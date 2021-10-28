



ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS











SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 %¹ Reference 2021 2020 % (447) 3,428 489 -113 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders 8,640 (17,666) +149 (988) 2,634 177 -138 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders Note 2 5,992 (15,443) +139 4,130 5,534 955 -25 Adjusted Earnings² A 12,898 4,453 +190 13,460 13,623 7,998 Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis) A 38,656 28,159 16,025 12,617 10,403 +27 Cash flow from operating activities 36,935 27,818 +33 (3,804) (2,946) (2,833) Cash flow from investing activities (7,339) (7,871) 12,221 9,671 7,571 Free cash flow G 29,596 19,947 4,840 4,383 3,737 Cash capital expenditure C 13,197 12,324 8,359 8,470 8,095 -1 Operating expenses F 26,264 25,137 +4 8,696 8,505 7,854 +2 Underlying operating expenses F 25,924 23,958 +8 2.9% 3.2% (4.9)% ROACE (Net income basis) D 2.9% (4.9)% 6.1% 4.9% 3.9% ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus Non-controlling interest (NCI) basis D 6.1% 3.9% 57,492 65,735 73,463 Net debt E 57,492 73,463 25.6% 27.7% 31.4% Gearing E 25.6% 31.4% 3,068 3,254 3,081 -6 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 3,269 3,392 -4 (0.06) 0.44 0.06 -114 Basic earnings per share ($) 1.11 (2.27) +149 0.53 0.71 0.12 -25 Adjusted Earnings per share ($) B 1.66 0.57 +191 0.24 0.24 0.1665 — Dividend per share ($) 0.6535 0.4865 +34





1. Q3 on Q2 change.



2. Adjusted Earnings is defined as income/(loss) attributable to shareholders plus cost of supplies adjustment (see Note 2) and excluding identified items (see Reference A).









Third quarter 2021 income attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders was a loss of $0.4 billion, which included non-cash charges of $5.2 billion due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and post-tax impairment charges of $0.3 billion, partly offset by net gains on sale of assets of $0.3 billion.









Adjusted Earnings for the quarter were $4.1 billion. Cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders for the third quarter 2021 was negative $0.5 billion. Hurricane Ida impacted our operations, with an aggregate adverse impact of around $0.4 billion on Adjusted Earnings.









Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2021 was $16.0 billion, which included positive impacts of $4.0 billion from commodity derivatives partly offset by negative working capital movements of $1.4 billion. Cash flow from investing activities for the quarter was an outflow of $3.8 billion, mainly driven by capital expenditure and partly offset by proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses.









Compared with the second quarter 2021, current quarter Adjusted Earnings reflected comparative adverse one-off tax impacts, lower production volumes partly due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, and comparative lower contributions from trading and optimisation. This was partly offset by higher oil, LNG and gas prices.









At the end of the third quarter 2021, net debt was $57.5 billion, compared with $65.7 billion at the end of the second quarter 2021, mainly driven by free cash flow generation in the quarter, partly offset by dividends and share buybacks. Gearing was 25.6% at the end of the third quarter 2021, compared with 27.7% at the end of the second quarter 2021, mainly driven by net debt reduction.









Dividends declared to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders for the quarter amount to $0.24 per share. During the quarter, $1.0 billion of share buybacks were completed out of a total target of $2 billion in the second half of 2021. Additional shareholder distributions of $7 billion related to the Permian sale to start in 2022, post deal completion.





















Story continues

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS













This announcement, together with supplementary financial and operational disclosure and a separate press release for this quarter, is available at www.shell.com/investors1.









1. Not incorporated by reference.







THIRD QUARTER 2021 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS







Integrated Gas



In July 2021, we signed a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Telekom to advance digital innovation as both companies accelerate their transitions to net-zero emissions.









In July 2021, we started production on Block 5C in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) in Trinidad and Tobago.













