ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC – REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2020
Basis for Preparation – Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2020
This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as “Shell”) for the year 2020 as required under the UK’s Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Royal Dutch Shell plc that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Following the UK’s exit from the EU and the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020, this Report is also published pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch FMSA (Wft).
This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments.
Legislation
This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.
Reporting entities
This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.
Activities
Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but are disclosed in full.
Government
Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company.
Project
Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.
“Substantially interconnected” means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.
Payment
The information is reported under the following payment types.
Production entitlements
These are the host government’s share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government’s share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.
In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery).
Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.
In situations where a government settles Shell’s income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.
Taxes
These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption
taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.
Royalties
These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.
Dividends
These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2020, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.
Bonuses
These are payments for bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced, or production has reached a milestone.
License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions
These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.
Infrastructure improvements
These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.
OTHER
Operatorship
When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).
When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.
Cash and in-kind payments
Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.
Materiality Level
For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.
Exchange Rate
Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.
Report on Payments to Governments [1]
Government Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Countries:
Europe
Bulgaria
–
–
–
–
155,178
–
155,178
Italy
–
–
67,954,715
–
–
–
67,954,715
Norway
1,331,302,546
466,790,641
–
–
1,458,483
–
1,799,551,670
United Kingdom
–
-106,582,465
–
–
7,474,783
–
-99,107,681
Asia
Brunei Darussalam
–
34,964,254
–
–
–
–
34,964,254
China
6,087,616
–
985,661
–
–
–
7,073,278
India
297,362
895,096
3,831,968
–
–
–
5,024,426
Kazakhstan
424,125,000
81,973,208
–
–
–
–
506,098,208
Malaysia
1,839,465,462
56,121,040
362,561,665
–
15,000,000
–
2,273,148,167
Oman
–
1,058,167,544
–
1,000,000
400,000
–
1,059,567,544
Philippines
457,129,760
99,551,668
–
–
–
–
556,681,428
Qatar
546,327,260
491,523,750
–
–
–
–
1,037,851,010
Thailand
–
304,944
–
–
–
–
304,944
Oceania
Australia
–
2,261,769
67,711,786
–
14,582,602
1,692,530
86,248,685
Africa
Egypt
–
34,744,632
–
14,998,260
240,000
–
49,982,892
Nigeria
2,277,898,173
440,398,429
446,926,575
–
78,000,342
–
3,243,223,518
Tunisia
–
33,277,974
21,559,113
–
–
–
54,837,087
North America
Canada
–
–2,701,310
14,360,567
–
3,536,885
–
15,196,142
Mexico
–
–
–
–
35,564,591
–
35,564,591
United States
–
53,787,917
612,934,421
–
48,370,516
–
715,092,854
South America
Argentina
–
–
21,846,119
–
459,455
–
22,305,574
Bolivia
–
–
–
–
1,574,770
–
1,574,770
Brazil
12,138,272
8,035,627
550,812,951
–
985,852,635
–
1,556,839,485
Trinidad and Tobago
62,884,045
13,904,002
2,284,658
–
9,501,505
–
88,574,210
Total
6,957,655,496
2,767,418,719
2,173,770,199
15,998,260
1,202,171,745
1,692,530
13,118,706,948
[1] This report is not corrected for rounding.
Bulgaria
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
MINISTRY OF ENERGY OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA
–
–
–
–
155,178
–
155,178
Total
–
–
–
–
155,178
–
155,178
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
KHAN KUBRAT
–
–
–
–
155,178
–
155,178
Total
–
–
–
–
155,178
–
155,178
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Italy
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
BASILICATA REGION (VDA)
–
–
37,806,512
–
–
–
37,806,512
CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY
–
–
1,064,170
–
–
–
1,064,170
GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY
–
–
608,097
–
–
–
608,097
MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY
–
–
456,073
–
–
–
456,073
VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY
–
–
4,218,674
–
–
–
4,218,674
TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO
–
–
23,497,140
–
–
–
23,497,140
MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY
–
–
152,024
–
–
–
152,024
MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY
–
–
152,024
–
–
–
152,024
Total
–
–
67,954,715
–
–
–
67,954,715
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET
–
–
67,954,715
–
–
–
67,954,715
Total
–
–
67,954,715
–
–
–
67,954,715
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Norway
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
OLJEDIREKTORATET
–
–
–
–
1,458,483
–
1,458,483
PETORO AS
785,580,079
[A]
–
–
–
–
–
785,580,079
SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP
–
465,771,439
–
–
–
–
465,771,439
SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA
–
1,019,202
–
–
–
–
1,019,202
EQUINOR ASA
545,722,467
[B]
–
–
–
–
–
545,722,467
Total
1,331,302,546
466,790,641
–
–
1,458,483
–
1,799,551,670
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
ORMEN LANGE
1,331,302,546
[C]
–
–
–
–
–
1,331,302,546
GAUPE
–
–
–
–
542,692
–
542,692
NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS
–
–
–
–
915,792
–
915,792
Entity level payment:
A/S NORSKE SHELL
–
466,790,641
–
–
–
–
466,790,641
Total
1,331,302,546
466,790,641
–
–
1,458,483
–
1,799,551,670
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $785,580,079 for 27,839 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $545,722,467 for 19,339 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $1,331,302,546 for 47,178 KBOE valuated at market price.
