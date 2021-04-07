U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC – REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2020

Shell International B.V.
·17 min read
Basis for Preparation – Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2020

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as “Shell”) for the year 2020 as required under the UK’s Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Royal Dutch Shell plc that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Following the UK’s exit from the EU and the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020, this Report is also published pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch FMSA (Wft).

This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments.

Legislation
This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities
This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities
Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but are disclosed in full.

Government
Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company.

Project
Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

“Substantially interconnected” means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment
The information is reported under the following payment types.

Production entitlements
These are the host government’s share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government’s share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery).
Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell’s income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes
These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption
taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties
These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends
These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2020, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses
These are payments for bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced, or production has reached a milestone.

License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions
These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements
These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

OTHER
Operatorship
When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments
Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level
For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate
Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Governments [1]

Government Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Countries:

Europe

Bulgaria

155,178

155,178

Italy

67,954,715

67,954,715

Norway

1,331,302,546

466,790,641

1,458,483

1,799,551,670

United Kingdom

-106,582,465

7,474,783

-99,107,681

Asia

Brunei Darussalam

34,964,254

34,964,254

China

6,087,616

985,661

7,073,278

India

297,362

895,096

3,831,968

5,024,426

Kazakhstan

424,125,000

81,973,208

506,098,208

Malaysia

1,839,465,462

56,121,040

362,561,665

15,000,000

2,273,148,167

Oman

1,058,167,544

1,000,000

400,000

1,059,567,544

Philippines

457,129,760

99,551,668

556,681,428

Qatar

546,327,260

491,523,750

1,037,851,010

Thailand

304,944

304,944

Oceania

Australia

2,261,769

67,711,786

14,582,602

1,692,530

86,248,685

Africa

Egypt

34,744,632

14,998,260

240,000

49,982,892

Nigeria

2,277,898,173

440,398,429

446,926,575

78,000,342

3,243,223,518

Tunisia

33,277,974

21,559,113

54,837,087

North America

Canada

–2,701,310

14,360,567

3,536,885

15,196,142

Mexico

35,564,591

35,564,591

United States

53,787,917

612,934,421

48,370,516

715,092,854

South America

Argentina

21,846,119

459,455

22,305,574

Bolivia

1,574,770

1,574,770

Brazil

12,138,272

8,035,627

550,812,951

985,852,635

1,556,839,485

Trinidad and Tobago

62,884,045

13,904,002

2,284,658

9,501,505

88,574,210

Total

6,957,655,496

2,767,418,719

2,173,770,199

15,998,260

1,202,171,745

1,692,530

13,118,706,948

[1] This report is not corrected for rounding.

Bulgaria

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

MINISTRY OF ENERGY OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA

155,178

155,178

Total

155,178

155,178

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

KHAN KUBRAT

155,178

155,178

Total

155,178

155,178

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Italy

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

BASILICATA REGION (VDA)

37,806,512

37,806,512

CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY

1,064,170

1,064,170

GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY

608,097

608,097

MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY

456,073

456,073

VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY

4,218,674

4,218,674

TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO

23,497,140

23,497,140

MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY

152,024

152,024

MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY

152,024

152,024

Total

67,954,715

67,954,715

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET

67,954,715

67,954,715

Total

67,954,715

67,954,715

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Norway

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

OLJEDIREKTORATET

1,458,483

1,458,483

PETORO AS

785,580,079

[A]

785,580,079

SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP

465,771,439

465,771,439

SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA

1,019,202

1,019,202

EQUINOR ASA

545,722,467

[B]

545,722,467

Total

1,331,302,546

466,790,641

1,458,483

1,799,551,670

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

ORMEN LANGE

1,331,302,546

[C]

1,331,302,546

GAUPE

542,692

542,692

NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS

915,792

915,792

Entity level payment:

A/S NORSKE SHELL

466,790,641

466,790,641

Total

1,331,302,546

466,790,641

1,458,483

1,799,551,670

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $785,580,079 for 27,839 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $545,722,467 for 19,339 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $1,331,302,546 for 47,178 KBOE valuated at market price.

