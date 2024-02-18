Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Royal Gold, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$303m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Royal Gold has an ROCE of 9.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Royal Gold's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Royal Gold's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Royal Gold is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 9.2% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 25% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Royal Gold has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has only returned 28% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

