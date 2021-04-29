U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,206.25
    +30.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,869.00
    +145.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,040.25
    +148.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,321.90
    +21.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.95
    +1.09 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.20
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.43
    +0.31 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2134
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.88
    -0.68 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3958
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9470
    +0.3500 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,386.89
    -844.51 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,296.19
    +14.93 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.58
    +41.91 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
COMING UP:

New jobless claims likely fell to a fresh pandemic-era low of 540,000

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Royal Caribbean Group provides business update and reports on first quarter 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·25 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today commented on the business considering the global COVID-19 pandemic and reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group)

Business Update
Since the last business update, the Company has announced new itineraries for this summer for eleven additional ships from the Caribbean and Europe in addition to the four ships already sailing. The initial reaction to these announcements has been positive, highlighting the strong demand for cruising. These cruises are taking place with adjusted passenger capacity and the enhanced health protocols developed with government and health authorities, and guidance from the Healthy Sail Panel.

"We are looking forward to resuming operations out of various ports around the world in the coming months. In addition, we have had very constructive dialogues with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in recent weeks about resuming cruising in the U.S. in a safe and healthy manner," said Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO. "Last night, the CDC notified us of some clarifications and amplifications of their Conditional Sail Order which addressed uncertainties and concerns we had raised. They have dealt with many of these items in a constructive manner that takes into account recent advances in vaccines and medical science. Although this is only part of a very complex process, it encourages us that we now see a pathway to a healthy and achievable return to service, hopefully in time for an Alaskan season."

First Quarter 2021
On March 13, 2020, the Company voluntarily suspended its global cruise operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that suspension has been extended for most ships through at least June 30, 2021. More recently, the Company resumed limited cruise operations outside of the U.S. and has announced a series of such overseas itineraries.

The Company reported US GAAP Net Loss for the first quarter of 2021 of $(1.1) billion or $(4.66) per share compared to US GAAP Net Loss of $(1.4) billion or $(6.91) per share in the prior year. The Company also reported Adjusted Net Loss of $(1.1) billion or $(4.44) per share for the first quarter of 2021 compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $(310.4) million or $(1.48) per share in the prior year. The Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss for the quarter are the result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business.

The average monthly cash burn rate for the first quarter of 2021 was approximately $300 million. This is slightly higher than the previously announced range driven mainly by fleetwide restart expenses and timing.


Update on Liquidity Actions and Ongoing Uses of Cash
Since the suspension of operations in March 2020, the Company has raised approximately $12.3 billion through a combination of bond issuances, common stock offerings and other loan facilities. Given the current environment, the Company continues to bolster its liquidity. Among its latest actions executed during the first quarter of 2021, the Company highlighted the following:

  • Completed a $1.5 billion equity offering at a price of $91 per share;

  • Issued $1.5 billion of 5.5% senior unsecured notes due 2028, the proceeds of which have been and will be used to repay principal on debt maturing or required to be paid in 2021 and 2022;

  • Amended its $1.0 billion term loan due April 2022 to extend the maturity date for consenting lenders by 18 months and, in connection therewith, repaid $138.5 million of principal on the facility using proceeds from the senior notes;

  • Amended its $1.55 billion revolving credit facility due October 2022 to extend the maturity date for consenting lenders by 18 months and, in connection therewith, repaid $277.6 million of principal on the facility using proceeds from the senior notes (with a corresponding reduction in commitments);

  • Completed the balance of the previously announced amendments to its export credit facilities, which in total defer $1.15 billion of principal amortization due before April 2022 and waive financial covenants through at least the end of the third quarter of 2022 and;

  • Amended the majority of its commercial bank facilities and credit card agreements to waive financial covenants through at least the end of the third quarter of 2022.

As the Company transitions back to operations, it expects to incur incremental spend related to bringing ships back to operating status, returning crew members to ships and implementing enhanced health and safety protocols. The decision to return each vessel takes into account many variables, including deployment opportunities, commercial potential, cost of operations and cash flow. Given the fluidity of return to service decisions and costs related to the ramp-up, the Company cannot reasonably estimate a monthly average cash burn rate related to such ramp-up. Monthly average cash burn rate for ships that are in lay-up status is expected to remain consistent with previous expectations.

Liquidity and Financing Arrangements
As of March 31, 2021, the Company had liquidity of approximately $5.8 billion, including $5.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and a $0.7 billion commitment for a 364-day facility.

