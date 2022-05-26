U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

·1 min read
In this article:
  • RY

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of eight cents or seven per cent, to $1.28 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2022, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2022.

RBC Logo (CNW Group/Royal Bank of Canada)
The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after August 24, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2022.

•  Series AZ 

     Dividend No. 34   of

     $0.23125 per share.

•  Series BB

     Dividend No. 33   of

     $0.228125 per share.

•  Series BD

     Dividend No. 30   of

     $0.20 per share.

•  Series BF

     Dividend No. 29   of

     $0.1875 per share.

•  Series BH

     Dividend No. 28   of

     $0.30625 per share.

•  Series BI

     Dividend No. 28   of

     $0.30625 per share.

•  Series BO

     Dividend No. 15   of

     $0.30 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares.

  • Series BT, Dividend No. 2 of $21 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2022.

  • Series C-2, Dividend No. 27 of US$16.875 per share (equivalent to US$0.421875 per related depositary share), payable on and after August 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 29, 2022.

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/26/c1492.html

