears Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • The Fed’s plan to rapidly slash its balance sheet is out. Here’s what happens to money in the system.

    Federal Reserve meeting minutes outline a plan to reduce its record-sized balance sheet from nearly $9 trillion to help cool inflation at 40-year highs, potentially starting in May. Here's what happens to the money.

  • Does Tilray's Report Today Make the Stock a Buy?

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon made a bold prediction last year when he said his aim for the new company formed when it combined with fellow cannabis grower Aphria was for $4 billion in annual revenue by the middle of 2024. Tilray is growing its core marijuana business, but Irwin also plans to use acquisitions to help grow the business to hit the revenue goal. Its U.S. subsidiaries, including hemp producer Manitoba Harvest, craft brewer SweetWater Brewing, and Breckenridge Distillery, are all profitable, according to the company's financial release.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.