As of March 31, 2021, the scheduled debt maturities for the remainder of 2021 and 2022, are $0.2 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively.

Net interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be approximately $270 million.

"We are prepared and eager for the flywheel to start turning again," said Jason T. Liberty, executive vice president and CFO. "Moreover, we are optimistic that with the gradual resumption of cruise operations, our cash flow from operations will sequentially improve, driven by an increase in the inflow of customer deposits. We feel optimistic about our future and are thrilled to see more and more guests around the globe enjoying incredible vacations onboard our ships."

Capital Expenditures and Capacity Updates
Based upon current ship orders and delivery schedules, the projected capital expenditures for the remainder of 2021 are $1.1 billion. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company introduced Odyssey of the Seas to the Royal Caribbean International fleet and now expects the delivery of Silver Dawn to the Silversea fleet during the fourth quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expenses for the second quarter of 2021 are expected to be in the range of $320 million to 325 million.

As it relates to 2022, the Company has two ship deliveries scheduled, both with committed financing: Wonder of the Seas and Celebrity Beyond. Excluding the newbuild deliveries, the capital expenditures for 2022 will depend on the Company's schedule to return to service.

Fuel Expense
As of March 31, 2021, the Company had hedged approximately 43%, 25% and 5% of its total projected metric tons of fuel consumption for the remainder of 2021, and for all of 2022 and 2023, respectively. The current suspension of cruise operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in reductions to the forecasted fuel consumption. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had outstanding fuel swaps of 172,400 and 14,650 metric tons maturing in 2021 and 2022, respectively, that no longer hedge the forecasted fuel consumption. For the remainder of 2021, and for all of 2022 and 2023, the annual average cost per metric ton of the fuel swap portfolio is approximately $446, $514, and $580, respectively.

Update on Bookings
Booking activity for the second half of 2021 is aligned with the Company's anticipated resumption of cruising. Pricing on these bookings is higher than 2019 both including and excluding the dilutive impact of future cruise credits (FCCs).

Cumulative advance bookings for the first half of 2022 are within historical ranges and at higher prices when compared to 2019. This was achieved with minimal sales and marketing spend which the Company believes highlights a strong long-term demand for cruising.

Since the last business update, approximately 75% of bookings made for 2021 are new and 25% are due to the redemption of FCCs and the "Lift & Shift" program. The Company continues to provide guests on suspended sailings with the option to request a refund, to receive an FCC, or to "lift & shift" their booking to the following year.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $1.8 billion in customer deposits, in line with its December 31, 2020 balance. Approximately 45% of the customer deposit balance is related to FCCs.

Since the suspension of guest operations on March 13, 2020, approximately 50% of the guests booked on cancelled sailings have requested cash refunds.

2021 Outlook
The Company's operation is still heavily impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Company cannot reasonably estimate its financial or operational results. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company expects to incur a net loss on both a US GAAP and adjusted basis for its second quarter and the 2021 fiscal year, the extent of which will depend on many factors including the timing and extent of the return to service.

CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. This call can be heard, either live or on a delayed basis, on the Company's investor relations website at www.rclinvestor.com.

Definitions

Selected Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted Loss per Share ("Adjusted EPS")
Represents Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. divided by weighted average shares outstanding or by diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as applicable. We believe that this non-GAAP measure is meaningful when assessing our performance on a comparative basis.

Adjusted Net Loss
Adjusted Net Loss represents net loss less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest excluding certain items that we believe adjusting for is meaningful when assessing our performance on a comparative basis. For the periods presented, these items included (i) loss on the extinguishment of debt; (ii) the amortization of non-cash debt discount on our convertible notes; (iii) the estimated cash refund expected to be paid to Pullmantur guests and other expenses incurred as part of the Pullmantur S.A. reorganization; (iv) impairment and credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the impact of COVID-19 and, in 2021, recovery of credit losses recognized during 2020; (v) equity investment asset impairments; (vi) net insurance recoveries related to the collapse of the drydock structure at the Grand Bahama Shipyard involving Oasis of the Seas; (vii) restructuring charges incurred in relation to the reduction in our U.S. workforce and other initiative expenses; (viii) the change in the fair value in the Silversea Cruises contingent consideration and the amortization of the Silversea Cruises intangible assets resulting from the our acquisition of a 66.7% interest in Silversea Cruises in 2018; (ix) the noncontrolling interest adjustment to exclude the impact of the contractual accretion requirements associated with the put option held by Heritage Cruise Holding Ltd.'s (previously known as Silversea Cruises Group Ltd.) noncontrolling interest in Silversea Cruises; and (x) the net gain recognized in the first quarter of 2021 in relation to the sale of the Azamara brand.

