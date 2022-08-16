U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

Rovio Entertainment Corp.
·1 min read

  • ROVVF
  • RVTTY
Rovio Entertainment Corp.
Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   August 16, 2022 at 6.00 p.m. EEST


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

 

Name:

René Lindell

 

Position:

Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Initial Notification

 

Reference number:

18480/4/4

 

 

 

Issuer

Name:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

LEI:

743700H95H3OPXDV6568

 

 

 

Transaction details

Transaction date:

August 15, 2022

Venue:

Nasdaq Helsinki LTD (XHEL)

Nature of the transaction:

Acquisition

 

Instrument:

Share

ISIN:

FI4000266804

 

Volume:

(1): Volume: 217 Unit price: 6.254 EUR

 

 

Further details:

Quarterly acquisition under the employee share savings plan

 

Aggregated transactions:

Volume:

(1): Volume: 217



Volume weighted average price:



6.254 EUR

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


