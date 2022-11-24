U.S. markets closed

Rowing Machine Market to Rise at 5% CAGR during the Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - By 2031, the global rowing machine market size is anticipated to cross value of US$ 1.8 Bn, according to rowing machines industry analysis. Global demand for rowing machines has been fuelled by growing inclination toward fitness and staying healthy. Besides, increasing adoption of the machines for their ability to help people build stamina, tone their muscles, and lose weight is also expected to propel the market.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, November 24, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, November 24, 2022, Press release picture

It is advised that people work out throughout their lives considering that fitness routines are timeless. Most individuals join health and fitness clubs to stay in shape and maintain a healthy body structure, however some prefer to exercise at home. For the purpose of drawing new members and boosting client workout enthusiasm, health and fitness clubs often upgrade their training equipment. As such, over the forecast years, the demand for rowing machines is expected to rise due to increasing number of health clubs.

Since most individuals now prefer to exercise at home, the industry is likely to observe greater demand for indoor rowers. The main function of an indoor rowing machine is to create an atmosphere of global competition. The residential category is rising in demand and is anticipated to continue expanding in the coming years. Such growth is ascribed to the machine's enhanced health outcomes.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=59127

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The hydraulic rowing machines are anticipated to hold substantial rowing machine industry share throughout the forecast period. The segment's dominance of the market is mainly due to their affordable prices and space-saving attributes. Air or liquid resistance is used in hydraulic rowing machines. The hydraulic mechanism is ideal for exercises done at home since it revolves around the movement of force.

  • The demand for rowing machines is projected to be fuelled by expanding businesses in emerging nations and escalating medical needs to reduce the obesity prevalence. Additionally, the industry is expected to experience remarkable growth due to burgeoning demand for various high-end rowers at the Olympic Games and world championships and rising sales of rowers for athletes.

Global Rowing Machine Market: Growth Drivers

  • Manufacturing businesses are spending more on rowing machines with different weight capabilities, including 251-300 lbs. and over 300 lbs. Both light-weight and heavy users can use these rowing machines, and those with somewhat heavy bodies can use the rowers with simple foot supports. Technological innovations are expected to open up prospects for distributors and makers of rowing machines.

  • Commercial gyms as well as home fitness enthusiasts are increasingly using air rowers. Since they train end users for a diverse range of abilities including effortlessly managing body weight and exercising for longer periods of time, air rowers are recommended by several professional training providers.

  • Full-body aerobic exercises are facilitated by air rowers, which use fan flywheels to create resistance. It has built-in heat resistance capabilities and assists customers in rapidly cooling down while lowering heat. As such, air rowers are anticipated to be in high demand in the years to come.

Get discounted prices on your first purchase! Limited-time offer!

Contact our market research expert at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=59127

Global Rowing Machine Market: Regional Landscape

  • North American accounts for most gym-goers and is anticipated to continue leading the global market for rowing machine over the forecast timeframe. In 2020, North America accounted for more than 55% of overall sales with rowing machine market, with US emerging as the leading market in the region.

  • Major rowing machine manufacturers have started moving their manufacturing facilities to Asia Pacific, nevertheless, as a result of their focus on the expanding local market. As a result, the rowing machine market in the APAC is anticipated to experience increasing demand in the years to come.

Global Rowing Machine Market: Key Competitors

  • Icon Health & Fitness Inc.

  • Torque Fitness LLC

  • Johnson Health Tech

  • WaterRower Inc.

  • Nautilus Inc.

  • Amer Sports Oyj

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=59127

Global Rowing Machine Market: Segmentation

Type

  • Air

  • Magnetic

  • Water/Fluid

  • Hydraulic

Weight Capacity

  • Below 250 lbs.

  • 251 - 300 lbs.

  • 301 - 350 lbs.

  • 351 - 400 lbs.

  • Above 400 lbs.

Pricing

  • Low

  • Medium

  • High

Consumer Group

  • Men

  • Women

  • Kids

End User

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers the latest market research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728312/Rowing-Machine-Market-to-Rise-at-5-CAGR-during-the-Forecast-Period-2021-to-2031--Transparency-Market-Research-Inc