Available Passenger Cruise Days ("APCD")
Available Passenger Cruise Days is our measurement of capacity and represents double occupancy per cabin multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period, which excludes canceled cruise days and drydock days. We use this measure to perform capacity and rate analysis to identify our main non-capacity drivers that cause our cruise revenue and expenses to vary.

Occupancy
Occupancy, in accordance with cruise vacation industry practice, is calculated by dividing Passenger Cruise Days by APCD. A percentage in excess of 100% indicates that three or more passengers occupied some cabins.

Passenger Cruise Days
Passenger Cruise Days represent the number of passengers carried for the period multiplied by the number of days of their respective cruises.

For additional information see "Adjusted Measures of Financial Performance" below.

About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is the operating business name for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three global cruise vacation brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 59 ships with an additional 14 on order as of March 31, 2021. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relating to, among other things, our future performance estimates, forecasts and projections constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding revenues, costs and financial results for 2021 and beyond. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "driving," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "considering", and similar expressions are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, are based on judgments, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of the global incidence and spread of COVID-19, which has led to the temporary suspension of our operations and has had and will continue to have a material adverse impact on our business, liquidity and results of operations, or other contagious illnesses on economic conditions and the travel industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company in particular, such as: the current and potential additional governmental and self-imposed travel restrictions, the current and potential extension of the suspension of cruises and new additional suspensions, guest cancellations; our ability to obtain sufficient financing, capital or revenues to satisfy liquidity needs, capital expenditures, debt repayments and other financing needs; the effectiveness of the actions we have taken to improve and address our liquidity needs; the impact of the economic and geopolitical environment on key aspects of our business, such as the demand for cruises, passenger spending, and operating costs; incidents or adverse publicity concerning our ships, port facilities, land destinations and/or passengers or the cruise vacation industry in general; our ability to accurately estimate our monthly cash burn rate during the suspension of our operations; concerns over safety, health and security of guests and crew; any protocols we adopt across our fleet relating to COVID-19, such as those recommended by the Healthy Sail Panel, may be costly and less effective than we expect in reducing the risk of infection and spread of COVID-19 on our cruise ships; further impairments of our goodwill, long-lived assets, equity investments and notes receivable; an inability to source our crew or our provisions and supplies from certain places; the incurrence of COVID-19 and other contagious diseases on our ships and an increase in concern about the risk of illness on our ships or when traveling to or from our ships, all of which reduces demand; unavailability of ports of call; growing anti-tourism sentiments and environmental concerns; changes in US foreign travel policy; the uncertainties of conducting business internationally and expanding into new markets and new ventures; our ability to recruit, develop and retain high quality personnel; changes in operating and financing costs; our indebtedness, any additional indebtedness we may incur and restrictions in the agreements governing our indebtedness that limit our flexibility in operating our business, including the significant portion of assets that are collateral under these agreements; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, interest rate and fuel price fluctuations; the settlement of conversions of our convertible notes, if any, in shares of our common stock or a combination of cash and shares of our common stock, which may result in substantial dilution for our existing shareholders; our expectation that we will not declare or pay dividends on our common stock for the near future; vacation industry competition and changes in industry capacity and overcapacity; the risks and costs related to cyber security attacks, data breaches, protecting our systems and maintaining integrity and security of our business information, as well as personal data of our guests, employees and others; the impact of new or changing legislation and regulations or governmental orders on our business; pending or threatened litigation, investigations and enforcement actions; the effects of weather, natural disasters and seasonality on our business; emergency ship repairs, including the related lost revenue; the impact of issues at shipyards, including ship delivery delays, ship cancellations or ship construction cost increases; shipyard unavailability; the unavailability or cost of air service; and uncertainties of a foreign legal system as we are not incorporated in the United States.

In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently heightened by and will continue to be heightened by, or in the future may be heightened by, the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks.

More information about factors that could affect our operating results is included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our other filings with the SEC, and the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.rclinvestor.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Adjusted Measures of Financial Performance
This press release includes certain adjusted financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures under Securities and Exchange Commission rules, which we believe provide useful information to investors as a supplement to our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or US GAAP.

The presentation of adjusted financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP. These measures may be different from adjusted measures used by other companies. In addition, these adjusted measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Adjusted measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as do the corresponding US GAAP measures.

