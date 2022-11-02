U.S. markets closed

Royal Brunei Airlines' Business Takes Off with Oracle

·2 min read

Royal Brunei Airlines implements Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to optimise its finance and HR systems, reducing time spent on business processes by almost 80 percent

BRUNEI DARUSSALAM, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Brunei Airlines Sdn Bhd has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to streamline its finance and human resources (HR) workflows and unlock greater operational efficiencies. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Royal Brunei Airlines has automated its procure-to-pay, accounting, employee expense reports, financial systems and people processes to reduce time spent on business processes.

Royal Brunei Airlines optimises its finance and HR systems with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite.
Royal Brunei Airlines optimises its finance and HR systems with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite.

Established in 1974, Royal Brunei Airlines is a state-owned enterprise and the national airline of Brunei Darussalam. As its business expanded, Royal Brunei Airlines' legacy business systems offered limited visibility into financial and talent management data and created additional operational costs. After a competitive review, Royal Brunei Airlines decided to manage finance and HR data on a single platform and selected Oracle Fusion Applications to improve business visibility and efficiency.

"With Oracle Fusion Applications, we have successfully automated many business processes that is in line with our digitalization journey, providing efficiencies in our operating processes and reducing errors from the manual way of doing things," said Nurbahriah Eliza Abdullah, chief financial officer, Royal Brunei Airlines. "Oracle has been there with us on each step in the journey, providing implementation support that has helped us to optimise processes and gain real value in a short amount of time."

Oracle Cloud ERP has enabled Royal Brunei Airlines to streamline its financial close process and automate expense claims to increase productivity, reduce costs and improve controls. With Oracle Cloud HCM, Royal Brunei Airlines was able to personalize employee experiences, improve self-service capabilities, and expand employee insights.

"It is a critical period for the airline industry as demand for travel bounces back after one of the most volatile periods in memory," said Jay Tuseth, Vice President Applications, ASEAN and General Manager CX APAC, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, Royal Brunei Airlines will be able to access a continuous stream of innovation and advanced automation capabilities so it can quickly respond to shifting market conditions, future-proof its business and outpace change."

Over 11,000 organizations turn to Oracle Cloud ERP and Cloud HCM applications to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance managementrisk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing. Oracle Cloud HCM delivers market leading capabilities for human resources, talent management, workforce management, payroll, and the award winning employee experience platform, Oracle ME. These self-updating platforms provide customers with the industry's most advanced technologies, giving organizations the ability to build, innovate, automate, adapt, and leverage new business opportunities on-demand.

About Oracle
Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

 

SOURCE Oracle

