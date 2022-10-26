U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.68
    -6.43 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,005.35
    +168.61 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,064.72
    -134.40 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.62
    +12.47 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.78
    +1.46 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.50
    +14.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.23 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    +0.0070 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0090
    -0.0990 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1585
    +0.0113 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4720
    -1.5450 (-1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,807.41
    +1,322.87 (+6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.86
    +15.28 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.75
    -0.73 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and third quarter financial results

·1 min read

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, November 3, 2022, to provide a business update and discuss third quarter financial results.  The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.   A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group)

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world.  Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of September 30, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-to-hold-conference-call-on-business-update-and-third-quarter-financial-results-301659998.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Devon Energy (DVN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Meta prepares to report earnings amid ad revenue, cost-cutting pressures

    Here's what to expect as Meta reports its Q3 earnings today.

  • Microsoft beats on earnings but cloud and PC sales slow

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Microsoft.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Better Buy: Norwegian Cruise Lines vs. Carnival

    Companies invest in new ships to expand, control costs, and differentiate the experience enough to keep pricing and occupancy rates up. It's a delicate balancing act since pricing too high can lower occupancy levels while pricing too low to win market share can destroy profitability and sink the stock price. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Carnival are in a good position on pricing since there is tremendous pent-up demand for travel.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Thermo Fisher (TMO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.28% and 8.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Waste Management (WM) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Waste Management (WM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Apple (AAPL) This Earnings Season?

    Apple (AAPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Google’s growth rate slows as the tech giant tightens its belt

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Alphabet stock performance on weaker-than-expected earnings showing Google’s slowest growth rate since 2013.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.12% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Apple's Most Important Catalyst Just Got Better

    This key segment could help the tech giant return to meaningful growth sooner than some investors might think.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says Bear Market May End in Early 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, a well-known stock market skeptic who correctly predicted this year’s slump, believes the bear market in US equities may conclude sooner than investors think.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisi

  • Boeing Reports $3.3 Billion Loss, Weighed Down By Defense Unit Charges

    Boeing said its losses deepened in the third quarter as fresh problems with its defense business added to supply chain and regulatory woes in its commercial jet arm. The Arlington, Va., aerospace giant reported a loss of $3.3 billion, compared with a loss of $132 million in the third quarter last year. Its results were weighed by $2.8 billion in charges related to programs including its troubled military refueling tanker and Air Force One replacement jets.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.