United Kingdom
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY
–
–
–
–
7,175,363
–
7,175,363
HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS
–
–106,582,465
–
–
–
–
-106,582,465
THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND
–
–
–
–
299,420
–
299,420
Total
–
-106,582,465
–
–
7,474,783
–
-99,107,681
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS
–
-73,042,801
–
–
508,815
–
-72,533,986
ONEGAS WEST
–
–
–
–
1,964,754
–
1,964,754
UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS
–
–
–
–
624,774
–
624,774
UK OFFSHORE OPERATED
–
-12,189,657
–
–
895,709
–
-11,293,949
UK OFFSHORE NON-OPERATED
–
–
–
–
263,839
–
263,839
WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED
–
–
–
–
126,954
–
126,954
Entity level payment:
SHELL U.K. LIMITED
–
-21,350,006
–
–
3,089,939
–
-18,260,067
Total
–
-106,582,465
–
–
7,474,783
–
-99,107,681
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Brunei Darussalam
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY
–
34,964,254
–
–
–
–
34,964,254
Total
–
34,964,254
–
–
–
–
34,964,254
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Entity level payment:
SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED
–
34,964,254
–
–
–
–
34,964,254
Total
–
34,964,254
–
–
–
–
34,964,254
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
China
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
6,087,616
[A]
–
–
–
–
–
6,087,616
SHAANXI PROVINCE OFFICE OF STATE
–
–
985,661
[B]
–
–
–
985,661
Total
6,087,616
–
985,661
–
–
–
7,073,278
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
CHANGBEI
6,087,616
[C]
–
985,661
[D]
–
–
–
7,073,278
Total
6,087,616
–
985,661
–
–
–
7,073,278
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $6,087,616 for 199 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $985,661 for 32 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $6,087,616 for 199 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $985,661 for 32 KBOE valuated at government selling price.
India
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS
–
–
751,456
–
–
–
751,456
INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT
–
895,096
–
–
–
–
895,096
PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER, MINISTRY OF
297,362
–
3,080,513
–
–
–
3,377,874
Total
297,362
895,096
3,831,968
–
–
–
5,024,426
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
PANNA MUKTA
297,362
–
3,831,968
–
–
–
4,129,330
Entity level payment:
BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED
–
895,096
–
–
–
–
895,096
Total
297,362
895,096
3,831,968
–
–
–
5,024,426
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Kazakhstan
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE
–
81,973,208
–
–
–
–
81,973,208
STATE REVENUE AUTHORITY OF BURLINSK
424,125,000
[2]
–
–
–
–
–
424,125,000
Total
424,125,000
81,973,208
–
–
–
–
506,098,208
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
KARACHAGANAK
424,125,000
[2]
81,973,208
–
–
–
–
506,098,208
Total
424,125,000
81,973,208
–
–
–
–
506,098,208
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[2] We are the joint operator of the onshore Karachaganak oil and condensate field (Shell interest 29.25%), where we have a license to the end of 2037. In December 2020, we successfully settled a long-running contractual dispute with the Republic about the profit share between the parties. Shell’s share of the settlement amount is $424 million.
Malaysia
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI
–
56,121,040
–
–
–
–
56,121,040
PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD
986,665,405
[A]
–
-28,666,823
–
15,000,000
–
972,998,582
PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL)
852,800,057
[B]
–
–
–
–
–
852,800,057
MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT
–
–
391,228,489
[C]
–
–
–
391,228,489
Total
1,839,465,462
56,121,040
362,561,665
–
15,000,000
–
2,273,148,167
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
SABAH DW NOV
–
–
299,947
–
–
–
299,947
SABAH GAS – NOT OPERATED
–
18,393,033
560,875
–
–
–
18,953,908
SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL
813,180,450
[D]
-10,842,175
221,799,012
[E]
–
–
–
1,024,137,286
SARAWAK OIL AND GAS
1,026,285,012
[F]
41,774,366
139,901,832
[G]
–
15,000,000
–
1,222,961,210
Entity level payment:
SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
–
2,014,001
–
–
–
–
2,014,001
SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD
–
1,213,697
–
–
–
–
1,213,697
SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED
–
879,901
–
–
–
–
879,901
SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC
–
519,716
–
–
–
–
519,716
SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD.
