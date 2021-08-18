U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

Rovio Entertainment Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release August 18, 2021 at 12.00 p.m. EEST


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:

Rene Lindell

Position:

Chief Financial Officer

Initial Notification

Reference number:

743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20210817122239_2

Issuer

Name:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

LEI:

743700H95H3OPXDV6568

Transaction details

Transaction date:

August 16, 2021

Venue:

Nasdaq Helsinki LTD (XHEL)

Nature of the transaction:

Acquisition

Instrument:

Share

ISIN:

FI4000266804

Volume:

(1): Volume: 206 Unit price: 6.4686 EUR

Futher details:

Quarterly acquisition under the employee share savings plan

Aggregated transactions:

Volume:

(1): Volume: 206



Volume weighted average price:



6.4686 EUR

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
Media phone: +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