A reconciliation to the most comparable US GAAP measure of all adjusted financial measures included in this press release can be found in the tables included at the end of this press release.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)






Quarter Ended


March 31,


2021


2020

Passenger ticket revenues

$

20,844



$

1,376,851


Onboard and other revenues

21,170



655,899


Total revenues

42,014



2,032,750


Cruise operating expenses:




Commissions, transportation and other

2,949



317,129


Onboard and other

4,481



123,718


Payroll and related

96,636



330,390


Food

8,472



121,316


Fuel

41,822



194,268


Other operating

129,127



423,998


Total cruise operating expenses

283,487



1,510,819


Marketing, selling and administrative expenses

258,041



395,890


Depreciation and amortization expenses

310,166



324,330


Impairment and credit losses

(449)



1,108,118


Operating Loss

(809,231)



(1,306,407)


Other income (expense):




Interest income

4,861



5,534


Interest expense, net of interest capitalized

(272,514)



(92,911)


Equity investment loss

(59,871)



(10,392)


Other income (expense)

5,033



(32,859)



(322,491)



(130,628)


Net Loss

(1,131,722)



(1,437,035)


Less: Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest



7,444


Net Loss attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

$

(1,131,722)



$

(1,444,479)


Loss per Share:




Basic

$

(4.66)



$

(6.91)


Diluted

$

(4.66)



$

(6.91)


Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding:




Basic

243,004



209,097


Diluted

243,004



209,097






Comprehensive Loss




Net Loss

$

(1,131,722)



$

(1,437,035)


Other comprehensive income (loss):




Foreign currency translation adjustments

9,722



10,290


Change in defined benefit plans

10,463



(7,589)


Gain (loss) on cash flow derivative hedges

10,302



(300,605)


Total other comprehensive income (loss)

30,487



(297,904)


Comprehensive Loss

(1,101,235)



(1,734,939)


Less: Comprehensive Income attributable to noncontrolling interest



7,444


Comprehensive Loss attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

$

(1,101,235)



$

(1,742,383)














STATISTICS


Quarter Ended


March 31, (1)


2021


2020

Passengers Carried

41,209



1,239,817


Passenger Cruise Days

144,916



8,467,106


APCD

384,224



8,217,133


Occupancy

37.7

%


103.0

%

(1) Due to the three-month reporting lag, these statistics include Silversea Cruises October, November and December figures.


ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)


As of


March 31,


December 31,


2021


2020


(unaudited)



Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,091,463



$

3,684,474


Trade and other receivables, net of allowances of $4,309 and $3,867 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

226,740



284,149


Inventories

119,405



118,703


Prepaid expenses and other assets

163,709



154,339


Derivative financial instruments

48,652



70,082


Total current assets

5,649,969



4,311,747


Property and equipment, net

25,794,798



25,246,595


Operating lease right-of-use assets

579,541



599,985


Goodwill

809,459



809,480


Other assets, net of allowances of $81,580 and $81,580 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

1,513,306



1,497,380


Total assets

$

34,347,073



$

32,465,187


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Current liabilities




Current portion of long-term debt

$

221,299



$

961,768


Commercial paper



409,319


Current portion of operating lease liabilities

97,431



102,677


Accounts payable

340,872



353,422


Accrued interest

236,942



252,668


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

534,744



615,750


Derivative financial instruments

53,398



56,685


Customer deposits

1,830,144



1,784,832


Total current liabilities

3,314,830



4,537,121


Long-term debt

20,714,376



17,957,956


Long-term operating lease liabilities

547,327



563,876


Other long-term liabilities

598,158



645,565


Total liabilities

25,174,691



23,704,518






Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; none outstanding)




Common stock ($0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 282,414,098 and 265,198,371 shares issued, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

2,824



2,652


Paid-in capital

7,513,318



5,998,574


Retained earnings

4,431,053



5,562,775


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(708,854)



(739,341)


Treasury stock (27,882,987 and 27,799,775 common shares at cost, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

(2,065,959)



(2,063,991)


Total shareholders' equity

9,172,382



8,760,669


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

34,347,073



$

32,465,187



ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)






Three Months Ended March 31,


2021


2020

Operating Activities




Net Loss

$

(1,131,722)



$

(1,437,035)


Adjustments:




Depreciation and amortization

310,166



324,330


Impairment and credit losses

(449)



1,108,118


Net deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(3,556)



