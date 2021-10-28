ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS
Quarters
$ million
Nine months
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
%¹
Reference
2021
2020
%
(447)
3,428
489
-113
Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders
8,640
(17,666)
+149
(988)
2,634
177
-138
CCS earnings attributable to shareholders
Note 2
5,992
(15,443)
+139
4,130
5,534
955
-25
Adjusted Earnings²
A
12,898
4,453
+190
13,460
13,623
7,998
Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)
A
38,656
28,159
16,025
12,617
10,403
+27
Cash flow from operating activities
36,935
27,818
+33
(3,804)
(2,946)
(2,833)
Cash flow from investing activities
(7,339)
(7,871)
12,221
9,671
7,571
Free cash flow
G
29,596
19,947
4,840
4,383
3,737
Cash capital expenditure
C
13,197
12,324
8,359
8,470
8,095
-1
Operating expenses
F
26,264
25,137
+4
8,696
8,505
7,854
+2
Underlying operating expenses
F
25,924
23,958
+8
2.9%
3.2%
(4.9)%
ROACE (Net income basis)
D
2.9%
(4.9)%
6.1%
4.9%
3.9%
ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus Non-controlling interest (NCI) basis
D
6.1%
3.9%
57,492
65,735
73,463
Net debt
E
57,492
73,463
25.6%
27.7%
31.4%
Gearing
E
25.6%
31.4%
3,068
3,254
3,081
-6
Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)
3,269
3,392
-4
(0.06)
0.44
0.06
-114
Basic earnings per share ($)
1.11
(2.27)
+149
0.53
0.71
0.12
-25
Adjusted Earnings per share ($)
B
1.66
0.57
+191
0.24
0.24
0.1665
—
Dividend per share ($)
0.6535
0.4865
+34
1. Q3 on Q2 change.
2. Adjusted Earnings is defined as income/(loss) attributable to shareholders plus cost of supplies adjustment (see Note 2) and excluding identified items (see Reference A).
Third quarter 2021 income attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders was a loss of $0.4 billion, which included non-cash charges of $5.2 billion due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and post-tax impairment charges of $0.3 billion, partly offset by net gains on sale of assets of $0.3 billion.
Adjusted Earnings for the quarter were $4.1 billion. Cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders for the third quarter 2021 was negative $0.5 billion. Hurricane Ida impacted our operations, with an aggregate adverse impact of around $0.4 billion on Adjusted Earnings.
Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2021 was $16.0 billion, which included positive impacts of $4.0 billion from commodity derivatives partly offset by negative working capital movements of $1.4 billion. Cash flow from investing activities for the quarter was an outflow of $3.8 billion, mainly driven by capital expenditure and partly offset by proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, current quarter Adjusted Earnings reflected comparative adverse one-off tax impacts, lower production volumes partly due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, and comparative lower contributions from trading and optimisation. This was partly offset by higher oil, LNG and gas prices.
At the end of the third quarter 2021, net debt was $57.5 billion, compared with $65.7 billion at the end of the second quarter 2021, mainly driven by free cash flow generation in the quarter, partly offset by dividends and share buybacks. Gearing was 25.6% at the end of the third quarter 2021, compared with 27.7% at the end of the second quarter 2021, mainly driven by net debt reduction.
Dividends declared to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders for the quarter amount to $0.24 per share. During the quarter, $1.0 billion of share buybacks were completed out of a total target of $2 billion in the second half of 2021. Additional shareholder distributions of $7 billion related to the Permian sale to start in 2022, post deal completion.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
This announcement, together with supplementary financial and operational disclosure and a separate press release for this quarter, is available at www.shell.com/investors1.
1. Not incorporated by reference.
THIRD QUARTER 2021 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS
Integrated Gas
In July 2021, we signed a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Telekom to advance digital innovation as both companies accelerate their transitions to net-zero emissions.
In July 2021, we started production on Block 5C in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) in Trinidad and Tobago.
Upstream
In July 2021, we announced the final investment decision for Whale, a deep-water development in the US Gulf of Mexico.
In August 2021, we announced a final investment decision taken by the Libra consortium, operated by Petrobras, to contract the Mero-4 floating production, storage and offloading vessel to be deployed at the Mero field in offshore Brazil.
In August 2021, we announced a final investment decision on the Timi gas development project in Malaysia.
In September 2021, we reached an agreement for the sale of the Permian business in the USA for a base consideration of $9.5 billion in cash. The cash proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund $7 billion in additional shareholder distributions to start in 2022, post deal completion, with the remainder used for further strengthening of the balance sheet.
