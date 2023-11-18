Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.40

Royal Gold, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RGLD) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 19th of January to $0.40, with investors receiving 6.7% more than last year's $0.375. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.3% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Royal Gold's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Royal Gold's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 30.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Royal Gold Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.80 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.50. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Royal Gold has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 26% per annum. Royal Gold is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like Royal Gold's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Royal Gold is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 4 analysts we track are forecasting for Royal Gold for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Royal Gold not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