253


Loss on derivative instruments not designated as hedges

491



120,765


Share-based compensation expense (income)

18,834



(7,428)


Equity investment loss

59,871



10,392


Amortization of debt issuance costs

35,581



7,795


Amortization of debt discounts and premiums

29,304



8,624


Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(51,019)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




(Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables, net

(72,397)



84,578


Increase in inventories

(3,708)



(15,598)


(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

(26,118)



24,476


(Decrease) increase in accounts payable

(7,499)



851,342


(Decrease) increase in accrued interest

(15,726)



44,648


(Decrease) increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities

(134,113)



110,440


Increase (decrease) in customer deposits

95,923



(959,555)


Dividends received from unconsolidated affiliates



1,991


Other, net

35,935



(28,407)


Net cash (used) provided by operating activities

(809,183)



198,710


Investing Activities




Purchases of property and equipment

(1,061,691)



(1,252,554)


Cash received on settlement of derivative financial instruments

3,758



1,132


Cash paid on settlement of derivative financial instruments

(27,362)



(96,575)


Investments in and loans to unconsolidated affiliates

(70,369)



(2,000)


Cash received on loans to unconsolidated affiliates

12,519



5,160


Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and other assets

175,439



5,256


Other, net

146



(1,596)


Net cash used in investing activities

(967,560)



(1,341,177)


Financing Activities




Debt proceeds

2,494,077



7,052,189


Debt issuance costs

(82,115)



(62,346)


Repayments of debt

(427,978)



(921,867)


Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper notes



6,396,787


Repayments of commercial paper notes

(414,570)



(7,494,025)


Dividends paid



(163,563)


Proceeds from common stock issuances

1,617,234




Other, net

(2,724)



(16,963)


Net cash provided by financing activities

3,183,924



4,790,212


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(192)



(672)


Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,406,989



3,647,073


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,684,474



243,738


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

5,091,463



$

3,890,811


Supplemental Disclosure




Cash paid during the period for:




Interest, net of amount capitalized

$

228,877



$

31,481


Non-cash Investing Activities




Notes receivable issued upon sale of property and equipment and other assets

$

16,000



$

6,294


Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities

$

26,882



$

29,022



ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss per Share were calculated as follows (in thousands, except per share data):


Quarter Ended March 31,



2021


2020


Net Loss attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

$

(1,131,722)



$

(1,444,479)



Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

(1,078,279)



(310,412)



Net Adjustments to Net Loss attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

$

53,443



$

1,134,067



Adjustments to Net Loss attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.:





Loss on extinguishment of debt (2)

$

1,314



$



Convertible debt amortization of debt discount (3)

26,073





Pullmantur reorganization settlement (4)

5,000





Impairment and credit losses (5)

(449)



1,108,118



Equity investment impairment (6)

26,042



39,735



Oasis of the Seas incident, Grand Bahama's drydock write-off and other incidental expenses (7)

(1,321)



(1,938)



Restructuring charges and other initiatives expense (8)

1,317



12,043



Change in the fair value of contingent consideration and amortization of Silversea Cruises intangible assets related to Silversea Cruises acquisition (9)

1,623



(47,950)



Noncontrolling interest adjustment (10)



24,059



Net gain related to the sale of the Azamara brand (11)

(6,156)





Net Adjustments to Net Loss attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

$

53,443



$

1,134,067








Loss per Share - Diluted

$

(4.66)



$

(6.91)



Adjusted Loss per Share - Diluted

(4.44)



(1.48)



Net Adjustments to Loss per Share

$

0.22



$

5.42








Adjustments to Loss per Share:





Loss on extinguishment of debt (2)

$

0.01



$



Convertible debt amortization of debt discount (3)

0.11





Pullmantur reorganization settlement (4)

0.02





Impairment and credit losses (5)



5.30



Equity investment impairment (6)

0.11



0.19



Oasis of the Seas incident, Grand Bahama's drydock write-off and other incidental expenses (7)

(0.01)



(0.01)



Restructuring charges and other initiatives expense (8)

0.01



0.06



Change in the fair value of contingent consideration and amortization of Silversea Cruises intangible assets related to Silversea Cruises acquisition (9)

0.01



(0.23)



Noncontrolling interest adjustment (10)



0.12



Net gain related to the sale of the Azamara brand (11)

(0.03)





Net Adjustments to Loss per Share

$

0.22



$

5.42



Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

243,004



209,097



(2) Represents a debt extinguishment loss on the partial repayment of the $1.55 billion unsecured revolving credit facility.