–
2,168,501
–
–
–
–
2,168,501
Total
1,839,465,462
56,121,040
362,561,665
–
15,000,000
–
2,273,148,167
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $363,377,839 for 29,999 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $623,287,566 for 12,864 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $385,143,488 for 31,749 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $467,656,569 for 9,876 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $128,869,361 for 10,633 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $262,359,128 for 5,463 KBOE valuated at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $73,524 for 17 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $813,106,926 for 16,423 KBOE valuated at market price.
[E] Includes payment in kind of -$6,556 for -2 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $218,757,014 for 4,466 KBOE valuated at market price.
[F] Includes payment in kind of $748,447,803 for 61,731 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $277,837,209 for 6,318 KBOE valuated at market price.
[G] Includes payment in kind of $128,875,917 for 10,634 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $43,602,114 for 997 KBOE valuated at market price.
Oman
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
OMAN – MINISTRY OF FINANCE
–
1,058,167,544
–
1,000,000
400,000
–
1,059,567,544
Total
–
1,058,167,544
–
1,000,000
400,000
–
1,059,567,544
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
BLOCK 6 CONCESSION
–
1,058,167,544
–
–
–
–
1,058,167,544
Entity level payment:
BLOCK 42 CONCESSION
–
–
–
–
150,000
–
150,000
BLOCK 55 CONCESSION
–
–
–
1,000,000
250,000
–
1,250,000
Total
–
1,058,167,544
–
1,000,000
400,000
–
1,059,567,544
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Philippines
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE
–
99,551,668
–
–
–
–
99,551,668
DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
385,117,761
–
–
–
–
–
385,117,761
PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION
72,011,999
–
–
–
–
–
72,011,999
Total
457,129,760
99,551,668
–
–
–
–
556,681,428
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS
457,129,760
99,551,668
–
–
–
–
556,681,428
Total
457,129,760
99,551,668
–
–
–
–
556,681,428
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Qatar
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
QATAR PETROLEUM
546,327,260
491,523,750
–
–
–
–
1,037,851,010
Total
546,327,260
491,523,750
–
–
–
–
1,037,851,010
Project Reports (in USD)
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
PEARL GTL
546,327,260
491,523,750
–
–
–
–
1,037,851,010
Total
546,327,260
491,523,750
–
–
–
–
1,037,851,010
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Thailand
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
REVENUE DEPARTMENT
–
304,944
–
–
–
–
304,944
Total
–
304,944
–
–
–
–
304,944
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Entity level payment:
SHELL INTEGRATED GAS THAILAND PTE. LIMITED – THAILAND BRANCH
–
304,944
–
–
–
–
304,944
Total
–
304,944
–
–
–
–
304,944
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Australia
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE
–
2,261,769
–
–
–
–
2,261,769
BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL
–
–
–
–
135,179
–
135,179
DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY
–
–
66,600,438
–
–
–
66,600,438
DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE
–
–
–
–
1,327,294
–
1,327,294
WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL
–
–
–
–
11,142,788
1,692,530
12,835,318
OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE
–
–
1,111,347
–
–
–
1,111,347
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES
–
–
–
–
665,245
–
665,245
RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH QUEENSLAND
–
–
–
–
1,312,096
–
1,312,096
Total
–
2,261,769
67,711,786
–
14,582,602
1,692,530
86,248,685
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
NORTH WEST SHELF
–
–
66,600,438
–
–
–
66,600,438
QGC PROJECT
–
–
1,111,347
–
14,582,602
1,692,530
17,386,479
Entity level payment:
SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
–
2,261,769
–
–
–
–
2,261,769
Total
–
2,261,769
67,711,786
–
14,582,602
1,692,530
86,248,685
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Egypt
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
–
34,744,632
–
14,998,260
–
–
49,742,892
EGYPTIAN NATURAL GAS HOLDING COMPANY
–
–
–
–
240,000
–
240,000
Total
–
34,744,632
–
14,998,260
240,000
–
49,982,892
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
BADR EL-DIN (BED)
–
9,196,598
–
–
–
–
9,196,598
OBAIYED
–
16,694,476
–
–
–
–
16,694,476
EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION
–
–
–
11,473,264
240,000
–
11,713,264
NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG)
–
8,844,109
–
–
–
–
8,844,109
Entity level payment:
SHELL EGYPT N.V.
