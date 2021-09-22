U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    +23.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,996.00
    +198.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.50
    +42.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.70
    +15.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.58
    +1.09 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -2.85 (-11.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5100
    +0.2900 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,966.55
    -1,410.09 (-3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.62
    -20.23 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,070.47
    +89.49 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Royal Caribbean Group Releases 2020 "Seastainability" Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) published its 13th annual sustainability report, providing a comprehensive update on the company's sustainability efforts. In particular, the 2020 report documents that the company has met or exceeded nearly all of its 2020 sustainability targets.

Royal Caribbean Group Releases 2020 &#x00201c;Seastainability&#x00201d; Report
Royal Caribbean Group Releases 2020 “Seastainability” Report

"We believe that what gets measured gets better. Sustainability is a core area for our business, and this report reflects our successes and challenges over the past year," said Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "While I'm proud of the progress we have achieved, the importance of this area has grown exponentially. Consistent with our mantra of continuous improvement, we have significantly expanded our aspirations in this critical area and are setting even more aggressive goals for the coming years."

The report is organized into four main sections conveying Royal Caribbean Group's strategic approach to sustainability, from emissions reductions to supporting employees and crew in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's report also includes the latest Materiality Assessment as well as additional disclosures in line with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting metrics.

"We are living in an era of profound and interconnected changes, which call for bold and positive action. Our ESG work and goals are focused on ensuring we play a leadership role in contributing to a healthy and thriving workplace, society and environment," said Silvia M. Garrigo, Chief Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Officer, Royal Caribbean Group.

In 2016, in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the company set specific, ambitious and measurable 2020 sustainability targets to reduce its environmental footprint, increase sustainable tourism, respect for coastal communities and cultural heritage, and support WWF's global ocean conservation work. As of this year, Royal Caribbean Group has met or exceeded all of its 2020 goals, with the exception of the sustainable seafood sourcing target, which was impacted by global suspension of service from the pandemic.

The company is working to develop a new set of targets around the reduction of carbon emissions, the sustainable growth and development of our business, sustainable commodity sourcing and tourism, the elimination of single-use plastics, and waste management.

Highlights from the Report
Throughout the pandemic, Royal Caribbean Group continued to address several key issues important to stakeholders, including:

  • Emissions reduction: Royal Caribbean Group achieved its carbon reduction target of 35% and has committed to further reduce emissions 25% by 2025.

  • Sustainable sourcing: The company has a commitment to source 90% of wild-caught seafood and 75% of farmed seafood, served on Royal Caribbean Group ships from certified sustainable sources, a first for the cruise industry.

  • Circular economy: The company is working to achieve zero waste across the Royal Caribbean Group fleet.

  • Water and wastewater: Royal Caribbean Group ships work to ensure fresh water on their ships is used sparingly and efficiently.

To view Royal Caribbean Group's 2020 sustainability report and learn more about the company's efforts, click here.

About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 60 ships traveling to more than 800 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 13 ships on order as of June 30, 2021. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, the company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections regarding environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and the company's ability to achieve its ESG goals. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect our results include, among others, those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.rclinvestor.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-releases-2020-seastainability-report-301382598.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

Recommended Stories

  • Where to Invest $100 Right Now

    Contrary to popular belief, you don't need thousands of dollars to get started on the stock market. For that matter, thanks to the magic of fractional shares, which many online brokers now offer, you can get in on a company whose stock price is much higher than $100. Fractional shares allow you to buy partial shares of a stock for a fraction of its stated price.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

    Brazilian authorities are investigating whether JPMorgan Chase & Co played a role in an alleged bribery and money laundering scheme dating back to 2011 and involved state-run oil company Petrobras, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and two law enforcement sources. So far, police have focused their attention on purchases of roughly 300,000 barrels of Petrobras fuel oil by JPMorgan in 2011 according to the court documents and sources, who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. The documents, which were seen by Reuters, include email messages among alleged co-conspirators, witness testimony and bank records.