In September 2021, we completed the sale of upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert for a base consideration of $646 million.
Oil Products
In July 2021, we announced the start-up of Europe's largest polymer electrolyte membrane hydrogen electrolyser at the Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland, Germany, producing green hydrogen.
In July 2021, we reached an agreement for the sale of the non-operated 37.5% shareholding in the Germany PCK Schwedt Refinery.
In August 2021, we marked the start of trading in shares of Raízen S.A. on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), following the successful execution of an initial public offering.
In September 2021, we announced a final investment decision to build an 820,000-tonnes-a-year biofuels facility at the Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam, Netherlands.
In October 2021, we signed an agreement to acquire 248 company-owned fuel and convenience retail sites from the Landmark group of companies, whose convenience stores operate in Texas under the Timewise brand. The agreement also includes supply agreements with an additional 117 independently operated fuel and convenience sites.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT
INTEGRATED GAS
Quarters
$ million
Nine months
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
%¹
Reference
2021
2020
%
(3,247)
422
(151)
-869
Segment earnings
(297)
(6,298)
+95
(4,927)
(1,187)
(920)
Of which: Identified items
A
(5,002)
(9,572)
1,680
1,609
768
+4
Adjusted Earnings
A
4,705
3,274
+44
3,768
3,364
2,349
Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)
A
10,339
8,999
5,674
3,761
2,323
+51
Cash flow from operating activities
11,926
8,972
+33
7,871
4,350
2,396
+81
Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
H
15,874
8,619
+84
1,272
880
1,020
Cash capital expenditure
C
3,167
2,638
166
162
143
+2
Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)
166
152
+9
4,476
4,502
4,067
-1
Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)
4,532
4,343
+4
938
938
844
0
Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)
947
901
+5
7.39
7.49
7.80
-1
LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes)
23.04
25.03
-8
15.18
15.92
17.63
-5
LNG sales volumes (million tonnes)
47.48
54.73
-13
1.Q3 on Q2 change.
Third quarter segment earnings amounted to a loss of $3,247 million and Adjusted Earnings for the quarter were $1,680 million. As part of our normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of future purchases, sales and inventory. As these commodity derivatives are fair value accounted for, this creates an accounting mismatch over periods. As a result, this quarter included losses of $4,929 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives (primarily due to gas price developments) and are part of identified items (see Reference A).
Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements for the quarter was $7,871 million, primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA of $3,768 million and derivatives cash inflows of $4,280 million driven by variation margin in gas and power trading due to significant gas and electricity price increases. As these variation margin cash inflows reflect underlying hedges, this effect could reverse in future quarters.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, Integrated Gas Adjusted Earnings primarily reflected higher realised prices for LNG, oil and gas. This was partly offset by comparative lower earnings contribution from the Renewables & Energy Solutions business due to lower margins in North America and comparative adverse one-off tax impacts.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, total oil and gas production remained at a similar level due to lower maintenance activities, offset by field decline and lower demand. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 1% due to feedgas constraints and cargo timing, partly offset by lower maintenance activities.
Nine months segment earnings amounted to a loss of $297 million. This included losses of $5,447 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These are mainly related to gas and power trading in Europe to hedge supply and purchase contracts as well as inventory and to physical future global LNG sales that are partially hedged through paper derivative positions. There were also post-tax impairment charges of $588 million, partly offset by gains on sale of assets of $1,094 million. These gains and losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings for the nine months were $4,705 million.
Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements for the first nine months of 2021 was $15,874 million, primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA of $10,339 million and cash inflows of $6,768 million from commodity derivatives.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, Integrated Gas Adjusted Earnings primarily reflected higher realised prices for oil, gas and LNG as well as one-off favourable tax impacts. This was partly offset by lower contributions from trading and optimisation.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, total oil and gas production increased by 5% mainly due to the restart of production at the Prelude floating LNG operations in Australia, production sharing contract effects and increased demand, partly offset by field decline. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 8% due to feedgas constraints and higher maintenance activities, partly offset by the restart of production at the Prelude floating LNG operations in Australia.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
UPSTREAM
Quarters
$ million
Nine months
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
%¹
Reference
2021
2020
%
1,274
2,415
(1,110)
-47
Segment earnings
4,786
(8,694)
+155
(412)
(53)
(226)
Of which: Identified items
A
(332)
(6,590)
1,686
2,469
(884)
-32
Adjusted Earnings
A
5,118
(2,104)
+343
6,766
6,714
2,911
Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)
A
18,866
9,421
5,777
5,056
2,101
+14
Cash flow from operating activities
14,940
8,026
+86
5,889
5,444
2,629
+8
Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
H
16,035
6,894
+133
1,502
1,696
1,245
Cash capital expenditure
C
4,732
5,642
1,497
1,558
1,520
-4
Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)
1,544
1,619
-5
3,387
4,082
3,960
-17
Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)
4,192
4,768
-12
2,081
2,262
2,203
-8
Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)