–
275,102
–
3,524,996
–
–
3,800,098
BG EGYPT SA – EGYPT BRANCH
–
-265,653
–
–
–
–
-265,653
Total
–
34,744,632
–
14,998,260
240,000
–
49,982,892
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Nigeria
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION
-
–
–
–
73,419,624
–
73,419,624
NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
2,277,898,173
[A]
–
–
–
–
–
2,277,898,173
DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES
–
–
446,926,575
[B]
–
4,580,718
–
451,507,293
FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE
–
440,398,429
[C]
–
–
–
–
440,398,429
Total
2,277,898,173
440,398,429
446,926,575
–
78,000,342
–
3,243,223,518
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)
107,694,184
[D]
175,101,894
[E]
212,267,787
[F]
–
27,212,110
–
522,275,975
PSC 1993 (OML133)
–
107,020,325
[G]
–
–
–
–
107,020,325
WEST ASSET
929,096,440
[H]
–
–
–
–
–
929,096,440
CENTRAL EAST ASSET
1,241,107,549
[I]
–
–
–
–
–
1,241,107,549
Entity level payment:
THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED
–
158,276,210
234,658,788
–
50,788,232
–
443,723,229
Total
2,277,898,173
440,398,429
446,926,575
–
78,000,342
–
3,243,223,518
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $2,277,898,173 for 102,926 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $212,267,787 for 5,176 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $282,122,219 for 5,615 KBOE valuated at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $107,694,184 for 2,361 KBOE valuated at market price.
[E] Includes payment in kind of $175,101,894 for 3,522 KBOE valuated at market price.
[F] Includes payment in kind of $212,267,787 for 5,176 KBOE valuated at market price.
[G] Includes payment in kind of $107,020,325 for 2,093 KBOE valuated at market price.
[H] Includes payment in kind of $929,096,440 for 22,863 KBOE valuated at market price.
[I] Includes payment in kind of $1,241,107,549 for 77,702 KBOE valuated at market price.
Tunisia
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES
–
–
2,582,264
[A]
–
–
–
2,582,264
MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC
–
33,277,974
18,976,849
–
–
–
52,254,823
Total
–
33,277,974
21,559,113
–
–
–
54,837,087
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
HASDRUBAL CONCESSION
–
15,869,421
6,555,163
[B]
–
–
–
22,424,584
MISKAR CONCESSION
–
17,408,553
15,003,950
[C]
–
–
–
32,412,503
Total
–
33,277,974
21,559,113
–
–
–
54,837,087
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $2,582,264 for 74 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $1,449,620 for 44 KBOE valuated at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $1,132,644 for 30 KBOE valuated at market price.
Canada
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA
–
–
23,051,086
–
–
–
23,051,086
MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW
–
–
–
–
479,304
–
479,304
PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA
–
-927,750
–
–
1,229,493
–
301,743
RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA
–
-1,773,560
-14,941,024
–
–
–
-16,714,585
MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT
–
–
–
–
691,242
–
691,242
MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC)
–
–
6,250,506
–
551,897
–
6,802,403
ALBERTA ENERGY REGULATOR
–
–
–
–
584,950
–
584,950
Total
–
-2,701,310
14,360,567
–
3,536,885
–
15,196,142
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
ATHABASCA OIL SANDS
–
-927,750
–
–
–
–
-927,750
FOOTHILLS
–
–
12,240,084
–
–
–
12,240,084
GREATER DEEP BASIN
–
–
12,908,832
–
815,691
–
13,724,524
GROUNDBIRCH
–
–
6,250,506
–
1,243,139
–
7,493,645
INSITU
–
–
272,041
–
–
–
272,041
SABLE DEEPWATER
–
–
-17,310,894
–
–
–
-17,310,894
Entity level payment:
SHELL CANADA ENERGY
–
–
–
–
1,478,054
–
1,478,054
SHELL CANADA BROS INC
–
-3,104,475
–
–
–
–
-3,104,475
SHELL CANADA LIMITED
–
1,330,914
–
–
–
–
1,330,914
Total
–
-2,701,310
14,360,567
–
3,536,885
–
15,196,142
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Mexico
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
FONDO MEXICANO DEL PETROLEO PARA
–
–
–
–
15,433,767
–
15,433,767
SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION TRIBUTARIA
–
–
–
–
20,130,823
–
20,130,823
Total
–
–
–
–
35,564,591
–
35,564,591
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Entity level payment:
SHELL EXPLORACIÓN Y EXTRACCIÓN DE MÉXICO, S.A. DE C.V.
