Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Royal Caribbean Cruises is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$2.3b ÷ (US$33b - US$9.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an ROCE of 9.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Hospitality industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Royal Caribbean Cruises compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Royal Caribbean Cruises' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Royal Caribbean Cruises doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Our Take On Royal Caribbean Cruises' ROCE

In a nutshell, Royal Caribbean Cruises has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Royal Caribbean Cruises and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

