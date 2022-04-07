U.S. markets closed

Royal Bank of Canada announces election of directors

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 8, 2022, were elected as directors of RBC. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

RBC Logo (CNW Group/Royal Bank of Canada)
RBC Logo (CNW Group/Royal Bank of Canada)

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a Director.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Andrew A. Chisholm

715,234,377

99.64%

2,550,825

0.36%

Jacynthe Côté

715,180,787

99.64%

2,604,214

0.36%

Toos N. Daruvala

713,209,345

99.36%

4,575,856

0.64%

David F. Denison

712,005,162

99.19%

5,780,040

0.81%

Cynthia Devine

714,400,666

99.53%

3,384,335

0.47%

Roberta L. Jamieson

715,424,169

99.67%

2,361,033

0.33%

David McKay

715,362,906

99.66%

2,423,114

0.34%

Kathleen Taylor

667,371,611

92.98%

50,413,391

7.02%

Maryann Turcke

647,355,047

90.19%

70,429,954

9.81%

Thierry Vandal

712,433,485

99.25%

5,351,515

0.75%

Bridget A. van Kralingen

710,342,314

98.96%

7,442,687

1.04%

Frank Vettese

713,315,114

99.38%

4,470,086

0.62%

Jeffery Yabuki

715,150,361

99.63%

2,634,840

0.37%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/annual-meeting-reports.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c4844.html

