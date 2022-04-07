Royal Bank of Canada announces election of directors
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- RY
TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 8, 2022, were elected as directors of RBC. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.
Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a Director.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Andrew A. Chisholm
715,234,377
99.64%
2,550,825
0.36%
Jacynthe Côté
715,180,787
99.64%
2,604,214
0.36%
Toos N. Daruvala
713,209,345
99.36%
4,575,856
0.64%
David F. Denison
712,005,162
99.19%
5,780,040
0.81%
Cynthia Devine
714,400,666
99.53%
3,384,335
0.47%
Roberta L. Jamieson
715,424,169
99.67%
2,361,033
0.33%
David McKay
715,362,906
99.66%
2,423,114
0.34%
Kathleen Taylor
667,371,611
92.98%
50,413,391
7.02%
Maryann Turcke
647,355,047
90.19%
70,429,954
9.81%
Thierry Vandal
712,433,485
99.25%
5,351,515
0.75%
Bridget A. van Kralingen
710,342,314
98.96%
7,442,687
1.04%
Frank Vettese
713,315,114
99.38%
4,470,086
0.62%
Jeffery Yabuki
715,150,361
99.63%
2,634,840
0.37%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/annual-meeting-reports.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.
SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c4844.html