Upstream



In July 2021, we announced the final investment decision for Whale, a deep-water development in the US Gulf of Mexico.



In August 2021, we announced a final investment decision taken by the Libra consortium, operated by Petrobras, to contract the Mero-4 floating production, storage and offloading vessel to be deployed at the Mero field in offshore Brazil.









In August 2021, we announced a final investment decision on the Timi gas development project in Malaysia.









In September 2021, we reached an agreement for the sale of the Permian business in the USA for a base consideration of $9.5 billion in cash. The cash proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund $7 billion in additional shareholder distributions to start in 2022, post deal completion, with the remainder used for further strengthening of the balance sheet.









In September 2021, we completed the sale of upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert for a base consideration of $646 million.







Oil Products



In July 2021, we announced the start-up of Europe's largest polymer electrolyte membrane hydrogen electrolyser at the Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland, Germany, producing green hydrogen.



In July 2021, we reached an agreement for the sale of the non-operated 37.5% shareholding in the Germany PCK Schwedt Refinery.









In August 2021, we marked the start of trading in shares of Raízen S.A. on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), following the successful execution of an initial public offering.









In September 2021, we announced a final investment decision to build an 820,000-tonnes-a-year biofuels facility at the Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam, Netherlands.









In October 2021, we signed an agreement to acquire 248 company-owned fuel and convenience retail sites from the Landmark group of companies, whose convenience stores operate in Texas under the Timewise brand. The agreement also includes supply agreements with an additional 117 independently operated fuel and convenience sites.













Page 2















ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS







PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT









INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 %¹ Reference 2021 2020 % (3,247) 422 (151) -869 Segment earnings (297) (6,298) +95 (4,927) (1,187) (920) Of which: Identified items A (5,002) (9,572) 1,680 1,609 768 +4 Adjusted Earnings A 4,705 3,274 +44 3,768 3,364 2,349 Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis) A 10,339 8,999 5,674 3,761 2,323 +51 Cash flow from operating activities 11,926 8,972 +33 7,871 4,350 2,396 +81 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements H 15,874 8,619 +84 1,272 880 1,020 Cash capital expenditure C 3,167 2,638 166 162 143 +2 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 166 152 +9 4,476 4,502 4,067 -1 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 4,532 4,343 +4 938 938 844 0 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 947 901 +5 7.39 7.49 7.80 -1 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 23.04 25.03 -8 15.18 15.92 17.63 -5 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 47.48 54.73 -13





1.Q3 on Q2 change.









Third quarter segment earnings amounted to a loss of $3,247 million and Adjusted Earnings for the quarter were $1,680 million. As part of our normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of future purchases, sales and inventory. As these commodity derivatives are fair value accounted for, this creates an accounting mismatch over periods. As a result, this quarter included losses of $4,929 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives (primarily due to gas price developments) and are part of identified items (see Reference A).



Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements for the quarter was $7,871 million, primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA of $3,768 million and derivatives cash inflows of $4,280 million driven by variation margin in gas and power trading due to significant gas and electricity price increases. As these variation margin cash inflows reflect underlying hedges, this effect could reverse in future quarters.









Compared with the second quarter 2021, Integrated Gas Adjusted Earnings primarily reflected higher realised prices for LNG, oil and gas. This was partly offset by comparative lower earnings contribution from the Renewables & Energy Solutions business due to lower margins in North America and comparative adverse one-off tax impacts.



Compared with the second quarter 2021, total oil and gas production remained at a similar level due to lower maintenance activities, offset by field decline and lower demand. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 1% due to feedgas constraints and cargo timing, partly offset by lower maintenance activities.



Nine months segment earnings amounted to a loss of $297 million. This included losses of $5,447 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These are mainly related to gas and power trading in Europe to hedge supply and purchase contracts as well as inventory and to physical future global LNG sales that are partially hedged through paper derivative positions. There were also post-tax impairment charges of $588 million, partly offset by gains on sale of assets of $1,094 million. These gains and losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings for the nine months were $4,705 million.









Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements for the first nine months of 2021 was $15,874 million, primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA of $10,339 million and cash inflows of $6,768 million from commodity derivatives.









Compared with the first nine months 2020, Integrated Gas Adjusted Earnings primarily reflected higher realised prices for oil, gas and LNG as well as one-off favourable tax impacts. This was partly offset by lower contributions from trading and optimisation.









Compared with the first nine months 2020, total oil and gas production increased by 5% mainly due to the restart of production at the Prelude floating LNG operations in Australia, production sharing contract effects and increased demand, partly offset by field decline. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 8% due to feedgas constraints and higher maintenance activities, partly offset by the restart of production at the Prelude floating LNG operations in Australia.







Page 3















ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS









UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 %¹ Reference 2021 2020 % 1,274 2,415 (1,110) -47 Segment earnings 4,786 (8,694) +155 (412) (53) (226) Of which: Identified items A (332) (6,590) 1,686 2,469 (884) -32 Adjusted Earnings A 5,118 (2,104) +343 6,766 6,714 2,911 Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis) A 18,866 9,421 5,777 5,056 2,101 +14 Cash flow from operating activities 14,940 8,026 +86 5,889 5,444 2,629 +8 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements H 16,035 6,894 +133 1,502 1,696 1,245 Cash capital expenditure C 4,732 5,642 1,497 1,558 1,520 -4 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 1,544 1,619 -5 3,387 4,082 3,960 -17 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 4,192 4,768 -12 2,081 2,262 2,203 -8 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 2,267 2,441 -7





1. Q3 on Q2 change.









Third quarter segment earnings were $1,274 million. This included a net charge of $192 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, losses of $181 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and post-tax impairment charges of $116 million, partly offset by a gain of $51 million related to remeasurement of redundancy and restructuring costs. These net losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $1,686 million.



Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $5,777 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation, partly offset by negative working capital movements.









Compared with the second quarter 2021, Upstream Adjusted Earnings reflected the comparative adverse impact of a one-off release of a tax provision in Nigeria in the second quarter, higher well write-offs and lower volumes. These were partly offset by higher realised oil and gas prices.









Compared with the second quarter 2021, total production decreased by 8%, mainly due to the effects of Hurricane Ida and unfavourable seasonal effects.









Nine months segment earnings were $4,786 million. This included losses of $378 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, a net charge of $99 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, and post-tax impairment charges of $72 million, partly offset by a net gain of $240 million related to the sale of assets. These net gains are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $5,118 million.









Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 was $14,940 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation, partly offset by negative working capital movements.









Compared with the first nine months 2020, Upstream Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised oil and gas prices, the one-off release of a tax provision in Nigeria and lower depreciation.









Compared with the first nine months 2020, total production decreased by 7%, mainly due to the impact of divestments and higher maintenance activities.

























Page 4















ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS









OIL PRODUCTS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 %¹ Reference 2021 2020 % 1,362 33 2,092 +4065 Segment earnings² 2,044 1,281 +60 150 (1,267) 411

Of which: Identified items A (1,344) (4,174) 1,212 1,299 1,680 -7 Adjusted Earnings² A 3,389 5,454 -38 Of which: (3) 112 55 -102 Refining & Trading³ 5 1,713 -100 1,215 1,187 1,626 +2 Marketing³ 3,384 3,742 -10 2,360 2,608 2,520 Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis) A 7,080 9,134 Of which: 415 676 228 Refining & Trading³ 1,558 3,425 1,945 1,932 2,293 Marketing³ 5,522 5,710 3,757 2,213 5,131 +70 Cash flow from operating activities 6,863 9,647 -29 3,262 3,365 3,476 -3 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements H 9,939 6,259 +59 976 882 832 Cash capital expenditure C 2,527 2,019 1,629 1,833 1,972 -11 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 1,737 2,104 -17 4,665 4,552 4,740 +3 Oil Products sales volumes (thousand b/d) 4,462 4,686 -5





1. Q3 on Q2 change.



2. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).