(3) Represents the amortization of non-cash debt discount on our convertible notes.

(4) Represents estimated cash refunds expected to be paid to Pullmantur guests and other expenses incurred as part of the Pullmantur S.A. reorganization.

(5) Represents impairment and credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the impact of COVID-19 and, in 2021, recovery of credit losses recognized during 2020.

(6) Represent equity investment asset impairments, primarily for our investment in TUI Cruises GmbH in 2021 and Grand Bahama Shipyard in 2020, as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

(7) Amounts includes net insurance recoveries related to the collapse of the drydock structure at the Grand Bahama Shipyard involving Oasis of the Seas.

(8) Represents primarily restructuring charges incurred in relation to the reduction in our U.S. workforce and other initiatives expenses.

(9) Related to the Silversea Cruises acquisition..

(10) Adjustment made to exclude the impact of the contractual accretion requirements associated with the put option held by Heritage Cruise Holding Ltd.'s (previously known as Silversea Cruises Group Ltd.'s) noncontrolling interest.

(11) Represents the net gain recognized in the first quarter of 2021 in relation to the sale of the Azamara brand.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-provides-business-update-and-reports-on-first-quarter-2021-301280193.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

Recommended Stories

  • About to Buy a Penny Stock? Look at These 3 Companies First

    Penny stocks are a high-risk, high-reward venture that most should avoid. But if the idea excites you, perhaps you'd like these companies instead.

  • Vienna Insurance Considers Hungary Joint Venture to Save Aegon Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Vienna Insurance Group AG is discussing adding a Hungarian partner to its proposal to buy Aegon NV’s eastern European arm to overcome government resistance to the deal, according to people familiar with the situation.The insurer is racing to rescue the 830 million-euro ($1 billion) deal with Aegon after Hungary surprisingly refused to approve it this month. Vienna Insurance, one of the industry leaders in the former communist part of Europe, wants to keep control of the unit and consolidate it in its books, while it’s unclear if the Hungarian side would accept a minority stake, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters.Vienna Insurance reiterated that it was still in talks with Hungarian authorities about the deal. Press officers at Aegon and Hungary’s finance ministry declined to comment. The interior ministry in Budapest, which issued the veto on the deal, didn’t immediately respond.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration has been following a strategy of creating corporate national champions, including in the financial industry. Other potential buyers for Aegon’s business include Hungarian insurer Cig Pannonia Nyrt., whose key shareholders include people with close links to Orban, Bloomberg reported last week.A solution including a local co-owner would mirror a goodwill deal Vienna Insurance’s cross-town banking peer Erste Group Bank AG brokered with the Orban government in 2015.Back then, the purchase of a 30% stake by the government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the lender’s Hungarian unit helped end years of bitter fights. Orban had imposed Europe’s highest bank levy and forced lenders to reimburse borrowers about 1 trillion forint ($3.3 billion), mostly for their role in spreading mortgages denominated in foreign currencies, much of it in Swiss francs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's EU trade dilemma: more pain for Harley, distillers or back off metals tariffs?

    The Biden administration faces a major dilemma in its dispute with the European Union over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs: back down to avoid acute pain for Harley-Davidson Inc and whiskey distillers or stick with the duties even though they are now exacerbating acute shortages for U.S. manufacturers. The EU has threatened to double the tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, American-made whiskey and power boats to 50% on June 1, cutting off any residual hope of exports to the continent. President Joe Biden has pledged that he will maintain the tariff protections for the steel and aluminum industries until the problem of global excess production capacity - largely centered in China - can be addressed.

