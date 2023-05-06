THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT UNVEILS GOLD AND SILVER COINS MARKING THE CORONATION OF HIS MAJESTY KING CHARLES III

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2023 /CNW/ - As Canadians celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, the first formal investiture of a new monarch in seven decades, the Royal Canadian Mint is marking this historic event with pure gold and silver collector coins. The central design of each coin in the King Charles III Coronation suite features His Majesty's royal cypher, the Sovereign's personal monogram. These finely crafted keepsakes are available as of today.

The Royal Canadian Mint Proof Silver Dollar from the His Majesty King Charles III Coronation collection (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mint)

"The coronation of a new monarch is a momentous event, and the first such ceremony in 70 years is unprecedented for many Canadians," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "The Mint is proud to issue finely crafted collector coins that will preserve the memory of this historic occasion."

Mint engravers have designed all four coins in the King Charles III Coronation suite, which consists of the following 99.99% pure gold and silver collector coins:

A Limited Edition Proof Silver Dollar, retailing for $69.95 CAD and limited to a mintage of 25,000;

A $5 Fine Silver Coin, retailing for $34.95 CAD and available while supplies last;

A $10 Pure Gold Coin, retailing for $289.95 CAD and limited to a mintage of 6,500; and

A $200 Pure Gold Coin, retailing for $4,199.95 CAD, the rarest piece in the King Charles III Coronation suite, limited to only 375 coins worldwide.

His Majesty's Royal Cypher appearing on the reverse features his regnal number ("III"), along with the initials "C" and "R" that stand for "Charles" and "Rex" (the Latin word for "King"). These elements are topped by a stylized Tudor Crown. The obverse of each coin features the updated Susanna Blunt-designed effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by a special marking consisting of a vertical inscription of the dates "1952" and "2022", separated by four pearls symbolizing the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins throughout the reign.

Story continues

These products can be ordered as of today by directly contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

