U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.75
    +9.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,575.00
    +138.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,673.00
    +7.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.90
    +7.90 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.98
    +0.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.00
    -5.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    -0.21 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2177
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.74
    -0.62 (-3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4179
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8650
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,697.48
    -1,435.55 (-3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.29
    -33.01 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.67
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Rovio Entertainment Corporation applies for listing of option rights 2019A and 2019B

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release May 28, 2021 at 8.30 a.m. EEST

Rovio Entertainment Corporation applies for listing of option rights 2019A and 2019B

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will apply for the listing of its series 2019A and 2019B stock options, complying with its 2017-2019 option scheme, on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd First North Growth -market place estimated as of June 1, 2021.

The total number of the 2019A series option rights under the 2017-2019 option scheme is 1,616,666 and the total number of 2019B series option rights is 50,000. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe to one (1) Rovio Entertainment Corporation new share or Company’s treasury share. Rovio Entertainment Corporation's holds 728 916 series 2019A option rights and 40,000 series 2019B option rights.

Currently, the share subscription price under the 2019A series option rights is EUR 6.92 per share. The share subscription price under the 2019B series option rights is EUR 7.13 per share. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the option scheme, the subscription price has been reduced by the amount of dividends decided before the share subscription, on the record date of each dividend payment. The share subscription price shall, nevertheless, always amount to at least EUR 0.01. The adjustment based on the distribution of assets shall not apply to stock option sub-categories 2019B, as resolved by the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the option scheme, the share subscription period for series 2019A and 2019B option rights begin on June 1, 2021 and the subscription period will end on May 31, 2022. The option rights 2019A and 2019B are freely transferable.

The option holders can subscribe the shares during the subscription period by giving the payment and subscription details to their own bank.

New shares subscribed with option rights 2019A and 2019B will be listed as additional lots of Company shares on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares after the share capital increase has been registered.

The grounds for the granting of the 2017-2019 option rights and the key updated terms and conditions were published in a stock exchange release on May 17, 2018. The terms and conditions of the option scheme 2017-2019, as well as the approval schedule for share subscriptions under the option rights are available on the company's website at https://investors.rovio.com/en.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
Media phone: +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


Recommended Stories

  • Iran bans cryptocurrency mining for 4 months amid power cuts

    Iran has banned the energy-intensive mining of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin for nearly 4 months, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, as the country faces major power blackouts in many cities. "The ban on the mining of cryptocurrencies is effective immediately until September 22 ... Some 85% of the current mining in Iran is unlicensed," Rouhani said in a televised speech at a cabinet meeting. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created through a process known as mining, where powerful computers compete with each other to solve complex mathematical problems.

  • Australia's CBA to let customers check other bank balances on its app

    CBA, Australia's largest bank, said its move came under the country's Consumer Data Right (CDR) law that will soon be extended to energy and other sectors. The bank said it would invest A$50 million ($38.68 million) in two startups, picking up a 23% stake in online shopping platform Little Birdie and 25% in Amber, which provides access to wholesale electricity prices. Amber offers a subscription service to users to get access to wholesale electricity prices, which have nearly halved over the past three years and tend to be lower than retail prices.

  • Market Wrap: Weak PayPal Pump Leaves Market Mostly Flat With BTC at $38K, ETH $2.7K

    Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility has been dropping the past two days. So has gold's.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Treasury Yields Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from the highest in more than four months as bond yields rebounded, hurting demand for the non-interest-bearing metal.The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points, while the dollar rose as well. A stronger greenback makes commodities including gold less appealing for investors holding other currencies.Bullion has been rallying from an early-year slump, helped by central bankers’ reassurances on the outlook for monetary policy and increasing holdings in exchange-traded products backed by the metal.“Gold slides back under $1,900 on a modest sell program,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. That suggests profit-taking helped by slightly higher yields post auction and a higher dollar.”Gold fell 0.2% $1,895.23 an ounce at 2:42 p.m. in New York after rising as much as 0.7%. The precious metal is still up more than 7% this month, on course for its biggest gain since July. Futures for August delivery on the Comex rose 0.2% to settle at $1,903.80. Spot silver, platinum and palladium slipped.The recent rally may not last, according to Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.“We believe inflation will level off over the coming months, and Fed officials to sound less dovish and look for higher nominal rates,” he said. “We expect gold to trend lower over the coming months.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cryptocurrencies don't pose a financial stability risk: Carney

    Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said cryptocurrencies carry little risk from a financial stability standpoint, citing limited exposure for large banks. But, he warned about the need for additional action if the digital tokens “move more towards the center.”

