Rowing Machines Market to Garner USD 2027.32 Million with Excellent CAGR Forecast by 2029, Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size & Future Growth Outlook

·10 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Rowing Machines Market" the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. This Research Report spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. With the dependable Rowing Machines Market research report, best market opportunities are brought into the focus along with the well-organized information to bring about growth in the market. When globalization is touching new boundaries every day, businesses opt to take advantage of the global market for marketing and trading their product. A panel of industry experts, brilliant researchers, innovative forecasters, and conversant analysts work with full devotion to offer clients with this qualitative market report. Complex market insights are turned into simpler ones and then merged in the finest Rowing Machines Market report for a better understanding of end user.

Data Bridge Market Research Logo
Data Bridge Market Research Logo

Global rowing machines Market was valued at USD 1,470.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2027.32 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Get a Sample PDF of Rowing Machines Market Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-rowing-machines-market

Industry Overview:-

rowing machine is a fitness machine which is used to simulate the action of watercraft rowing for the purpose of training or exercise for rowing. Recent indoor rowers are often known as ergometers because they measure work performed by the rower and can be measured in ergs (unit). Indoor rowing is becoming a well-known sport catching a lot of attention amongst the competitive sport players worldwide. The term "indoor rower" also refers to players in this sport.

The growth of the rowing machine market increases during the forecast timespan due to the growing focus of consumers on their well-being and health. The growing prevalence of obesity and heart diseases all over the globe has resulted in an increase in the demand for strength endurance and cardiovascular equipment. These machines offer a stellar upper-body workout that helps improve the posture and reduce back pain. The "hydraulic rowing machines" is the highest growing product segment because it is less expensive than air, magnetic, or liquid rowers over the forecast period.  Furthermore, the growing number of fitness enthusiasts, gymnasiums and fitness centers is expected to increase in the upcoming years, which is expected to create more demand for the rowing machine market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Opportunities

  • Latest launches and development

The surging product launches and other innovations by major market players further offer many growth opportunities within the rowing machine market. For instance, Kettler launces Favorit Rower, a low-cost rower with 50 levels of resistance for intense workouts. This machine has a small LCD which displays the important exercise information and has an ear clip infrared heart rate pulse sensor which allows users to monitor heart rate wirelessly

Furthermore, the increasing trend towards full-body workout, weight loss, muscle toning and cardiovascular activities amongst female population all over the globe as well as the numerous collaborations with fitness applications are some major factors which will create beneficial opportunities for the growth of the rowing machines market in upcoming period.

Some of the major players operating in the rowing machines market are

  • Concept2 inc. (U.S.)

  • WaterRower (U.S.)

  • LifeCORE Fitness (U.S.)

  • HealthCare International Global Network Limited (U.S.)

  • TECHNOGYM S.p.A (Italy)

  • Core Health & Fitness, LLC (U.S.)

  • Seca (Germany), Brunswick Corporation (U.S.)

  • Nautilus, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan)

  • Cybex International, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Life Fitness (U.S.)

  • Precor Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Schnell Trainigsgerate GmbH (Germany)

  • Johnson Health Tech (U.S.)

  • Impulse (Qingdao) Health Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Amer Sports (Finland)

Get Full 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-rowing-machines-market

Recent Development

  • Nutrition Technologies raised USD 5 million in a Pre-Series B funding round in March 2021 to establish an insect protein factory in Malaysia. The existing investors, Openspace Ventures and SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, participated in the investment. This investment could help the company enter new Southeast Asian markets and fund R&D.

  • In November 2020, Portenga built smart insect farms that produce insect proteins that can be used as feed or fertiliser in agriculture. To overcome the cost and sustainability pitfalls of centralised insect-based farming systems, the smart insect farms are built in a modular and decentralised system near waste biomass sources. They are designed to take in 20-60 metric tonnes of feedstock per day.

  • In November 2020, AgriProtein, a subsidiary of ITG, announced the formation of "Bioko!", a joint venture with PreZero US. PreZero, a German-based company, is a global recycler that is at the forefront of developing circular economy solutions from 90 locations in nine countries. The two companies have joined forces to form an operating entity in the United States for nutrient recycling processes.

Key Points of the Report:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where a product overview and key content on the product and application segments of the global rowing machines market are provided.

Market Forecast: Here the report provides a full forecast for the global rowing machines market by End User, application, and region. It also provides global sales and revenue forecasts for all years in the forecast period.

Competition by Company: Here we analyze the competition of the global rowing machines market, by company price, revenue, sales and market share, market share, competitive landscape, and latest trends, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and market share of top companies.

Research Results and Conclusion: One of the last sections of the report where analyst findings and findings are provided.