3. With effect from Q1 2021, changes are made in the cost and activity allocation between Marketing and Refining & Trading. This resulted in a net Q3 2021 charge of $120 million (nine months 2021: $339 million) to Refining & Trading, with an offsetting amount in Marketing. This change does not impact consolidated Oil Products Adjusted Earnings.















Third quarter segment earnings were $1,362 million. This included a gain of $301 million related to the dilution of interest in the Raizen joint venture, partly offset by post-tax impairment charges of $138 million. These net gains are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $1,212 million.



Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2021 was $3,757 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation and cost-of-sales adjustments, as well as positive working capital movements due to lower volumes held in inventory.









Compared with the second quarter 2021, Oil Products Adjusted Earnings reflected lower contributions from trading and optimisation, partly offset by favourable deferred tax movements.









Oil Products sales volumes increased due to favourable seasonal effects and continued demand recovery.









•Refining & Trading Adjusted Earnings reflected lower refinery processing intake and utilisation due to planned maintenance and the impact of Hurricane Ida, as well as lower contributions from trading and optimisation.



•Marketing Adjusted Earnings reflected higher sales volumes.









Refinery utilisation was 71% compared with 76% in the second quarter 2021, due to higher planned maintenance and the impact of Hurricane Ida.









Nine months segment earnings were $2,044 million. This included post-tax impairment charges of $1,268 million, losses of $158 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and redundancy and restructuring costs of $134 million, partly offset by a gain of $301 million related to the dilution of interest in the Raizen joint venture. These net losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $3,389 million.









Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 was $6,863 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation and cost-of-sales adjustments, partly offset by negative working capital movements and cash outflows for commodity derivatives.













Page 5











ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS







Compared with the first nine months 2020, Oil Products Adjusted Earnings reflected lower contributions from trading and optimisation and higher operating expenses. These were partly offset by higher marketing volumes and Oil Sands margins.









Oil Products sales volumes decreased due to lower trading volumes compared with the first nine months of 2020.









•Refining & Trading Adjusted Earnings reflected lower contributions from trading and optimisation and higher operating expenses. These were partly offset by higher Oil Sands margins and lower depreciation.



•Marketing Adjusted Earnings reflected higher operating expenses and favourable tax impacts in the first nine months of 2020, offset by higher sales volumes.









Refinery utilisation was 73% compared with 72% in the first nine months of 2020.







Page 6















ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS









CHEMICALS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 %¹ Reference 2021 2020 % 357 462 131 -23 Segment earnings² 1,509 441 +242 (38) (208) (96) Of which: Identified items A (286) (140) 395 670 227 -41 Adjusted Earnings² A 1,795 581 +209 715 1,036 466 Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis) A 2,792 1,439 840 1,133 335 -26 Cash flow from operating activities 2,297 891 +158 684 1,225 488 -44 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements H 2,953 981 +201 1,053 895 595 Cash capital expenditure C 2,678 1,810 3,549 3,609 3,823 -2 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 10,741 11,318 -5





1. Q3 on Q2 change.



2. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).









Third quarter segment earnings were $357 million. This included post-tax impairment charges, and a legal provision. These net losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted earnings were $395 million.



Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $840 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation, as well as positive working capital movements, partly offset by the timing impact of dividends from Joint Ventures and Associates.









Compared with the second quarter 2021, Chemicals Adjusted Earnings reflected the operational impact of Hurricane Ida, lower intermediate and base chemicals margins, as well as lower income from Joint Ventures and Associates.









Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 78% compared with 82% in the second quarter 2021, due to the impact of Hurricane Ida and higher planned maintenance.









Nine months segment earnings were $1,509 million. This included post-tax impairment charges of $227 million, and legal provisions of $37 million. These net losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted earnings were $1,795 million.









Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months was $2,297 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation and cost-of-sales adjustments, partly offset by negative working capital movements.









Compared with the first nine months 2020, Chemicals Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised margins in base chemicals and intermediates from a stronger price environment.









Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 79% compared with 81% for the first nine months 2020 due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.







Page 7











ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS



















CORPORATE Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Reference 2021 2020 (623) (592) (739) Segment earnings (1,747) (1,998) 109 (193) 52 Of which: Identified items A 50 578 (732) (399) (792) Adjusted Earnings A (1,797) (2,576) (147) (101) (247) Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis) A (421) (834) (22) 454 514 Cash flow from operating activities 909 282 (233) (208) (33) Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements H (471) 118





Third quarter segment earnings were an expense of $623 million. This included a gain of $108 million from the deferred tax impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions, which is part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were a net expense of $732 million.



Compared with the second quarter 2021, Adjusted Earnings reflected unfavourable movements in tax credits and currency exchange rate effects, partly offset by lower operating and net interest expenses.



Nine months segment earnings were an expense of $1,747 million. This included a gain of $50 million from the deferred tax impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions, which is part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were a net expense of $1,797 million.



Compared with the first nine months 2020, Adjusted Earnings reflected lower net interest expense and favourable currency exchange rate effects.







OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2021



Cash capital expenditure was $13.2 billion for the first nine months 2021 and is expected to be around $20 billion for the full year 2021.







Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 940 - 980 thousand boe/d and LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to benefit from lower maintenance activities and be approximately 8.0 - 8.6 million tonnes.







Upstream production is expected to be approximately 2,100 - 2,350 thousand boe/d.







Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 68% - 76%.



Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be approximately 4,200 - 5,200 thousand b/d.







Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 73% - 81%.



Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,500 - 3,900 thousand tonnes.







Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $650 - $750 million in the fourth quarter 2021 and a net expense of approximately $2,450 - $2,550 million for the full year 2021. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.







Page 8















ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS







FORTHCOMING EVENTS









Fourth quarter 2021 and full year results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on February 3, 2022. First quarter 2022 results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on May 5, 2022. Second quarter 2022 and half year results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on July 28, 2022. Third quarter 2022 results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on October 27, 2022.

















Page 9











ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS







UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 2021 2020 60,044 60,515 44,021 Revenue¹ 176,224 136,554 1,014 1,114 461 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates 3,122 1,154 497 134 234 Interest and other income² 3,087 458 61,555 61,764 44,717 Total revenue and other income 182,434 138,167 44,260 39,717 27,276 Purchases 118,346 88,582 5,322 5,162 5,496 Production and manufacturing expenses 17,292 17,299 2,892 3,107 2,366 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 8,461 7,130 145 201 233 Research and development 511 708 526 332 222 Exploration 1,143 1,239 6,358 8,223 7,689 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation² 20,477 42,871 859 893 992 Interest expense 2,643 3,181 60,362 57,634 44,275 Total expenditure 168,874 161,009 1,193 4,130 442 Income/(loss) before taxation 13,560 (22,842) 1,510 571 (104) Taxation charge/(credit) 4,535 (5,265) (317) 3,559 546 Income/(loss) for the period¹ 9,025 (17,578) 130 131 57 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 385 88 (447) 3,428 489 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 8,640 (17,666) (0.06) 0.44 0.06 Basic earnings per share ($)³ 1.11 (2.27) (0.06) 0.44 0.06 Diluted earnings per share ($)³ 1.10 (2.27)





