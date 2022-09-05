U.S. markets closed

Royal Farms Announces .25 Cent Fuel Discount for RofoPay Members in New Jersey Stores

·2 min read
BALTIMORE, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms announces a .25 cent discount for all RofoPay members who fuel up in New Jersey through October 12th. After October 12th, all RofoPay members will receive .10 cents off per gallon. RofoPay customers who fuel up in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware currently save up to .10 cents per gallon.

Both Rofo Rewards and RofoPay are free to enroll in. Customers can upgrade to RofoPay by picking up a Rofo Rewards card at any store location and creating an account on the Royal Farms app or at roforewards.com. After a Rofo Rewards account is created, visit the profile section of the account to add the Rofo Rewards, then click on RofoPay to walk through the steps to upgrade the account! More information on the RofoPay fuel discount in New Jersey is located here: https://www.royalfarms.com/rofopayinnj.

The RofoPay fuel discount is not the only benefit gained from being a Rofo Rewards member. The Rofo Rewards app has mobile ordering that allows customers to order ahead for delivery or pick up, and customers earn Royalty Points on their purchases that can be redeemed for free products such as coffee and fountain drinks, breakfast sandwiches, chicken salad, as well as Royal Farms World-Famous Chicken. Rofo Rewards members even get a free two-piece meal added to their account on their birthday, and a free item added to their account each week! Those who are 21+ also have the option to complete age verification in the app that gives them access to exclusive age verified offers.

For more information, please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.

About Royal Farms
Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 260 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic including Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area's hunger for real fresh food served real fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. Royal Farms was awarded “…best fast-food fried chicken…” by Food & Wine magazine. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com.