2,267
2,441
-7
1. Q3 on Q2 change.
Third quarter segment earnings were $1,274 million. This included a net charge of $192 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, losses of $181 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and post-tax impairment charges of $116 million, partly offset by a gain of $51 million related to remeasurement of redundancy and restructuring costs. These net losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $1,686 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $5,777 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation, partly offset by negative working capital movements.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, Upstream Adjusted Earnings reflected the comparative adverse impact of a one-off release of a tax provision in Nigeria in the second quarter, higher well write-offs and lower volumes. These were partly offset by higher realised oil and gas prices.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, total production decreased by 8%, mainly due to the effects of Hurricane Ida and unfavourable seasonal effects.
Nine months segment earnings were $4,786 million. This included losses of $378 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, a net charge of $99 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, and post-tax impairment charges of $72 million, partly offset by a net gain of $240 million related to the sale of assets. These net gains are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $5,118 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 was $14,940 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation, partly offset by negative working capital movements.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, Upstream Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised oil and gas prices, the one-off release of a tax provision in Nigeria and lower depreciation.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, total production decreased by 7%, mainly due to the impact of divestments and higher maintenance activities.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
OIL PRODUCTS
Quarters
$ million
Nine months
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
%¹
Reference
2021
2020
%
1,362
33
2,092
+4065
Segment earnings²
2,044
1,281
+60
150
(1,267)
411
Of which: Identified items
A
(1,344)
(4,174)
1,212
1,299
1,680
-7
Adjusted Earnings²
A
3,389
5,454
-38
Of which:
(3)
112
55
-102
Refining & Trading³
5
1,713
-100
1,215
1,187
1,626
+2
Marketing³
3,384
3,742
-10
2,360
2,608
2,520
Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)
A
7,080
9,134
Of which:
415
676
228
Refining & Trading³
1,558
3,425
1,945
1,932
2,293
Marketing³
5,522
5,710
3,757
2,213
5,131
+70
Cash flow from operating activities
6,863
9,647
-29
3,262
3,365
3,476
-3
Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
H
9,939
6,259
+59
976
882
832
Cash capital expenditure
C
2,527
2,019
1,629
1,833
1,972
-11
Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d)
1,737
2,104
-17
4,665
4,552
4,740
+3
Oil Products sales volumes (thousand b/d)
4,462
4,686
-5
1. Q3 on Q2 change.
2. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).
3. With effect from Q1 2021, changes are made in the cost and activity allocation between Marketing and Refining & Trading. This resulted in a net Q3 2021 charge of $120 million (nine months 2021: $339 million) to Refining & Trading, with an offsetting amount in Marketing. This change does not impact consolidated Oil Products Adjusted Earnings.
Third quarter segment earnings were $1,362 million. This included a gain of $301 million related to the dilution of interest in the Raizen joint venture, partly offset by post-tax impairment charges of $138 million. These net gains are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $1,212 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2021 was $3,757 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation and cost-of-sales adjustments, as well as positive working capital movements due to lower volumes held in inventory.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, Oil Products Adjusted Earnings reflected lower contributions from trading and optimisation, partly offset by favourable deferred tax movements.
Oil Products sales volumes increased due to favourable seasonal effects and continued demand recovery.
•Refining & Trading Adjusted Earnings reflected lower refinery processing intake and utilisation due to planned maintenance and the impact of Hurricane Ida, as well as lower contributions from trading and optimisation.
•Marketing Adjusted Earnings reflected higher sales volumes.
Refinery utilisation was 71% compared with 76% in the second quarter 2021, due to higher planned maintenance and the impact of Hurricane Ida.
