Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 20 December 2022

Rovio Entertainment Corp.
·1 min read
Rovio Entertainment Corp.
Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20.12.2022 at 18.45 EET

 

 

Rovio Entertainment Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 20.12.2022

 

 

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

 

In the Nasdaq Helsinki

 

Date

20.12.2022

Exchange transaction

BUY

Share trading code

ROVIO

Amount, shares

25042

Average price/share, EUR

5,953667

Total cost, EUR

149091,73

 

 

 

 

Rovio now holds a total of 6 781 506 shares including the shares repurchased on 20.12.2022

 

 

On behalf of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

 

 

 

OP Corporate Bank PLC

 

Further information:
Timo Rahkonen, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
+358 40 730 3442
RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

Attachment


