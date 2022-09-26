U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,675.39
    -17.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,421.08
    -169.33 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,871.79
    +3.87 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,671.24
    -8.35 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.45
    -1.29 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.70
    -13.90 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    18.71
    -0.20 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9624
    -0.0064 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    +0.1020 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0687
    -0.0170 (-1.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5530
    +1.2330 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,075.45
    +54.83 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.09
    +4.99 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 26 September 2022

Rovio Entertainment Corp.
·1 min read
Rovio Entertainment Corp.
Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26.9.2022 at 18.45 EET

 

 

Rovio Entertainment Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 26.9.2022

 

 

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

 

In the Nasdaq Helsinki

 

Date

26.9.2022

Exchange transaction

BUY

Share trading code

ROVIO

Amount, shares

26201

Average price/share, EUR

5,495562

Total cost, EUR

143989,23

 

 

 

 

Rovio now holds a total of 7 437 617 shares including the shares repurchased on 26.9.2022

 

 

On behalf of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

 

 

 

OP Corporate Bank PLC

 

Further information:
Timo Rahkonen, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
+358 40 730 3442
RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th

    RRC, NLY and SRT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 26, 2022.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Overlooked EV Stocks to Buy Now

    While we can see the automotive industry slowly change gears from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs), the switchover may be picking up pace. If investors haven't considered EV companies before, now is the time to take a closer look. Ford has been accelerating its EV strategy for some time now, expecting a 600,000 EV production run rate by late 2023 and an annual run rate of more than 2 million EVs by late 2026.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • 10 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best defense stocks to buy amid escalating geopolitical tensions. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions. The Global Aerospace and Defense Market According to a report by The Business Research Company, […]

  • 11 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash

    In this article, we discuss 11 best defensive stocks for an upcoming crash. If you want to read about some more defensive stocks, go directly to 5 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates in the United States by three quarters of a percentage point, continuing on an […]

  • Brutal Bear Market Knocks 7 Major Stocks Below $3 A Share

    There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Just about all growth stocks were hammered this year. Since they peaked in the first quarter of 2021, the lack of favorable momentum toward U.S. federal legalization has taken a major toll on their stock prices. But these companies are growing revenue at a healthy rate that could make them top cannabis players by the time U.S. federal legalization happens.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    When it comes to building wealth over time, it's hard to beat a strategy of dollar-cost averaging into a broad index fund.

  • AMC hires Citigroup as underwriter for preferred shares

    The theater-chain, however, warned potential investors that investments in APE might involve "losing all or a substantial portion of your investment" given the recent fluctuation in prices of the preferred shares and the underlying shares of AMC Entertainment. The company also said Citigroup will receive 2.5% cut per unit sold for the first $250 million gross sales of APE units, and a 1.5% cut per unit sold for the subsequent $250 million gross sales.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Dollar Surge Tends to End in Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar’s recent rally is creating an “untenable situation” for risk assets including stocks, and in the past this kind of dollar strength has led to some kind of financial or economic crisis, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper B

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Occidental (OXY) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Is Trending Stock Bank of America Corporation (BAC) a Buy Now?

    Bank of America (BAC) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Down 80%, Is Shopify Stock Worth the Risk?

    With time, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has the potential to be one of them. Diving into the numbers shows how much momentum the company has lost and what it can do to turn things around. The company bet -- by hiring staff and building out infrastructure -- that the pandemic permanently accelerated e-commerce by five to 10 years.

  • The Stock Market Is Undergoing a Regime Change

    I'm having second thoughts on rising interest rates and the resurgent bear market

  • 3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.

  • How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

    How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? The actual average return -- after adjusting for inflation, reinvesting dividends, and assuming you pay no taxes-- is almost half that. How is the oft-quoted figure promising 10% average annual returns so far off?