1. See Note 2 “Segment information”.



2. See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.



3. See Note 3 “Earnings per share”.















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 2021 2020 (317) 3,559 546 Income/(loss) for the period 9,025 (17,578) Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods: (943) 575 1,246 – Currency translation differences (1,219) (1,101) (1) (2) 5 – Debt instruments remeasurements (17) 20 102 (84) 75 – Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) 150 (214) 89 (51) (153) – Net investment hedging gains/(losses) 209 (253) 16 (20) (59) – Deferred cost of hedging (38) 97 (104) (7) (51) – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (167) (80) (841) 410 1,063 Total (1,083) (1,530) Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods: 291 1,675 (580) – Retirement benefits remeasurements 6,594 (3,747) (25) 10 36 – Equity instruments remeasurements 25 (24) 41 (42) 45 – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (26) 112 307 1,643 (499) Total 6,592 (3,659) (534) 2,053 564 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 5,510 (5,189) (851) 5,612 1,111 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 14,535 (22,767) 85 145 82 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 351 2 (937) 5,467 1,029 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 14,184 (22,768)









Page 10















ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 4 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 22,344 22,710 Property, plant and equipment 196,261 209,700 Joint ventures and associates 23,724 22,451 Investments in securities 3,662 3,222 Deferred tax 14,542 16,311 Retirement benefits1 8,009 2,474 Trade and other receivables 7,605 7,641 Derivative financial instruments² 1,052 2,805 277,199 287,315 Current assets Inventories 24,596 19,457 Trade and other receivables 46,366 33,625 Derivative financial instruments² 14,613 5,783 Cash and cash equivalents 38,073 31,830 123,648 90,695 Assets classified as held for sale1 7,922 1,258 131,570 91,953 Total assets 408,769 379,268 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 84,705 91,115 Trade and other payables 2,224 2,304 Derivative financial instruments² 571 420 Deferred tax 12,159 10,463 Retirement benefits1,3 11,835 15,605 Decommissioning and other provisions 26,361 27,116 137,856 147,023 Current liabilities Debt 10,686 16,899 Trade and other payables³ 59,722 44,572 Derivative financial instruments² 26,118 5,308 Income taxes payable³ 2,809 3,111 Decommissioning and other provisions 3,139 3,622 102,473 73,512 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale1 1,758 196 104,230 73,708 Total liabilities 242,086 220,731 Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 163,390 155,310 Non-controlling interest 3,293 3,227 Total equity 166,683 158,537 Total liabilities and equity 408,769 379,268





1. See Note 7 "Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements".



2. See Note 6 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.



3. As from January 1, 2021 the 'Retirement benefits' liability has been classified under non-current liabilities (previously partly presented within current liabilities) and taxes payable not related to income tax are presented within 'Trade and other payables' (previously 'Taxes payable'). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation. See Note 7.







Page 11











ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS







4. For Q3 2021, assets held for sale are presented separately. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation.



























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders $ million Share capital¹ Shares held in trust Other reserves² Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity At January 1, 2021 651 (709) 12,752 142,616 155,310 3,227 158,537 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period — — 5,544 8,640 14,184 351 14,535 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — (14) 14 — — — Dividends³ — — — (4,475) (4,475) (305) (4,780) Repurchases of shares4 (4) — 4 (2,003) (2,003) — (2,003) Share-based compensation — 350 (68) 93 375 — 375 Other changes in non-controlling interest — — — (1) (1) 20 19 At September 30, 2021 647 (359) 18,218 144,884 163,390 3,293 166,683 At January 1, 2020 657 (1,063) 14,451 172,431 186,476 3,987 190,463 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period — — (5,102) (17,666) (22,768) 2 (22,767) Transfer from other comprehensive income — — 185 (185) — — — Dividends3 — — — (5,956) (5,956) (242) (6,198) Repurchases of shares (6) — 6 (1,214) (1,214) — (1,214) Share-based compensation — 539 (237) (230) 73 — 73 Other changes in non-controlling interest — — — 557 557 (573) (16) At September 30, 2020 651 (523) 9,303 147,737 157,168 3,173 160,341





1. See Note 4 “Share capital”.



2. See Note 5 “Other reserves”.



3. The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.



4. Includes shares committed to repurchase and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.













Page 12















ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS







