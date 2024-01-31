Royal Caribbean's Ultimate Family Townhouse Suite Is Priced At $80,000 Per Week, And It's Entirely Booked For 2024 And Halfway Through 2025 — Meanwhile, 60% Of Americans Can't Afford Groceries

Although Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas embarked on its maiden voyage on Jan. 27, the demand for its most luxurious accommodation, the Ultimate Family Townhouse, reached unprecedented levels long beforehand. By June 2023, the suite, priced at around $80,000 had already sold out for all of 2024. This early sell-out highlighted the extraordinary appeal of the ship and signaled a growing trend in high-end cruising experiences.

Speaking to Marvelous Mouse Travels, which toured the townhouse, it was revealed that it is now over halfway booked for 2025. The townhouse sleeps up to eight and is hailed as “the most epic family hideaway yet,” according to Royal Caribbean.

The Icon of the Seas, representing Royal Caribbean’s first new ship class in nearly a decade, marked a significant investment in the future of cruising. The 1,198-foot-long vessel, destined to become the world’s largest cruise ship, was designed to accommodate up to 7,600 guests in 2,805 staterooms, surpassing the then-record holder, Wonder of the Seas, by 10 feet.

Central to the Icon of the Seas’ allure was the Ultimate Family Townhouse. This three-story, 1,772-square-foot suite offers an unparalleled experience for families, featuring an in-suite slide, a movie-viewing room, a karaoke machine and a distinctive “backyard” with a ping pong table, outdoor seating and direct access to the Surfside neighborhood. This area, specifically designed for families with young children, includes attractions such as Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay splash parks, the Water’s Edge pool and dining options catering to both adults and kids.

The suite has been the subject of much attention because of its hefty price tag. While Royal Caribbean Blog, an unofficial fan blog, reports the cost of the suite to be between $70,000 and $80,000, a Reddit user posted a screenshot showing a price quote of $35,649 per person for specific dates. This would amount to over $142,596 for a family of four, plus taxes and any additional fees.

The post was captioned, "I'm sorry. How much per person!?!? That's all. That's the post" and received various reactions and comments from other users. One user questioned the rationale behind choosing such an expensive cruise suite, asking, “Why not just go on a private yacht?” Another user commented, I could afford this but wouldn't." Although some could see the appeal, the majority of Reddit users agreed the price was absurd.

To put it in perspective, the average cost of a vacation for a family of four in the U.S. is around $4,580 or $1,145 per person, with the possibility of higher costs depending on factors like destination, duration, accommodations and taxes​.

Although the suite is booked for the next year and part of the following year, a significant portion of the population faces difficulties in affording necessities. A report titled “Facing Up to Food Insecurity” by consumer research company Attest found that nearly 60% of Americans are struggling to afford groceries, highlighting the extent of financial difficulties faced by many households in 2023​​.

This suite targets a very specific market segment looking for an ultra-luxurious cruise experience. Whether it’s within reach or a distant dream, understanding your financial situation can provide clarity when considering such high-end experiences.

For those fortunate enough to have the means to indulge in luxury cruises, a comprehensive understanding of their financial stability ensures they can make the most informed decisions. This entails assessing not only their current disposable income but also their long-term financial goals, investment portfolios and any potential impact on their overall financial well-being.