Nine months segment earnings were $2,044 million. This included post-tax impairment charges of $1,268 million, losses of $158 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and redundancy and restructuring costs of $134 million, partly offset by a gain of $301 million related to the dilution of interest in the Raizen joint venture. These net losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $3,389 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 was $6,863 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation and cost-of-sales adjustments, partly offset by negative working capital movements and cash outflows for commodity derivatives.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Compared with the first nine months 2020, Oil Products Adjusted Earnings reflected lower contributions from trading and optimisation and higher operating expenses. These were partly offset by higher marketing volumes and Oil Sands margins.
Oil Products sales volumes decreased due to lower trading volumes compared with the first nine months of 2020.
•Refining & Trading Adjusted Earnings reflected lower contributions from trading and optimisation and higher operating expenses. These were partly offset by higher Oil Sands margins and lower depreciation.
•Marketing Adjusted Earnings reflected higher operating expenses and favourable tax impacts in the first nine months of 2020, offset by higher sales volumes.
Refinery utilisation was 73% compared with 72% in the first nine months of 2020.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
CHEMICALS
Quarters
$ million
Nine months
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
%¹
Reference
2021
2020
%
357
462
131
-23
Segment earnings²
1,509
441
+242
(38)
(208)
(96)
Of which: Identified items
A
(286)
(140)
395
670
227
-41
Adjusted Earnings²
A
1,795
581
+209
715
1,036
466
Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)
A
2,792
1,439
840
1,133
335
-26
Cash flow from operating activities
2,297
891
+158
684
1,225
488
-44
Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
H
2,953
981
+201
1,053
895
595
Cash capital expenditure
C
2,678
1,810
3,549
3,609
3,823
-2
Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes)
10,741
11,318
-5
1. Q3 on Q2 change.
2. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).
Third quarter segment earnings were $357 million. This included post-tax impairment charges, and a legal provision. These net losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted earnings were $395 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $840 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation, as well as positive working capital movements, partly offset by the timing impact of dividends from Joint Ventures and Associates.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, Chemicals Adjusted Earnings reflected the operational impact of Hurricane Ida, lower intermediate and base chemicals margins, as well as lower income from Joint Ventures and Associates.
Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 78% compared with 82% in the second quarter 2021, due to the impact of Hurricane Ida and higher planned maintenance.
Nine months segment earnings were $1,509 million. This included post-tax impairment charges of $227 million, and legal provisions of $37 million. These net losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted earnings were $1,795 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months was $2,297 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation and cost-of-sales adjustments, partly offset by negative working capital movements.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, Chemicals Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised margins in base chemicals and intermediates from a stronger price environment.
Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 79% compared with 81% for the first nine months 2020 due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
CORPORATE
Quarters
$ million
Nine months
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
Reference
2021
2020
(623)
(592)
(739)
Segment earnings
(1,747)
(1,998)
109
(193)
52
Of which: Identified items
A
50
578
(732)
(399)
(792)
Adjusted Earnings
A
(1,797)
(2,576)
(147)
(101)
(247)
Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)
A
(421)
(834)
(22)
454
514
Cash flow from operating activities
909
282
(233)
(208)
(33)
Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
H
(471)
118
Third quarter segment earnings were an expense of $623 million. This included a gain of $108 million from the deferred tax impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions, which is part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were a net expense of $732 million.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, Adjusted Earnings reflected unfavourable movements in tax credits and currency exchange rate effects, partly offset by lower operating and net interest expenses.
Nine months segment earnings were an expense of $1,747 million. This included a gain of $50 million from the deferred tax impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions, which is part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were a net expense of $1,797 million.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, Adjusted Earnings reflected lower net interest expense and favourable currency exchange rate effects.
OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2021
Cash capital expenditure was $13.2 billion for the first nine months 2021 and is expected to be around $20 billion for the full year 2021.
Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 940 - 980 thousand boe/d and LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to benefit from lower maintenance activities and be approximately 8.0 - 8.6 million tonnes.
Upstream production is expected to be approximately 2,100 - 2,350 thousand boe/d.
Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 68% - 76%.
Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be approximately 4,200 - 5,200 thousand b/d.
Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 73% - 81%.
Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,500 - 3,900 thousand tonnes.
Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $650 - $750 million in the fourth quarter 2021 and a net expense of approximately $2,450 - $2,550 million for the full year 2021. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
FORTHCOMING EVENTS
Fourth quarter 2021 and full year results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on February 3, 2022. First quarter 2022 results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on May 5, 2022. Second quarter 2022 and half year results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on July 28, 2022. Third quarter 2022 results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on October 27, 2022.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Quarters
$ million
Nine months
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
2021
2020
60,044
60,515
44,021
Revenue¹
176,224
136,554
1,014
1,114
461
Share of profit of joint ventures and associates
3,122
1,154
497
134
234
Interest and other income²
3,087
458
61,555
61,764
44,717
Total revenue and other income
182,434
138,167
44,260
39,717
27,276
Purchases
118,346
88,582
5,322
5,162
5,496
Production and manufacturing expenses
17,292
17,299
2,892
3,107
2,366
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
8,461
7,130
145
201
233
Research and development
511
708
526
332
222
Exploration
1,143
1,239
6,358
8,223
7,689
Depreciation, depletion and amortisation²
20,477
42,871
859
893
992
Interest expense
2,643
3,181
60,362
57,634
44,275
Total expenditure
168,874
161,009
1,193
4,130
442
Income/(loss) before taxation
13,560
(22,842)
1,510
571
(104)
Taxation charge/(credit)
4,535
(5,265)
(317)
3,559
546
Income/(loss) for the period¹
9,025
(17,578)
130
131
57
Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
385
88
(447)
3,428
489
Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
8,640
(17,666)
(0.06)
0.44
0.06
Basic earnings per share ($)³
1.11
(2.27)
(0.06)
0.44
0.06
Diluted earnings per share ($)³
1.10
(2.27)
1. See Note 2 “Segment information”.
2. See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.
3. See Note 3 “Earnings per share”.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarters
$ million
Nine months
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
2021
2020
(317)
3,559
546
Income/(loss) for the period
9,025
(17,578)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax:
Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods:
(943)
575
1,246
– Currency translation differences
(1,219)
(1,101)
(1)
(2)
5
– Debt instruments remeasurements
(17)
20
102
(84)
75
– Cash flow hedging gains/(losses)
150
(214)
89
(51)
(153)
– Net investment hedging gains/(losses)
209
(253)
16
(20)
(59)
– Deferred cost of hedging
(38)
97
(104)
(7)
(51)
– Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates
(167)
(80)
(841)
410
1,063
Total
(1,083)
(1,530)
Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods:
291
1,675
(580)
– Retirement benefits remeasurements
6,594
(3,747)
(25)
10
36
– Equity instruments remeasurements
25
(24)
41
(42)
45
– Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates
(26)
112
307
1,643
(499)
Total
6,592
(3,659)
(534)
2,053
564
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
5,510
(5,189)
(851)
5,612
1,111
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
14,535
(22,767)
85
145
82
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
351
2
(937)
