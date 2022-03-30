U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the Q1 2022 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation
·2 min read
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release March 30, 2022

Publishing time for the Q1 2022 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Q1 2022 interim report on April 29th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on its Q1 2022 interim results, including a Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on April 29th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EEST. The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en, and later the same day as a recording.

The Q1 interim report will be available after publication on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year/2022

Dial in number(s) for the phone conference:

PIN: 35504272#

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 3333 000 804
United States: +1 6319 131 422

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on March 30th, 2022.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
Media phone + 358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.
(www.rovio.com )


