Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At CA$1.38

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 23rd of February to CA$1.38. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Royal Bank of Canada's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Royal Bank of Canada has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Royal Bank of Canada's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 51%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 13.1%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 48% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Royal Bank of Canada Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$2.52 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$5.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings has been rising at 4.4% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 4.4% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

We Really Like Royal Bank of Canada's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 10 Royal Bank of Canada analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