  • Indian government exceeded powers with encryption-breaking rule - WhatsApp filing

    India's government exceeded its legal powers by enacting rules that companies such as WhatsApp say will force them to break end-to-end message encryption, the messaging app owned by Facebook argued in a court filing seen by Reuters. WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in a Delhi court against the government to quash a provision of a new regulation that mandates companies to divulge the "first originator of information", arguing in favour of protecting privacy. In a statement on Wednesday, WhatsApp said it would engage with the Indian government to find "practical solutions" and protect users, but its court filing shows it has taken a firmer stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

  • Banks Flex Muscle With $23 Billion Gain as Congress Scolds CEOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street CEOs spent two days being grilled by lawmakers. Their companies gained more than $23 billion in market value.The heads of the six biggest U.S. banks absorbed Democrats’ jabs over their firms’ treatment of consumers, climate change and for not doing enough to promote racial justice. Republicans chimed in, too, bashing lenders for shunning politically unpopular businesses in the U.S., while financing Chinese companies.As the hits kept coming, bank stocks kept rising -- indicating the executives mostly accomplished what they set out to do ahead of this week’s congressional hearings: Avoid embarrassing moments or clashes that could cast lasting shadows over their industry.While the breadth of questions served as a reminder of the expansive reach of megabanks, the absence of fireworks underscored how well the firms fared during the economic turmoil that the pandemic unleashed. It was a far cry from what happened after the 2008 financial crisis when Wall Street was the villain and Washington aggressively tightened its leash.“The goal for the CEOs with these hearings was to get through without anything that would result in more onerous regulation, and without anything that would cause them problems with shareholders,” said Ian Katz, an analyst at Capital Alpha Partners in Washington. “They largely succeeded.”Pleased LobbyistsThe proceedings started Wednesday with JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, Bank of America Corp.’s Brian Moynihan, Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser and Wells Fargo & Co.’s Charlie Scharf appearing before the Senate Banking Committee. Round 2 came Thursday before the House Financial Services Committee.Some bank lobbyists privately said they were pleased, commenting that there were no public relations missteps.Diversity and racial inclusion were recurring themes for Democrats, who asked whetherbanks should be independently audited to determine whether their actions adversely impact minority communities.“It is something we’re looking at again,” Fraser said of Citigroup, which defeated a shareholder proposal calling for such a review at its recent annual meeting.Read More: Citi Is Rethinking Racial Audits Dimon Dismisses as BureaucracyDimon, however, dismissed the audits as “bureaucracy and B.S.,” while adding that the bank is “completely devoted” to aiding people of color.Workforce ReturnThe JPMorgan CEO was the most outspoken of the executives. He also drew attention when he theorized that some Americans don’t immediately want to return to the workforce in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.Republicans spent a lot of their time telling the CEOs that banks should stay out of politics and warning that corporate “activism” in areas like climate change would harm their businesses.“I’m very concerned about the pressure that you all are receiving as CEOs,” said Representative Bill Huizenga, a Michigan Republican. “ All of your firms have pledged fidelity to this whole notion of bowing to the wokeness that’s going on.”Lawmakers of both parties at times sought the executives’ advice on a range of tricky policy issues, including the need for oversight of cryptocurrencies and the appropriate government response to the rise of blank-check companies and the bubble in so-called meme stocks like GameStop Corp.Crypto CautionDimon and Solomon said that they personally remained dubious about crypto-investing and called it a “buyer beware” product. And they said Washington should be working on setting rules for the largely unregulated digital tokens.Still, Dimon and Solomon noted that their firms were thinking about how to make coins available in a safe way to clients, especially as demand for them has surged.