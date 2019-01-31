Royal Dutch Shell Produces a Gusher of Cash

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc came through a quarter of volatile oil prices to beat earnings estimates, delivering a surge in cash flow the company said will underpin “world-class” returns to investors.

The better-than-expected performance should help to ease questions about whether Shell can simultaneously afford to reduce debt, and complete its share-buyback program, while also paying one of the world’s largest cash dividends. Yet it also underlines some analysts’ concerns about the level of investment, as replacement of reserves fell well below average.

Shell urged investors to focus on returns, as the company paid its entire dividend in cash, curbed debt and started the next tranche of its $25 billion buyback program.

"We’re going to do it all, we need to do it all,” Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said in a Bloomberg television interview. “It’s important for you to understand the nature of Shell, the nature of our cash flows, which aren’t necessarily dependent on excessive levels of capital investment.”

The Anglo-Dutch oil major earned $5.69 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, adjusted for one-time items. That’s up from $4.3 billion a year earlier, beating the average estimate of $5.39 billion.

Investors reacted positively to the results, with Shell’s B shares rising 2.8 percent to 2,350 pence at 8:03 a.m. in London. In the past 12 months, the company fell more than its European peers, declining about 6 percent compared to gains from BP Plc and Total SA.

Investment Doubts

Profit was the highest for that period in at least six years, matching an era when oil was trading at closer to $100 a barrel. Chief Executive Officer Ben Van Beurden has made lowering costs a priority, first to survive a crude price collapse between 2014 and 2017, and then to keep the company competitive in case prices stay lower.

While that’s helped boost profitability, some analysts have debated during the past month whether Shell is at risk of under-investing. Martijn Rats, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, said $65 oil, slightly above today’s price, is probably too low for the company to continue its breakneck pace of shareholder distributions while maintaining a high enough capital expenditure to boost reserves.

Shell said it didn’t discover enough new oil and gas reserves to cover the hydrocarbons it pumped last year. It added 700 million barrels in new reserves, compared with production of about 1.4 billion barrels. As a result, its closely watched reserve-replacement ratio stood at 53 percent last year, well below the three-year average of 96 percent.

Rats noted that the ratio was affected by Shell having to de-book its giant Groningen natural gas field in the Netherlands, which the government has mandated to close because it is causing earthquakes. Without that, the organic reserve replacement ratio would have been 98 percent, he said in a note.

Cash Engine

Uhl argued no one should be too fixated on reserves, because its exploration and production unit generates less than half of Shell’s cash flow. The refining and marketing, and integrated gas businesses both did better than analysts expected, buoyed by trading and the start-up of the Geismar chemicals plant in the U.S.

Cash flow from operations, a crucial measure of the sustainability of spending on new projects and payouts to investors, was $22 billion, three times the level a year earlier. That figure benefited from a $9.1 billion positive move in working capital in the fourth quarter, mainly due to the fall in crude prices and lower inventory levels.

The headline cash flow number was particularly strong, but the underlying figure remained volatile and was slightly weaker than expected, Biraj Borkhataria, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

Despite several quarters of strong profits and cash generation, Shell’s dividend yield suggests it hasn’t fully convinced investors with its “do it all” message. Its shares are trading at a level that implies a dividend yield of about 6 percent, well above its most direct peers Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp., but on a par with Total and BP.

Fourth-quarter oil and gas output was 3.79 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, compared with 3.76 million a year earlier. Gearing -- the ratio of net debt to total capital -- was 20.3 percent at the end of 2018, compared with 25 percent a year earlier.