United Kingdom

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY

7,175,363

7,175,363

HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS

–106,582,465

-106,582,465

THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND

299,420

299,420

Total

-106,582,465

7,474,783

-99,107,681

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS

-73,042,801

508,815

-72,533,986

ONEGAS WEST

1,964,754

1,964,754

UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS

624,774

624,774

UK OFFSHORE OPERATED

-12,189,657

895,709

-11,293,949

UK OFFSHORE NON-OPERATED

263,839

263,839

WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED

126,954

126,954

Entity level payment:

SHELL U.K. LIMITED

-21,350,006

3,089,939

-18,260,067

Total

-106,582,465

7,474,783

-99,107,681

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Brunei Darussalam

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY

34,964,254

34,964,254

Total

34,964,254

34,964,254

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Entity level payment:

SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED

34,964,254

34,964,254

Total

34,964,254

34,964,254

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

China

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

6,087,616

[A]

6,087,616

SHAANXI PROVINCE OFFICE OF STATE

985,661

[B]

985,661

Total

6,087,616

985,661

7,073,278

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

CHANGBEI

6,087,616

[C]

985,661

[D]

7,073,278

Total

6,087,616

985,661

7,073,278

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $6,087,616 for 199 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $985,661 for 32 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $6,087,616 for 199 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $985,661 for 32 KBOE valuated at government selling price.

India

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS

751,456

751,456

INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

895,096

895,096

PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER, MINISTRY OF
PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS

297,362

3,080,513

3,377,874

Total

297,362

895,096

3,831,968

5,024,426

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

PANNA MUKTA

297,362

3,831,968

4,129,330

Entity level payment:

BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED

895,096

895,096

Total

297,362

895,096

3,831,968

5,024,426

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Kazakhstan

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE

81,973,208

81,973,208

STATE REVENUE AUTHORITY OF BURLINSK

424,125,000

[2]

424,125,000

Total

424,125,000

81,973,208

506,098,208

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

KARACHAGANAK

424,125,000

[2]

81,973,208

506,098,208

Total

424,125,000

81,973,208

506,098,208

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[2] We are the joint operator of the onshore Karachaganak oil and condensate field (Shell interest 29.25%), where we have a license to the end of 2037. In December 2020, we successfully settled a long-running contractual dispute with the Republic about the profit share between the parties. Shell’s share of the settlement amount is $424 million.

Malaysia

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI

56,121,040

56,121,040

PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD

986,665,405

[A]

-28,666,823

15,000,000

972,998,582

PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL)

852,800,057

[B]

852,800,057

MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT

391,228,489

[C]

391,228,489

Total

1,839,465,462

56,121,040

362,561,665

15,000,000

2,273,148,167

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

SABAH DW NOV

299,947

299,947

SABAH GAS – NOT OPERATED

18,393,033

560,875

18,953,908

SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL

813,180,450

[D]

-10,842,175

221,799,012

[E]

1,024,137,286

SARAWAK OIL AND GAS

1,026,285,012

[F]

41,774,366

139,901,832

[G]

15,000,000

1,222,961,210

Entity level payment:

SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED

2,014,001

2,014,001

SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD

1,213,697

1,213,697

SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED

879,901

879,901

SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC

519,716

519,716

SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD.

2,168,501

2,168,501

Total

1,839,465,462

56,121,040

362,561,665

15,000,000

2,273,148,167

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $363,377,839 for 29,999 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $623,287,566 for 12,864 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $385,143,488 for 31,749 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $467,656,569 for 9,876 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $128,869,361 for 10,633 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $262,359,128 for 5,463 KBOE valuated at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $73,524 for 17 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $813,106,926 for 16,423 KBOE valuated at market price.
[E] Includes payment in kind of -$6,556 for -2 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $218,757,014 for 4,466 KBOE valuated at market price.
[F] Includes payment in kind of $748,447,803 for 61,731 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $277,837,209 for 6,318 KBOE valuated at market price.
[G] Includes payment in kind of $128,875,917 for 10,634 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $43,602,114 for 997 KBOE valuated at market price.

Oman

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

OMAN – MINISTRY OF FINANCE

1,058,167,544

1,000,000

400,000

1,059,567,544

Total

1,058,167,544

1,000,000

400,000

1,059,567,544

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

BLOCK 6 CONCESSION

1,058,167,544

1,058,167,544

Entity level payment:

BLOCK 42 CONCESSION

150,000

150,000

BLOCK 55 CONCESSION

1,000,000

250,000

1,250,000

Total

1,058,167,544

1,000,000

400,000

1,059,567,544

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Philippines

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE

99,551,668

99,551,668

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

385,117,761

385,117,761

PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION

72,011,999

72,011,999

Total

457,129,760

99,551,668

556,681,428

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS

457,129,760

99,551,668

556,681,428

Total

457,129,760

99,551,668

556,681,428

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Qatar

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

QATAR PETROLEUM

546,327,260

491,523,750

1,037,851,010

Total

546,327,260

491,523,750

1,037,851,010

Project Reports (in USD)