“This goes back to how you have to run a business,” the JPMorgan chief said, noting that his personal views were largely irrelevant. “I don’t smoke marijuana but if you make it nationally legal, I’m not going to stop our people from banking it.”Read More: Dimon Sharpens Criticism of Biden’s Tax Hike ProposalAsked about whether additional disclosure may be needed for special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, Solomon said that would be a good idea.The Goldman CEO also weighed in on the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, saying that while there are a number of institutional investors who buy “total return swaps,” what made Hwang an outlier was his extremely concentrated positions. Solomon said he supported regulators considering a “more modern disclosure structure” for the derivatives, which Hwang used to shield his massive stakes.“Some focus there is probably a good thing,” Solomon said.Scharf’s ProgressScharf, whose bank has been involved in several scandals and remains under orders from the Federal Reserve that cap its growth, said convincing regulators that Wells Fargo is fixed is his No. 1 priority.“We believe we are making progress, but we’re also very, very clear that this is a multiyear journey, just given the amount of work that has to get done,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark’s Wood Says Bitcoin Can’t Be Shut Down, Rebuts ESG Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Star investor Cathie Wood has a message of reassurance for Bitcoin investors amid the din of ever harsher regulatory rhetoric: officials won’t be able to make the largest cryptocurrency go away.Tough talk against digital tokens from China and calls for greater scrutiny in Europe and the U.S. have contributed to a slump in Bitcoin, but Wood said the virtual currency is “already on its way and it’ll be impossible to shut it down.”Regulators “will be a little more friendly over time” toward cryptocurrencies out of fear of missing out on the innovation provided by the sector, Wood said at the Consensus 2021 conference organized by CoinDesk.Read More: Cathie Wood’s Bad Spring Is a Blip When Future Is So MagnificentThe most high-profile recent broadside came from China. A push to rein in cryptocurrency mining there was partly triggered by concern over a surge in illicit coal extraction to deliver the power needed by the server farms underpinning Bitcoin. Billionaire Elon Musk also highlighted environmental risks in suspending Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc.Wood, founder of Ark Investment Management LLC, said that the focus on green factors likely led to a pause in institutional buying of Bitcoin. She has previously said she expects the token to surge longer term.Bitcoin’s questionable environmental profile has eroded the argument that the token is bound to lure more mainstream investment, whether as an online store of value akin to digital bullion or for more speculative purposes.Musk has backed an effort to shine a light on energy consumption by North American miners, including planned renewable use. But it will take years for many of the largest miners to recalibrate where they source their energy.“Half of the solution is understanding the problem,” Wood said. “This auditing of what miners, certainly in North America, are willing to do around how much of their electricity usage is generated by renewables is going to bring that topic into stark relief, and will encourage an acceleration in the adoption of renewables beyond which otherwise would have taken the place.”Ark Investment Management published a report last month saying cryptocurrency mining can drive investment in solar power and make more renewable energy available to the grid.Capital-Gains TaxOn the stock market outlook, Wood said concerns about higher U.S. capital-gains taxes had hurt “high-volatility, high-multiple stocks,” but added those fears have eased amid increased chances of gridlock in Washington.Ark’s funds have faced a tough time of late as a wave of selling swept across former market darlings in the technology sector amid a switch to less richly valued segments of the equity market. The firm’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slumped about 28% from its February peak.Bitcoin was trading around the $38,000 level as of 12:41 p.m. in Tokyo, down some 40% from a record in mid-April.(Updates with more from Wood from the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Lending Firm Ledn Raises $30M From Alan Howard, Coinbase and More

    Kingsway Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Susquehanna and other investors also participated in the Series A round.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Speakers Driving Price Action Ahead of Friday’s PCE Report

    Gold futures are inching above the $1900.00 level for the first time since January 8, underpinned by steady-to-lower Treasury yields and a falling U.S. Dollar amid growing inflation concerns after several Federal Reserve policymakers stood firm on their dovish stance over rates. There are no major reports on Wednesday so we could be looking at another cautious trade ahead of several U.S. economic reports on Thursday and the all-important Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday. In the absence of reports on Wednesday, traders will once again be looking toward Fed speakers for guidance.

