Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Royal Caribbean Cruises is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$2.3b ÷ (US$33b - US$9.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an ROCE of 9.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.2% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Royal Caribbean Cruises' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises here for free.

What Can We Tell From Royal Caribbean Cruises' ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Royal Caribbean Cruises' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Royal Caribbean Cruises in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Royal Caribbean Cruises' ROCE

In a nutshell, Royal Caribbean Cruises has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And with the stock having returned a mere 36% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

