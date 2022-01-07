U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0065 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5500
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,803.99
    -1,338.01 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.10
    +6.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Royal Caribbean Group announces closing of senior unsecured notes offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its private offering of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on July 15, 2027 unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.

(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group)

The Notes will be issued under an Indenture, dated as of January 7, 2022, between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee, principal paying agent, transfer agent and registrar.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay principal payments on debt maturing in 2022 (including to pay fees and expenses in connection with such repayments). Pending such uses, the Company may temporarily apply the proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facilities or other borrowings.

Nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States, only to certain non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relating to, among other things, our future performance estimates, forecasts and projections constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenues, costs and financial results for 2021 and beyond. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "driving," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "considering," and similar expressions are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, are based on judgments, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 and other contagious illnesses on economic conditions, industries and societies generally, the travel industry and the financial position and operating results of our Company; required or voluntary travel restrictions, including potential suspensions of cruises; guest cancellations; the pace and effectiveness of our return to service; our ability to satisfy the Framework for the Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("the CDC"); the impact on our business of current or any future CDC guidance; the impact of state regulation and litigation regarding proof of passenger vaccination; our ability to obtain sufficient financing, capital or revenues to satisfy liquidity needs, capital expenditures, debt repayments and other financing needs; the effectiveness of the actions we have taken to improve and address our liquidity needs; the impact of the economic and geopolitical environment on key aspects of our business, such as the demand for cruises, passenger spending and operating costs; supply chain disruptions; incidents or adverse publicity concerning our ships, port facilities, land destinations and/or passengers or the cruise vacation industry in general; concerns over safety, health and security of guests and crew; the cost and effectiveness of our safety protocols relating to COVID-19; impairments of our goodwill, long-lived assets, equity investments and notes receivable; difficulties sourcing crew, provisions and supplies; the occurrence of COVID-19 and other contagious diseases on our ships and concerns about the risk of illness when traveling to, on or from our ships; unavailability of ports of call; growing anti-tourism sentiments and environmental concerns; changes in U.S. foreign travel policy; uncertainties relating to conducting business internationally and expanding into new markets and new ventures; our ability to recruit, develop and retain high quality personnel; changes in operating and financing costs; the impact of our current and future indebtedness; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, inflation and interest rate and fuel price fluctuations; labor shortages; the impact of conversions of our convertible notes, if any, in shares of our common stock or a combination of cash and shares of our common stock; our expectation that we will not declare or pay dividends on our common stock for the foreseeable future; vacation industry competition and changes in industry capacity and overcapacity; the risks and costs related to cyber security attacks, data breaches, protecting our systems and maintaining data security and integrity, as well as personal data of our guests, employees and others; the impact of new or changing legislation and regulations or governmental orders on our business; pending or threatened litigation, investigations and enforcement actions; the effects of weather, natural disasters and seasonality on our business; emergency ship repairs, including the related lost revenue; the impact of issues at shipyards, including ship delivery delays, ship cancellations or ship construction cost increases; shipyard unavailability; the unavailability or cost of air service; and uncertainties of a foreign legal system as we are not incorporated in the United States.

In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are heightened and will continue to be heightened, or in the future may be heightened, by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks.

Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Royal Caribbean Group
The Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 61 ships traveling to more than 800 destinations worldwide. The Royal Caribbean Group consists of three global cruise brands, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, as well as TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, of which it is a 50% owner in a joint venture. Together, the brands have an additional 12 ships on order as of December 31, 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-announces-closing-of-senior-unsecured-notes-offering-301456545.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line All Surged Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) all surged on Friday, with the stocks up 5.1%, 4.7%, and 5.3%, respectively, as of 1:07 p.m. ET. Cruise stocks surged after Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski declared 2022 was going to be the "Year of the Cruise!" No wonder the three top publicly traded cruise stocks surged on the back of that declaration. Given that cruises "massively underperformed" versus other reopening stocks last year, Wieczynski likes the setup for cruise stocks as top choices for investors playing the continued reopening in 2022.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped 8.4% Today

    What happened  Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) had another strong day on Friday on the back of news that it will launch its online sportsbook in New York tomorrow. Shares traded as much as 8.4% higher and are up 4.

  • New York mobile sports betting set to kick off

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer details the mobile and digital sports betting services being approved for operation in New York and compares the sports gambling revenue tax rates across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Are All Over the Map Today

    Electric car stocks have been pretty volatile so far this year -- but today may take the cake. From a 6.5% drop earlier today, shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) have recovered all their losses and then some. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on the other hand might be the stock to beat in electric cars, but it's having a hard time keeping up with Rivian today -- down 3.3% as Rivian rises.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks in 2022 to generate a jumbo inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Plunged 20% Today

    An early-year earnings release wasn't enough to satisfy the high expectations of Aehr's investors.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    No doubt about it -- this week has been a good one to own stock in Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Today, Alibaba got even more good news (of a sort) when JPMorgan lowered its price target -- but agreed with Benchmark that no matter how you measure it, Alibaba's stock price is still too low. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.1% on the news, bringing the stock's gains for the week to more than 10%.

  • Down Over 70% in 2021, These 2 Stocks Have 10X Potential

    While the tech-focused growth stock sell-off has undoubtedly not helped either of these stocks, the underlying megatrends that these two companies benefit from look more robust than ever. Thanks to the strength of these trends and the beating these companies' share prices have taken, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) look poised to rebound in 2022 -- and potentially become 10x investments over the long term. Aiming "to connect the world through fitness, empowering people to be the best version of themselves anywhere, anytime," at-home fitness specialist Peloton has seen its stock drop nearly 80% from its all-time highs in 2021.

  • ARK stocks 'have been beaten to a pulp' in recent tech slide, strategist says

    Michele Schneider,&nbsp;Marketgauge.com&nbsp;Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to deliver some technical analysis on tech stocks, the Nasdaq, transportation ETFs, cyclical stocks, China stocks, and bitcoin.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Innovative AI players UiPath and Upstart -- and their shareholders -- are poised to benefit from this rapidly growing tech trend.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed in December and Continues to Fall

    Hot electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) lost steam in December and tumbled 19% during the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nio put a major investor concern to rest the very first day of December and then went on to host an impressive annual day event that gave investors in the EV stock much to look forward to. The stock, though, failed to sustain momentum as investors tried to gauge the potential impact of macroeconomic concerns and ever-rising competition in Nio's home market on the EV maker's prospects.

  • Why Enphase Energy Fell 7.2% on Thursday

    Shares of solar energy stock Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 7.2% in trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting. The Federal Reserve said in minutes from its most recent meeting that it may need to raise rates sooner than expected. As a result, yields rose in the market with the 10-year Treasury rising two basis points today, and yields are now up 29 basis points over the past month.

  • The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Oil companies have had a tough stretch over the past several years. The price of oil, which directly impacts how much money most oil companies make, has fallen from $100 per barrel in 2014 and hasn't yet recovered. Oil prices even temporarily went below zero in 2020!

  • Why Shares of The New York Times Company Are Falling Today

    Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) were down roughly 10% as of 3:45 p.m ET today after the large news publisher on Thursday afternoon announced its plan to purchase popular sports news website The Athletic. The Athletic got big by stealing away big-time sports journalists from newspapers and other publications as the industry faced financial pressure. The Athletic brings 1.2 million subscribers, which will make meaningful progress on the New York Times Company's goal of having 10 million paying subscribers by 2025.

  • You don’t have to choose between growth and value with these six technology stocks — they’re a blend of both

    Honeywell, Oracle and Juniper are among better-valued companies that may weather roiling markets and return decent dividend income to shareholders.

  • Could Ocugen Become the Next Moderna?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) became a surprise entrant in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Eye-popping share gains and a potential coronavirus vaccine may make us think of another biotech company. The shares extended gains last year, and Moderna generated billions of dollars in vaccine revenue.