  • Huawei smartphone shipments in China plunge by half in Q1: Canalys

    China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, once the world's biggest smartphone maker, saw its phone shipments to retailers and other sellers within China plunge by half in the first quarter, as U.S. sanctions on its supply chain crimped expansion even as the overall smartphone market rebounded. The company shipped a total of 14.9 million handsets within China in the quarter ending in March, down from 30.1 million in the same period last year, according to research firm Canalys. Its market share also dropped to 16% from 41% a year ago, becoming the third largest after fellow Chinese brands Vivo and Oppo.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • Total Profit Surges to Pre-Pandemic Levels on Oil Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Total SE’s profit surged by more than expected in the first quarter, making it the latest oil major to see earnings return to pre-pandemic levels.Big Oil has enjoyed more favorable conditions this year thanks to rising crude prices and recovering fuel demand, but Total is in a better position than many of its peers.While BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are under pressure to return more money to investors after slashing their dividends in 2020, Total maintained its payout throughout the crisis and will funnel its cash into new projects and the transition to cleaner energy. The French company’s renewable power output more than doubled in the first quarter and it gave the green light to a multibillion-dollar oil development in Uganda.“The Group is accelerating its transformation into a broad energy company,” Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement on Thursday. “The integrated gas, renewables and power segment reported adjusted net operating income of $1 billion, the highest in its history.”Total’s adjusted net income in the first quarter was $3 billion, up 69% from a year earlier and surpassing even the pre-pandemic earnings of the same period in 2019, according to the statement. It was well above the average analyst estimate of $2.35 billion.Earnings at the company’s gas, renewables and power business were boosted by higher electricity sales and a good performance in gas trading, offsetting a drop in the price of liquefied natural gas. The recent rally in oil prices will have a positive impact on the average LNG selling price over the next six months, given the lag effect on pricing formulas, Total said.Total’s debt-adjusted cash flow, which underpins dividends and investments, rose 34% to $5.8 billion. Excluding leases, the ratio of net debt to capital fell to 19.5% as of March 31, down from 21.7% at the end of 2020.The company, which accelerated cost cuts and halted share buybacks at the start of the pandemic last year, struck a prudent note regarding future spending, saying that oil demand is still being affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Total kept its first interim dividend for the year unchanged at 66 euro cents ($0.80) per share, and said net investments this year will be stable between $12 billion and $13 billion.About a quarter of capital expenditure will be allocated to renewables and electricity. The French company already spent $2 billion on the acquisition of a 20% stake in India’s Adani Green Energy Ltd. this year.The other priority in term of cash allocation will be maintaining a solid balance sheet and anchoring the net debt-to-capital ratio sustainably below 20%, Total said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Vanke Prepares for $2 Billion Property Management IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co., the country’s largest developer by market value, is working with an adviser to prepare for a listing of its property management business in Hong Kong that could raise about $2 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Shenzhen-based company is holding talks with several other banks for the offering, which could take place as soon as the end of this year, the people said. The use of technology in its real estate management could help boost the unit’s valuation, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Shares in Vanke rose as much as 2.1% in Hong Kong to an almost one-week high on Thursday.Vanke would join other Chinese developers such as China Resources Land Ltd. and Country Garden Holdings Co. in spinning off their management units, which are less vulnerable to government policy changes and economic cycles. Bloomberg News in 2019 reported Vanke’s plans, which was later delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.Shares in China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd., which raised $1.8 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, have more than doubled since its December debut. Country Garden Services Holdings Co. has risen over 700% since its listing in 2018.Deliberations are ongoing and details including size and timeline could still change, according to the people. Representatives for China Vanke and the property management unit didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Property management and related services were China Vanke’s second-largest revenue generator after property sales. The business contributed 15.4 billion yuan ($2.4 billion), equivalent to about 3.7% of the developer’s total revenue in 2020, according to its annual report.(Adds Vanke’s shares move in Hong Kong in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Qualcomm cruises past analysts' earnings expectations on strength of phone sales

    Qualcomm easily surpassed analysts' expectations this quarter.

  • Apple crushes earnings expectations but warns chip shortages could hurt revenue

    Apple easily beat out analysts' estimates in Q2 on the strength of its iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales.

  • SEC Punts Long-Awaited Bitcoin ETF Decision to at Least June

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto advocates will have to wait a while longer for the U.S. regulator’s verdict on Bitcoin exchange-traded fund approval as applications pile up.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a filing Wednesday that the agency is pushing its decision on whether to “approve or disapprove, or institute proceedings to determine whether to disapprove” the structure to June 17. The delay comes a day before the SEC was due to rule on an application from VanEck Associates Corp., one of at least 11 issuers weighing a Bitcoin ETF, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Optimism has been building that after nearly a decade of efforts, the SEC may finally approve a Bitcoin ETF launch this year. Underpinning that conviction is new SEC leadership in Chairman Gary Gensler, who’s seen as more open-minded toward crypto than his predecessor Jay Clayton. However, Wednesday’s filing suggests that the agency is proceeding cautiously.“It sounds like they just want to take a deeper dive into the product before giving a firm decision, which is probably the best course,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “They want to ensure the end customer is not at any unknown risks.”VanEck’s application is one of three filings acknowledged by the SEC, meaning it has a limited amount of time to either approve or reject the proposals.Read more: Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SEC“We hope that the commission approves Bitcoin ETFs and recognizes that VanEck submitted the earliest active 19b-4 among all issuers,” said Gabor Gurbacs, director of digital asset strategy at VanEck. “A Bitcoin ETF isn’t controversial anymore.”Bitcoin has skyrocketed 88% so far in 2021, building on last year’s 305% surge. Though hopes are riding high for Bitcoin ETF approval this year, Wednesday’s delay isn’t discouraging for the crypto community, said ProChain Capital’s David Tawil.“They will eventually reach a positive conclusion that will allow for the ETF launch to go forward. It’s just taking a bit longer,” said Tawil, the firm’s president. “To allow the SEC more time go ahead and get comfortable, I think that’s OK. I don’t think anyone should see it as a major threat.”Read More: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTake(Updates with chart and adds comment from David Tawil.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Big Tech earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • This software engineer used cryptocurrency to buy his dream home — but the process wasn’t entirely straightforward