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

PEARL GTL

546,327,260

491,523,750

1,037,851,010

Total

546,327,260

491,523,750

1,037,851,010

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Thailand

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

REVENUE DEPARTMENT

304,944

304,944

Total

304,944

304,944

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Entity level payment:

SHELL INTEGRATED GAS THAILAND PTE. LIMITED – THAILAND BRANCH

304,944

304,944

Total

304,944

304,944

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Australia

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE

2,261,769

2,261,769

BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL

135,179

135,179

DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY

66,600,438

66,600,438

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE

1,327,294

1,327,294

WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL

11,142,788

1,692,530

12,835,318

OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE

1,111,347

1,111,347

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES

665,245

665,245

RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH QUEENSLAND

1,312,096

1,312,096

Total

2,261,769

67,711,786

14,582,602

1,692,530

86,248,685

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

NORTH WEST SHELF

66,600,438

66,600,438

QGC PROJECT

1,111,347

14,582,602

1,692,530

17,386,479

Entity level payment:

SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

2,261,769

2,261,769

Total

2,261,769

67,711,786

14,582,602

1,692,530

86,248,685

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Egypt

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

34,744,632

14,998,260

49,742,892

EGYPTIAN NATURAL GAS HOLDING COMPANY

240,000

240,000

Total

34,744,632

14,998,260

240,000

49,982,892

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

BADR EL-DIN (BED)

9,196,598

9,196,598

OBAIYED

16,694,476

16,694,476

EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION

11,473,264

240,000

11,713,264

NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG)

8,844,109

8,844,109

Entity level payment:

SHELL EGYPT N.V.

275,102

3,524,996

3,800,098

BG EGYPT SA – EGYPT BRANCH

-265,653

-265,653

Total

34,744,632

14,998,260

240,000

49,982,892

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Nigeria

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

-

73,419,624

73,419,624

NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

2,277,898,173

[A]

2,277,898,173

DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES

446,926,575

[B]

4,580,718

451,507,293

FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE

440,398,429

[C]

440,398,429

Total

2,277,898,173

440,398,429

446,926,575

78,000,342

3,243,223,518

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)

107,694,184

[D]

175,101,894

[E]

212,267,787

[F]

27,212,110

522,275,975

PSC 1993 (OML133)

107,020,325

[G]

107,020,325

WEST ASSET

929,096,440

[H]

929,096,440

CENTRAL EAST ASSET

1,241,107,549

[I]

1,241,107,549

Entity level payment:

THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED

158,276,210

234,658,788

50,788,232

443,723,229

Total

2,277,898,173

440,398,429

446,926,575

78,000,342

3,243,223,518

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $2,277,898,173 for 102,926 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $212,267,787 for 5,176 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $282,122,219 for 5,615 KBOE valuated at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $107,694,184 for 2,361 KBOE valuated at market price.
[E] Includes payment in kind of $175,101,894 for 3,522 KBOE valuated at market price.
[F] Includes payment in kind of $212,267,787 for 5,176 KBOE valuated at market price.
[G] Includes payment in kind of $107,020,325 for 2,093 KBOE valuated at market price.
[H] Includes payment in kind of $929,096,440 for 22,863 KBOE valuated at market price.
[I] Includes payment in kind of $1,241,107,549 for 77,702 KBOE valuated at market price.

Tunisia

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES

2,582,264

[A]

2,582,264

MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC

33,277,974

18,976,849

52,254,823

Total

33,277,974

21,559,113

54,837,087

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

HASDRUBAL CONCESSION

15,869,421

6,555,163

[B]

22,424,584

MISKAR CONCESSION

17,408,553

15,003,950

[C]

32,412,503

Total

33,277,974

21,559,113

54,837,087

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $2,582,264 for 74 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $1,449,620 for 44 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $1,132,644 for 30 KBOE valuated at market price.