  • 11 Best Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best alternative energy stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Alternative Energy Stocks To Buy Right Now. The world’s dependence on hydrocarbons as its primary source of power ever since […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • How Plug Power Goes to Positive $9 Billion in Revenue in 9 Years

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (PLUG) is kind of a funny company. Owing to accounting quirks, the "gross billings" it highlights in its earnings reports don't always match up with actual revenues as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, despite a big jump in revenues last quarter, Plug Power is a company still sporting $5.5 million in "negative revenues" on its income statement. But perhaps not for long. Evercore analyst James West made the case fo

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • Solar power and water shortages may define our future but that doesn’t make them good investments

    There are sound reasons to consider companies that tend to generate steady cash flow (water) or promise environmentally friendly bulk power at low cost (solar). Prices for solar panels are falling, which can decrease shareholder value of solar energy companies. Many solar panels are made from silicon.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on Battery Fires. We Looked at the Numbers.

    Battery fires are a problem for electric-vehicle makers, but exactly how serious is hard to assess. What investors need is context.

  • IsoEnergy Expands Hurricane Zone North and South

    IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is pleased to announce initial scintillometer results from summer drilling at the Hurricane zone. Hurricane was discovered in July 2018 and is a high-grade uranium mineralization located on the Company's 100% owned Larocque East property (the "Property") in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

  • German auto giants place their bets on hydrogen cars

    Battery power may be the frontrunner to become the car technology of the future, but don't rule out the underdog hydrogen. That's the view of some major automakers, including BMW and Audi, which are developing hydrogen fuel-cell passenger vehicle prototypes alongside their fleets of battery cars as part of preparations to abandon fossil fuels. It is already betting billions on hydrogen fuel in sectors like steel and chemicals to meet climate targets, and closely-fought elections this month could see the Greens enter the coalition government and further push the technology.

  • The Next Hit to U.K. Food Makers Is Surging CO2 Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’The government-brokered solution to a carbon dioxide shortage that’s roiled the U.K. food industry comes at a cost -- prices for the gas w

  • Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

    The goat in question could not by identified by Parks Canada officials as it was not tagged

  • One Way Or Another, Rivian Could Make History

    Until this month, the U.S. had only one all-electric automaker, the all-mighty Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Last week, Rivian Automotive Inc. rolled its first pickup truck for regular customers off its assembly line in its Normal, Illinois plant with first deliveries just around the corner. Rivian is doing much more than challenging Tesla- it is delivering the world's first all-electric pickup truck. Besides legendary automakers transforming their models for the electrification era, there are also

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Electric vehicles may cut global refining capacity demand by half in 2050 - Rystad

    A global drive towards electrification of road transport to reduce carbon emissions may cut demand for the world's oil refining capacity by half in 2050, consultancy Rystad Energy says. "Going forward we will be touching by 2050 somewhere very close to 90% of electrification," Mukesh Sahdev, senior vice president and head of downstream at Rystad Energy said, adding that this scenario would probably lead to a 50% decline in global refining capacity. Electric vehicles will cut global consumption of gasoline and diesel, but demand for other refined oil products in aviation, maritime and petrochemical sectors could remain high because of urbanisation which will pose a challenge to the refining sector, Mukesh said.

  • 5 Unstoppable Trends to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

    Looking at the market today, real estate, cloud computing, podcasting, software as a service, and renewable energy are growing trends that I want to be invested in. Here's why these five unstoppable trends are so exciting. The $36 trillion residential real estate business has been relatively stagnant for over a century following a business model where brokers generating high fees to simply connect buyers and sellers.

  • Toyota’s New Tundra Bucks the All-Electric Trend. This Truck Comes in a Hybrid.

    Total gas mileage improves, but the driving experience is closer to what consumers are used to—including filling up at gas stations.

  • This animal lets you know when fall is here and what kind of winter to expect

    Hints about the seasons to come can be spotted in this animal

  • Bees kill dozens of endangered penguins in South Africa

    Swarms of bees killed at least 63 endangered penguins in South Africa on a beach outside Cape Town, according to the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds.

  • America's innovators will solve climate change, not regulators

    President Joe Biden has pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. In fact, the government is slowing progress against climate change by imposing regulations that prevent emissions-lowering technologies from reaching the market. One would expect the government to embrace technology with the potential to cut carbon pollution.