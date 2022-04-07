Royal Bank of Canada announces election of directors

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 8, 2022, were elected as directors of RBC. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a Director.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Andrew A. Chisholm 715,234,377 99.64% 2,550,825 0.36% Jacynthe Côté 715,180,787 99.64% 2,604,214 0.36% Toos N. Daruvala 713,209,345 99.36% 4,575,856 0.64% David F. Denison 712,005,162 99.19% 5,780,040 0.81% Cynthia Devine 714,400,666 99.53% 3,384,335 0.47% Roberta L. Jamieson 715,424,169 99.67% 2,361,033 0.33% David McKay 715,362,906 99.66% 2,423,114 0.34% Kathleen Taylor 667,371,611 92.98% 50,413,391 7.02% Maryann Turcke 647,355,047 90.19% 70,429,954 9.81% Thierry Vandal 712,433,485 99.25% 5,351,515 0.75% Bridget A. van Kralingen 710,342,314 98.96% 7,442,687 1.04% Frank Vettese 713,315,114 99.38% 4,470,086 0.62% Jeffery Yabuki 715,150,361 99.63% 2,634,840 0.37%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/annual-meeting-reports.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

