Royal Bank of Canada's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of RY's Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) recently announced a dividend of $1.38 per share, payable on 2024-05-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-24. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Royal Bank of Canada's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Royal Bank of Canada Do?

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

A Glimpse at Royal Bank of Canada's Dividend History

Royal Bank of Canada has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1989. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend each year since 2010. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Royal Bank of Canada's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.08% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.16%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Royal Bank of Canada's annual dividend growth rate was 7.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 6.90% per year. And over the past decade, Royal Bank of Canada's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 7.30%.

Based on Royal Bank of Canada's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Royal Bank of Canada stock as of today is approximately 5.70%.

Royal Bank of Canada's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-01-31, Royal Bank of Canada's dividend payout ratio is 0.49.

Royal Bank of Canada's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Royal Bank of Canada's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2024-01-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Royal Bank of Canada's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Royal Bank of Canada's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Royal Bank of Canada's revenue has increased by approximately 7.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 50.6% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Royal Bank of Canada's earnings increased by approximately 13.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 50.73% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.80%, which outperforms approximately 53.26% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Given Royal Bank of Canada's consistent dividend payments, commendable dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, solid profitability, and favorable growth metrics, investors might consider RY as a potential candidate for their dividend portfolios. The bank's ability to maintain and grow its dividend through various economic cycles speaks to its financial resilience and commitment to shareholder returns. As we look to the future, the key will be monitoring these factors to ensure the dividend's sustainability. Will Royal Bank of Canada continue to be a reliable dividend payer in the years to come? For investors seeking to expand their dividend horizons, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

