Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited's (JSE:RBP) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

When close to half the companies in South Africa have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 8x, you may consider Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (JSE:RBP) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 12.3x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

See our latest analysis for Royal Bafokeng Platinum

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Royal Bafokeng Platinum.

How Is Royal Bafokeng Platinum's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Royal Bafokeng Platinum would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 51%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 4,260% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 4.5% per annum during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's alarming that Royal Bafokeng Platinum's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Royal Bafokeng Platinum currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Royal Bafokeng Platinum that you need to be mindful of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Royal Bafokeng Platinum's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here