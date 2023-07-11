Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CA$1.35

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of August to CA$1.35. This takes the annual payment to 4.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Royal Bank of Canada's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Royal Bank of Canada has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Royal Bank of Canada's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 51%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 2.1%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 47% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Royal Bank of Canada Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$2.40 total annually to CA$5.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.4% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Royal Bank of Canada Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Royal Bank of Canada has grown earnings per share at 5.2% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Royal Bank of Canada's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Royal Bank of Canada is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 11 Royal Bank of Canada analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

