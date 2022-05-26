Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends
TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of eight cents or seven per cent, to $1.28 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2022, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2022.
The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after August 24, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2022.
• Series AZ
Dividend No. 34 of
$0.23125 per share.
• Series BB
Dividend No. 33 of
$0.228125 per share.
• Series BD
Dividend No. 30 of
$0.20 per share.
• Series BF
Dividend No. 29 of
$0.1875 per share.
• Series BH
Dividend No. 28 of
$0.30625 per share.
• Series BI
Dividend No. 28 of
$0.30625 per share.
• Series BO
Dividend No. 15 of
$0.30 per share.
The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares.
Series BT, Dividend No. 2 of $21 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2022.
Series C-2, Dividend No. 27 of US$16.875 per share (equivalent to US$0.421875 per related depositary share), payable on and after August 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 29, 2022.
SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada
