Rowing Machines Market to grow by USD 303.87 Mn by 2026, Growing Demand from Fitness Enthusiasts to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rowing Machines Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 303.87 million between 2021 to 2026. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.65% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, future growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rowing Machines Market 2022-2026

Download the PDF Report Sample to understand the scope of our full report on the global rowing machines market.

The global fitness equipment market is highly competitive due to the presence of both major vendors and small players operating across the market. In addition, there is considerable competition among the vendors that wish to gain market shares based on product differentiation, pricing, product portfolios, and value-added services. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to differentiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The major players in the market are also focusing on marketing strategies that use effective marketing activities to attract consumers. The promotional activities by suppliers and manufacturers boost sales of fitness equipment.

The report identifies Concept2 Inc, First Degree Fitness USA, Icon Health and Fitness Inc, Johnson Health Tech, Life Fitness, Nautilus Inc., Stamina Products Inc., Sunny Distributor Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa as some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand from fitness enthusiasts will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of awareness about rowing machines and their use will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here.

Story continues

Rowing Machines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Rowing Machines Market is segmented as below:

End-user

The rowing machines market share growth in the fitness centers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Demand for fitness centers has risen amid a growing number of people making efforts to stay fit and in shape, maintain strength, lose weight, and remain stress-free. Moreover, the urge to remain prim and fit fortressed by rising income levels is making consumers willing to pay high fees to fitness centers, including gyms and health clubs. Such factors of fitness centers will boost the market growth in the forecasted period.

Distribution Channel

Geography

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Product innovation will facilitate the rowing machines market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Rowing Machines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Rowing Machine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Rowing Machine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Rowing Machines Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rowing machines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rowing machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rowing machines market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rowing machines market vendors

Related Reports:

Personal Luxury Goods Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Rowing Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 303.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BODYCRAFT, Exercycle SL, First Degree Fitness USA, HealthCare International, Hydrow, Icon Health and Fitness Inc, Infiniti, JERAI FITNESS PVT. LTD, Johnson Health Tech, Kettler, Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Proform, Stamina Products Inc., Sunny Distributor Inc., TECHNOGYM SpA, Torque Fitness, WaterRower Inc., York Fitness, and Concept2 Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Fitness centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Individual users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Concept2 Inc.

11.4 First Degree Fitness USA

11.5 Hydrow

11.6 Icon Health and Fitness Inc

11.7 Johnson Health Tech

11.8 Life fitness

11.9 Nautilus Inc.

11.10 Stamina Products Inc.

11.11 TECHNOGYM SpA

11.12 WaterRower Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Rowing Machines Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rowing-machines-market-to-grow-by-usd-303-87-mn-by-2026--growing-demand-from-fitness-enthusiasts-to-boost-growth---technavio-301644740.html

SOURCE Technavio