5,467
1,029
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
14,184
(22,768)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
$ million
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020 4
Assets
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
22,344
22,710
Property, plant and equipment
196,261
209,700
Joint ventures and associates
23,724
22,451
Investments in securities
3,662
3,222
Deferred tax
14,542
16,311
Retirement benefits1
8,009
2,474
Trade and other receivables
7,605
7,641
Derivative financial instruments²
1,052
2,805
277,199
287,315
Current assets
Inventories
24,596
19,457
Trade and other receivables
46,366
33,625
Derivative financial instruments²
14,613
5,783
Cash and cash equivalents
38,073
31,830
123,648
90,695
Assets classified as held for sale1
7,922
1,258
131,570
91,953
Total assets
408,769
379,268
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Debt
84,705
91,115
Trade and other payables
2,224
2,304
Derivative financial instruments²
571
420
Deferred tax
12,159
10,463
Retirement benefits1,3
11,835
15,605
Decommissioning and other provisions
26,361
27,116
137,856
147,023
Current liabilities
Debt
10,686
16,899
Trade and other payables³
59,722
44,572
Derivative financial instruments²
26,118
5,308
Income taxes payable³
2,809
3,111
Decommissioning and other provisions
3,139
3,622
102,473
73,512
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale1
1,758
196
104,230
73,708
Total liabilities
242,086
220,731
Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
163,390
155,310
Non-controlling interest
3,293
3,227
Total equity
166,683
158,537
Total liabilities and equity
408,769
379,268
1. See Note 7 "Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements".
2. See Note 6 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.
3. As from January 1, 2021 the 'Retirement benefits' liability has been classified under non-current liabilities (previously partly presented within current liabilities) and taxes payable not related to income tax are presented within 'Trade and other payables' (previously 'Taxes payable'). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation. See Note 7.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
4. For Q3 2021, assets held for sale are presented separately. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
$ million
Share capital¹
Shares held in trust
Other reserves²
Retained earnings
Total
Non-controlling interest
Total equity
At January 1, 2021
651
(709)
12,752
142,616
155,310
3,227
158,537
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
—
—
5,544
8,640
14,184
351
14,535
Transfer from other comprehensive income
—
—
(14)
14
—
—
—
Dividends³
—
—
—
(4,475)
(4,475)
(305)
(4,780)
Repurchases of shares4
(4)
—
4
(2,003)
(2,003)
—
(2,003)
Share-based compensation
—
350
(68)
93
375
—
375
Other changes in non-controlling interest
—
—
—
(1)
(1)
20
19
At September 30, 2021
647
(359)
18,218
144,884
163,390
3,293
166,683
At January 1, 2020
657
(1,063)
14,451
172,431
186,476
3,987
190,463
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
—
—
(5,102)
(17,666)
(22,768)
2
(22,767)
Transfer from other comprehensive income
—
—
185
(185)
—
—
—
Dividends3
—
—
—
(5,956)
(5,956)
(242)
(6,198)
Repurchases of shares
(6)
—
6
(1,214)
(1,214)
—
(1,214)
Share-based compensation
—
539
(237)
(230)
73
—
73
Other changes in non-controlling interest
—
—
—
557
557
(573)
(16)
At September 30, 2020
651
(523)
9,303
147,737
157,168
3,173
160,341
1. See Note 4 “Share capital”.
2. See Note 5 “Other reserves”.
3. The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.
4. Includes shares committed to repurchase and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Quarters
$ million
Nine months
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
2021
2020
1,193
4,130
442
Income before taxation for the period
13,560
(22,842)
Adjustment for:
723
797
814
– Interest expense (net)
2,277
2,600
6,358
8,223
7,689
– Depreciation, depletion and amortisation
20,477
42,871
323
108
14
– Exploration well write-offs
567
615
(298)
55
(103)
– Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses
(2,316)
(124)
(1,014)
(1,114)
(461)
– Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates
(3,122)
(1,154)
956
782
468
– Dividends received from joint ventures and associates
2,318
1,609
(538)
(2,495)
405
– (Increase)/decrease in inventories
(6,459)
6,286
(2,859)
(4,080)
(540)
– (Increase)/decrease in current receivables
(13,768)
9,733
1,950
5,016
1,583
– Increase/(decrease) in current payables
12,831
(11,073)
10,116
2,173
233
– Derivative financial instruments
12,474
899
(113)
47
152
– Retirement benefits
43
355
(206)
(124)
43
– Decommissioning and other provisions
(252)
333
894
561
265
– Other
2,038
363
(1,459)
(1,465)
(601)
Tax paid
(3,733)
(2,653)
16,025
12,617
10,403
Cash flow from operating activities
36,935
27,818
(4,648)
(4,232)
(3,679)
Capital expenditure
(12,764)
(11,379)
(151)
(115)
(34)
Investments in joint ventures and associates
(335)
(754)
(41)
(36)
(23)
Investments in equity securities
(98)
(190)
1,122
1,162
571
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses
5,390
2,395
168
4
159
Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans1
447
1,129
6
108
139
Proceeds from sale of equity securities
145
274
93
110
112
Interest received
302
422
929
799
588
Other investing cash inflows
2,440
2,617
(1,283)
(746)
(665)
Other investing cash outflows
(2,866)
(2,384)
(3,804)
(2,946)
(2,833)
Cash flow from investing activities
(7,339)
(7,871)
(33)
(34)
(176)
Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months
46
236
Other debt:
23
57
4,745
– New borrowings
189
20,986
(4,077)
(3,901)
(2,688)
– Repayments
(13,684)
(12,523)
(788)
(1,162)
(831)
Interest paid
(2,756)
(2,952)
(268)
(57)
419
Derivative financial instruments
(774)
662
4
—
—
Change in non-controlling interest
19
(40)
Cash dividends paid to:
(1,812)
(1,310)
(1,236)
– Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders2
(4,414)
(6,117)
(40)
(140)
(65)
– Non-controlling interest
(305)
(242)
(971)
—
—
Repurchases of shares
(1,187)
(1,702)
34
(2)
1
Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received
(32)
(198)
(7,930)
(6,550)
169
Cash flow from financing activities
(22,900)
(1,892)
(322)
(2)
36
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(453)
(395)
3,969
3,119
7,775
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
6,244
17,659
34,104
30,985
27,939
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
31,830
18,055
38,073
34,104
35,714
Cash and cash....