Rowing Machines Market to grow by USD 303.87 Mn by 2026, Growing Demand from Fitness Enthusiasts to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rowing Machines Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 303.87 million between 2021 to 2026. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.65% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, future growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period.
The global fitness equipment market is highly competitive due to the presence of both major vendors and small players operating across the market. In addition, there is considerable competition among the vendors that wish to gain market shares based on product differentiation, pricing, product portfolios, and value-added services. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to differentiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The major players in the market are also focusing on marketing strategies that use effective marketing activities to attract consumers. The promotional activities by suppliers and manufacturers boost sales of fitness equipment.
The report identifies Concept2 Inc, First Degree Fitness USA, Icon Health and Fitness Inc, Johnson Health Tech, Life Fitness, Nautilus Inc., Stamina Products Inc., Sunny Distributor Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa as some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand from fitness enthusiasts will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of awareness about rowing machines and their use will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here.
Rowing Machines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Rowing Machines Market is segmented as below:
End-user
The rowing machines market share growth in the fitness centers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Demand for fitness centers has risen amid a growing number of people making efforts to stay fit and in shape, maintain strength, lose weight, and remain stress-free. Moreover, the urge to remain prim and fit fortressed by rising income levels is making consumers willing to pay high fees to fitness centers, including gyms and health clubs. Such factors of fitness centers will boost the market growth in the forecasted period.
Distribution Channel
Geography
35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Product innovation will facilitate the rowing machines market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Rowing Machines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Rowing Machine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Rowing Machine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Rowing Machines Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist rowing machines market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the rowing machines market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the rowing machines market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rowing machines market vendors
Rowing Machines Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 303.87 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.65
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
BODYCRAFT, Exercycle SL, First Degree Fitness USA, HealthCare International, Hydrow, Icon Health and Fitness Inc, Infiniti, JERAI FITNESS PVT. LTD, Johnson Health Tech, Kettler, Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Proform, Stamina Products Inc., Sunny Distributor Inc., TECHNOGYM SpA, Torque Fitness, WaterRower Inc., York Fitness, and Concept2 Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Fitness centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Individual users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Concept2 Inc.
11.4 First Degree Fitness USA
11.5 Hydrow
11.6 Icon Health and Fitness Inc
11.7 Johnson Health Tech
11.8 Life fitness
11.9 Nautilus Inc.
11.10 Stamina Products Inc.
11.11 TECHNOGYM SpA
11.12 WaterRower Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
