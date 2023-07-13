Rowan Street Capital Sold Tripadvisor (TRIP) for Fundamental Reasons

Rowan Street Capital, an investment management company, released its first half 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund gained +78.5% in the first half compared to a +16.8% gain for the S&P 500 Index. The fund’s portfolio is dominated by digital platform businesses. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Rowan Street Capital highlighted stocks like Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the Q2 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is an online travel company. On July 12, 2023, Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock closed at $17.50 per share. One-month return of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) was 4.54%, and its shares gained 1.69% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has a market capitalization of $2.591 billion.

Rowan Street Capital made the following comment about Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Now, the bottom 3 performers from all the companies that we’d sold were Docusign (DOCU) -76%, Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) -59% and Under Armour (UA) -57%. These represent the losses we would have incurred had we held on to these positions until now. We must note that all 3 of these were sold for purely fundamental reasons and we ended up being correct on all of them."