–
–
–
–
35,564,591
–
35,564,591
Total
–
–
–
–
35,564,591
–
35,564,591
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
United States
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
United States
OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE
–
–
531,873,362
–
42,585,662
–
574,459,023
Alaska
DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS
–
–
–
–
243,408
–
243,408
Louisiana
STATE OF LOUISIANA
–
417,878
–
–
–
–
417,878
Pennsylvania
COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
–
–
–
–
5,184,207
–
5,184,207
Texas
STATE OF TEXAS
–
53,370,039
80,614,748
–
–
–
133,984,787
THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM
–
–
–
–
357,239
–
357,239
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY SYSTEM
–
–
446,311
–
–
–
446,311
Total
–
53,787,917
612,934,421
–
48,370,516
–
715,092,854
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
ALASKA EXPLORATION
–
–
–
–
243,408
–
243,408
APPALACHIA
–
–
–
–
5,184,207
–
5,184,207
GOM (CENTRAL)
–
–
467,576,809
–
184,320
–
467,761,129
GOM (WEST)
–
–
64,296,552
–
–
–
64,296,552
GOM EXPLORATION
–
–
–
–
42,401,342
–
42,401,342
PERMIAN
–
52,525,546
81,061,059
–
357,239
–
133,943,844
Entity level payment:
SWEPI LP
–
1,448,286
–
–
–
–
1,448,286
SHELL OFFSHORE INC.
–
-185,915
–
–
–
–
-185,915
Total
–
53,787,917
612,934,421
–
48,370,516
–
715,092,854
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Argentina
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A.
–
–
–
–
146,055
–
146,055
PROVINCIA DE SALTA
–
–
2,636,402
–
–
–
2,636,402
PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN
–
–
19,209,717
–
313,401
–
19,523,118
Total
–
–
21,846,119
–
459,455
–
22,305,574
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
ACAMBUCO
–
–
2,636,402
–
–
–
2,636,402
ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS
–
–
19,209,717
–
459,455
–
19,669,172
Total
–
–
21,846,119
–
459,455
–
22,305,574
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Bolivia
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA
–
–
–
–
1,574,770
–
1,574,770
Total
–
–
–
–
1,574,770
–
1,574,770
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
HUACARETA
–
–
–
–
1,574,770
–
1,574,770
Total
–
–
–
–
1,574,770
–
1,574,770
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
Brazil
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA
–
–
550,812,951
–
985,113,310
–
1,535,926,262
PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA
12,138,272
[A]
–
–
–
–
–
12,138,272
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO SA
–
–
–
–
739,324
–
739,324
SECRETARIA DA RECEITA FEDERAL
–
8,035,627
–
–
–
–
8,035,627
Total
12,138,272
8,035,627
550,812,951
–
985,852,635
–
1,556,839,485
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS
–
–
–
–
739,324
–
739,324
BC-10
–
–
24,739,055
–
–
–
24,739,055
BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA
–
–
8,104,636
–
–
–
8,104,636
BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A AND ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA
–
–
506,218,983
–
985,113,310
–
1,491,332,293
LIBRA PSC
12,138,272
[B]
11,750,278
23,888,549
Entity level payment:
SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA
–
8,035,627
–
–
–
–
8,035,627
Total
12,138,272
8,035,627
550,812,951
–
985,852,635
–
1,556,839,485
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
[A] Includes payment in kind of $12,138,272 for 317 KBOE valuated at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $12,138,272 for 317 KBOE valuated at market price.
Trinidad and Tobago
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Governments:
BOARD OF INLAND REVENUE
–
13,790,525
–
–
–
–
13,790,525
PERMANENT SECRETARY MINISTRY OF ENERGY
62,884,045
113,477
2,284,658
–
9,501,505
–
74,783,685
Total
62,884,045
13,904,002
2,284,658
–
9,501,505
–
88,574,210
Project Reports (in USD)
Production Entitlement
Taxes
Royalties
Bonuses
Fees
Infrastructure Improvements
Total
Projects:
BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D
–
–
–
–
2,653,448
–
2,653,448
BLOCK 6B
55,874,429
–
–
–
1,684,458
–
57,558,887
CENTRAL BLOCK
–
13,904,002
2,284,658
–
713,613
–
16,902,273
NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1)
7,009,616
–
–
–
1,796,955
–
8,806,572
Entity level payment:
BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO BRANCH
–
–
–
–
2,653,030
–
2,653,030
Total
62,884,045
13,904,002
2,284,658
–
9,501,505
–
88,574,210
[1] For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-2 of the Report.
CAUTIONARY NOTE
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report “Shell”, “Shell group” and “Royal Dutch Shell” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. “Subsidiaries “, “Shell subsidiaries”, and “Shell companies” as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations” respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”.
The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.