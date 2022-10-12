Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 12 October 2022

Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12.10.2022 at 18.45 EET Rovio Entertainment Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 12.10.2022 Rovio Entertainment Corporation In the Nasdaq Helsinki Date 12.10.2022 Exchange transaction BUY Share trading code ROVIO Amount, shares 31619 Average price/share, EUR 5,505591 Total cost, EUR 174081,30 Rovio now holds a total of 7 794 862 shares including the shares repurchased on 12.10.2022 On behalf of Rovio Entertainment Corporation OP Corporate Bank PLC

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