    When Terrance Leonard first started seriously investing in the cryptocurrency space in 2019, his original goal was to achieve financial independence. The long-term plan was to invest enough in crypto that he could cash out of some of those investments, purchase real-estate assets and rent those out to earn additional income. Leonard, who works as a software engineer in Washington, D.C., already owned a row-home.

  • Everything to know about Biden’s $3,000 child tax credit—including when the money should arrive

    For the 2021 tax year, the child tax credit is upped from $2,000 to $3,000 per child. That goes up to $3,600 for children under the age of six.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • Paxos Raises $300M, Joins Crypto Unicorn Club at $2.4B Valuation

    The back-end provider for PayPal and Venmo is raising “confidence capital” to expand operations, said CEO Charles Cascarilla.

  • How stocks performed during Biden's first 100 days

    President Biden is wrapping up a historic first 100 days as president of the United States. With the Dow up 3375 points, or 11%, it would be the second best 100 days' performance in 100 years.

  • I’m 63 years old, recently divorced with $130,000 in debt. How will I ever retire?

    It takes every cent I earn to get by and pay debt service. If I were to retire today, I would draw $1,200 a month in Social Security, or $1,400 a month if drawing against my ex-husband’s account (we were married 23 years). See: Confused about Social Security — including spousal benefits, claiming strategies and how death and divorce affect your monthly income?

  • Tech Giants Deliver for Stock Market Seeking Spark in News Flood

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest batch of tech earnings provided welcome news for a market paralyzed by a jolt of major events this week.Futures contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1% as of 10 a.m. in London, while those on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.7%. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4%.The gains signaled a positive day for tech stocks. Apple Inc. rose in premarket after its revenue crushed estimates and Facebook Inc. surged after reporting gains in sales and users. In an address to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden declared the U.S. has turned the corner on the pandemic that’s killed more than half a million Americans.Apple Gains as Goldman Upgrades, Analysts Raise PTs: Street Wrap“The strong U.S. tech earnings show that in particular the mega caps are in good shape and over-deliver on expectations,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank.The S&P 500 ended Wednesday’s cash session little changed while tech stocks declined after the Federal Reserve reiterated its support for the economy, the third straight tepid move for the benchmark index. Investors have kept stocks pinned near all-time highs this week as they digest a slew of major earnings in addition to the Fed decision and moves by the administration.Stocks today appear to be headed for a rebound following the better-than-expected earnings results, with Apple climbing 3.1% and Facebook surging 7.1% in premarket trading.Facebook 1Q Impresses, Stock a ‘Top Large Cap Pick’: Street WrapApple reported fiscal second-quarter sales of $89.6 billion, some $12 billion more than analysts expected, and announced a $90 billion buyback, the second-biggest in history. Facebook’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.In his evening address, Biden outlined a broad plan for federal spending on infrastructure, education and other Democratic priorities. Earlier Wednesday, the president, in a raft of individual tax proposals, unveiled a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care for families, funded in part by the largest tax increases on wealthy Americans in decades. News last week that he intends to raise the tax on capital gains for wealthy Americans had briefly sent stocks lower.“The risk sentiment is supported by the Fed’s dovish stance at yesterday’s policy meeting, as widely expected,” Urbahn said. “However, there are now increasing warning signs that suggest limited upside potential for equities in the coming weeks: tax debates, optimistic investor sentiment, ambitious valuations, and a muted equity reaction to positive surprises.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Have you held any of these 20 stocks long term? Your current dividend yield might surprise you

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.