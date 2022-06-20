Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2019

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release June 20, 2022 at 10.15 a.m. EEST

Share subscriptions based on stock options 2019

Between 20 April 2022 and 31 May 2022, a total of 703,781 Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s new shares have been subscribed for with the stock option program 2019. 693,781 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2019A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 6.80 and 10,000 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2019B stock options at a subscription price of EUR 7.13. The entire subscription price of EUR 4,789,010.80 shall be recorded into the invested unrestricted equity reserve.

As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of Rovio Entertainment shares will increase to 82,963,825 shares.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 20 June 2022, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc together with the old shares as of 21 June 2022.

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. ( www.rovio.com )