Key Drivers

  • Growing geriatric population

A rise in the number of geriatric population has positively impacted the growth of the rowing machine market globally. The geriatric population places a high importance on alleviating joint pain, lowering cholesterol levels, and growing bone density. This population has completely different requirement as compared to younger population. The leading demand of fitness equipment such as rowing machines especially for seniors to perform safe and low impact workouts which are expected to drive the growth of the rowing machine market

  • Rising demand of hydraulic rowing machine

Hydraulic rowing machines are less magnetic, expensive than air or liquid rowers. Hydraulic rowing machines are also known as piston rowers. This rowing machine is considered to be the most affordable indoor rowing machines. They are run discreetly, portable and take up little room. Hydraulic rowers also offer a wide range of force to accommodate people of all levels of skill. The rising demand of hydraulic rowing machine is expected to drive the growth rate of the rowing machine market.

Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding right equipment and health benefits of regular exercise amongst health conscious consumers. Also, the increasing disposable incomes growing awareness regarding better quality gym equipment overall the globe are also majorly impacting the growth of the rowing machines market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-rowing-machines-market

Key Market Segments:-

The rowing machines market is segmented on the basis of product, weight capacity, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

  • Air Rowing Machine

  • Hydraulic Rowing Machine

  • Magnetic Rowing Machine

  • Water Rowing Machine

Others

  • Weight Capacity

  • Under 100 Pounds

  • 100 To 199 Pounds

  • 200 To 249 Pounds

  • 300 To 499 Pounds

Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

End User

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Table of Content: Global Rowing Machines Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Rowing Machines Market Report

Part 03: Global Rowing Machines Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Rowing Machines Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Rowing Machines Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-rowing-machines-market

Top Trending Reports:

Nail Polish Market, By Type (Base Coat, Top Coat, Others), Product (Liquid, Gel), Finish (Glossy, Matte, Glitter, Satin, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Independent Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nail-polish-market

Luxury Handbag Market, By Type (Handbag, Backpack, Wallet, Others), Material (Cotton, Leather, Nylon, Synthetic), End-User (Men, Women, Unisex), Distribution Channel (Duty-Free Stores, Online Stores, Discount Stores, Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-luxury-handbag-market

Business Travel Market, By Type (Managed Business Travel, Unmanaged Business Travel), Purpose (Marketing, Internal Meetings, Trade Shows, Product Launch, Others), Expenditure (Travel Fare, Lodging, Dining, Others), Age Group (Travelers below 40 Years, Travelers above 40 Years), Traveller (Group Travel, Solo Travel), Service (Transportation, Food and Lodging, Recreation Activity), Industry (Government, Corporate) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-business-travel-market

Women's Activewear Market, By Product (Top, Bottom, Sweatpants, Shorts, Skirts, Yoga Pants and Leggings, Outwear, Jackets, Hoodies and Sweatshirts, Innerwear and Swimwear and Others), Fabric (Polyester, Nylon, Cotton, Neoprene, Polypropylene, Spandex and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Price Range (Below $20, $20-$60, $40-$60, Above $60) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-womens-activewear-market

Hemp Clothing Market, By Raw Product (Hemp Seeds, Hemp Fiber, Hemp Shivs and Stalks), Source (Conventional (Natural) Hemp Source, Organic Hemp Source), Application (Fabrics, Denim, Fine Textiles, Canvas Bags, Carpets, Geotextiles), Processing Technique (European Enzyme-Treated Fiber, Chinese Fiber, NRC Enzyme-Treated Fiber) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hemp-clothing-market

Knitwear Market, By Product Type (T-Shirts and Shirts, Sweaters and Jackets, Sweatshirts and Hoodies, Shorts and Trousers, Evening Dresses, Suits, Leggings), Material Type (Natural, Synthetic, Blended), Application (Outerwear, Innerwear, Sportswear, Others), Consumer Group (Men, Women, Kids), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-knitwear-market

Facial Cleanser Market, By Product Type (Foam-Type Cleanser, Solvent-Based Cleanser, No Foam Cleanser, Collagen Type Cleanser, Face Cream, Face Wash and Face Oil), Skin Type (Neutral Skin, Dry Skin, Oily Skin, Mixed Skin and Sensitive Skin), Type (Normal Type, Scrub Type and Efficacy Type), End-User (Personal and Commercial), Application (Skin Whitening, Moisturizing, Repair, Blackheads, Oiliness, Dryness, Anti-Aging and Dark Spots), Distribution Channel (Online Channel and Offline Channel), Usage (Male and Female) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-facial-cleanser-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rowing-machines-market-to-garner-usd-2027-32-million-with-excellent-cagr-forecast-by-2029--share-demand-top-players-industry-size--future-growth-outlook-301626841.html

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research