  • DeFi ‘Raises Challenges’ for Investors, Regulators, SEC’s Gensler Says

    The regulator has suggested that a dedicated market regulator would offer some protection against fraud and manipulation.

  • Big Tech Drawn to New Singapore Carbon Offset Trading Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s largest tech corporations -- from Google to Microsoft Corp. and Amazon -- are in talks with a new carbon offset trading platform in Singapore that would be among the first to be backed by a public stock exchange.The technology giants may use Climate Impact X as they strive to meet “ambitious” targets to become net-zero emitters, Herry Cho, Singapore Exchange Ltd.’s head of sustainability and sustainable finance said in an interview. Ride-hailing firm Grab Holdings Inc. has also expressed interest in the trading venue that’s set to be launched this year, she said.Companies with net-zero or even net-negative ambitions are quickly realizing that “negotiating one-on-one with their small sustainability teams” to find the best projects “is completely unrealistic and is draining their manpower,” Cho said.An Amazon.com Inc. spokesperson said the firm supports the sustainability efforts of customers such as Singapore bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd., which is also backing Climate Impact X. Amazon has no plans to purchase offsets in the region at the moment. Microsoft and Google declined to comment.Grab SupportSingapore-based Grab said the company supports carbon offset programs that reduce emissions and provide economic uplift to communities.“Having greater transparency and assurance will help us achieve that promise to our consumers and key stakeholders,” a spokesperson said. “We look forward to more details when CIX is launched.”Private companies are coming under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint to support goals under the Paris Agreement, and are looking for ways to cancel greenhouse gas emissions that can’t immediately be slashed. Singapore last week announced a pilot project to encourage more companies to buy certificates for offsets, even as quality control remains a concern globally.Climate experts have warned that validating cheap offsets that don’t actually remove carbon dioxide could give companies a way to claim they’re carbon free without undertaking costly work to reduce planet-warming emissions -- resulting in greater pollution overall. Even respected environmental groups like the Nature Conservancy have come under fire for selling offsets that protect forests no longer in danger of being torn down.Several private markets have emerged to trade carbon credits, such as the Carbon Trade Exchange in London, though Singapore is among the first to offer trading of carbon offsets backed by a public bourse. Unlike carbon credits, which give the holder the right to emit carbon, carbon offsets are projects -- from forests to solar power -- that counterbalance the use of fossil fuels.While not among the world’s biggest carbon emitters, tech companies have a sizable footprint thanks to energy-intensive data centers. As of April, of the 10 largest U.S. companies by market value, only four had announced plans to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050 -- all of them tech firms.Google last year said its net carbon footprint over its lifetime was zero, while Microsoft aims to be carbon negative by 2030. Large corporations are mostly worried about the quality and scale of their offsets and projects they back, Cho said.Climate Impact X will host an exchange for carbon offsets trading as well as a marketplace of nature conservancy projects such as forests, wetlands or mangroves that companies can support. The new platform is also backed by Singapore investor Temasek Holdings Pte. and commercial bank Standard Chartered Plc.Verify ProjectsClimate Impact X will create a rating system for participants based on existing sustainability gauges such as the Gold Standard and will also use satellites, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to verify the integrity of projects. The aim is to trade products such as futures and other derivatives on the exchange, said Lee Beng Hong, SGX’s head of fixed income, currencies and commodities.The platform will operate at the scale of a startup initially, and is hiring at least 20 people across areas such as tech, operations, legal and sales. SGX is helping the Climate Impact X management “set up the exchange’s infrastructure and marketplace” together with the other partners, Lee added.(Updates with Amazon’s comment in fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Best Buy, Salesforce, Pending Home Sales: 3 Things to Watch

    Investing.com -- The S&P 500 andNASDAQ Compositeheld onto gains Wednesday as strong earnings from retailers boosted optimism about a return to more normal economic times.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.

  • Wall Street Bets: Redditors Scoop Up More AMC as Buy List Grows

    The Reddit crowd is on a roll and from the looks of it, they are not slowing down anytime soon.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.