Canada

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA

23,051,086

23,051,086

MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW

479,304

479,304

PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA

-927,750

1,229,493

301,743

RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA

-1,773,560

-14,941,024

-16,714,585

MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT

691,242

691,242

MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC)

6,250,506

551,897

6,802,403

ALBERTA ENERGY REGULATOR

584,950

584,950

Total

-2,701,310

14,360,567

3,536,885

15,196,142

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

ATHABASCA OIL SANDS

-927,750

-927,750

FOOTHILLS

12,240,084

12,240,084

GREATER DEEP BASIN

12,908,832

815,691

13,724,524

GROUNDBIRCH

6,250,506

1,243,139

7,493,645

INSITU

272,041

272,041

SABLE DEEPWATER

-17,310,894

-17,310,894

Entity level payment:

SHELL CANADA ENERGY

1,478,054

1,478,054

SHELL CANADA BROS INC

-3,104,475

-3,104,475

SHELL CANADA LIMITED

1,330,914

1,330,914

Total

-2,701,310

14,360,567

3,536,885

15,196,142

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Mexico

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

FONDO MEXICANO DEL PETROLEO PARA
LA ESTABILIZACION Y EL DESARROLLO

15,433,767

15,433,767

SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION TRIBUTARIA

20,130,823

20,130,823

Total

35,564,591

35,564,591

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Entity level payment:

SHELL EXPLORACIÓN Y EXTRACCIÓN DE MÉXICO, S.A. DE C.V.

35,564,591

35,564,591

Total

35,564,591

35,564,591

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

United States

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

United States

OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE

531,873,362

42,585,662

574,459,023

Alaska

DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS

243,408

243,408

Louisiana

STATE OF LOUISIANA

417,878

417,878

Pennsylvania

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA

5,184,207

5,184,207

Texas

STATE OF TEXAS

53,370,039

80,614,748

133,984,787

THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM

357,239

357,239

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY SYSTEM

446,311

446,311

Total

53,787,917

612,934,421

48,370,516

715,092,854

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

ALASKA EXPLORATION

243,408

243,408

APPALACHIA

5,184,207

5,184,207

GOM (CENTRAL)

467,576,809

184,320

467,761,129

GOM (WEST)

64,296,552

64,296,552

GOM EXPLORATION

42,401,342

42,401,342

PERMIAN

52,525,546

81,061,059

357,239

133,943,844

Entity level payment:

SWEPI LP

1,448,286

1,448,286

SHELL OFFSHORE INC.

-185,915

-185,915

Total

53,787,917

612,934,421

48,370,516

715,092,854

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Argentina

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A.

146,055

146,055

PROVINCIA DE SALTA

2,636,402

2,636,402

PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN

19,209,717

313,401

19,523,118

Total

21,846,119

459,455

22,305,574

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

ACAMBUCO

2,636,402

2,636,402

ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS

19,209,717

459,455

19,669,172

Total

21,846,119

459,455

22,305,574

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Bolivia

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA

1,574,770

1,574,770

Total

1,574,770

1,574,770

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

HUACARETA

1,574,770

1,574,770

Total

1,574,770

1,574,770

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

Brazil

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA

550,812,951

985,113,310

1,535,926,262

PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA

12,138,272

[A]

12,138,272

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO SA

739,324

739,324

SECRETARIA DA RECEITA FEDERAL
DO BRASIL

8,035,627

8,035,627

Total

12,138,272

8,035,627

550,812,951

985,852,635

1,556,839,485

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS

739,324

739,324

BC-10

24,739,055

24,739,055

BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA

8,104,636

8,104,636

BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A AND ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA

506,218,983

985,113,310

1,491,332,293

LIBRA PSC

12,138,272

[B]

11,750,278

23,888,549

Entity level payment:

SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA

8,035,627

8,035,627

Total

12,138,272

8,035,627

550,812,951

985,852,635

1,556,839,485

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $12,138,272 for 317 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $12,138,272 for 317 KBOE valuated at market price.

Trinidad and Tobago

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Governments:

BOARD OF INLAND REVENUE

13,790,525

13,790,525

PERMANENT SECRETARY MINISTRY OF ENERGY

62,884,045

113,477

2,284,658

9,501,505

74,783,685

Total

62,884,045

13,904,002

2,284,658

9,501,505

88,574,210

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlement

Taxes

Royalties

Bonuses

Fees

Infrastructure Improvements

Total

Projects:

BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D

2,653,448

2,653,448

BLOCK 6B

55,874,429

1,684,458

57,558,887

CENTRAL BLOCK

13,904,002

2,284,658

713,613

16,902,273

NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1)

7,009,616

1,796,955

8,806,572

Entity level payment:

BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO BRANCH

2,653,030

2,653,030

Total

62,884,045

13,904,002

2,284,658

9,501,505

88,574,210

[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.

CAUTIONARY NOTE
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report “Shell”, “Shell group” and “Royal Dutch Shell” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. “Subsidiaries “, “Shell subsidiaries”, and “Shell companies” as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations” respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”.
The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.


