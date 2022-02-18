Royal Helium Commences 3D Seismic over Climax/Nazare and 2D Seismic over Val Marie South Block

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) announces that it has initiated two seismic programs in southwestern Saskatchewan, along with its seismic and geophysical contractor, RPS Energy Canada. 39 square kilometers of 3D seismic will be conducted over the central portion of Climax to detail and extend the deeper Nazare zone as well as further delineate and differentiate the overlying Devonian conventional zones hit in Climax 1 – 4. An additional 20 linear kilometers of 2D seismic will be conducted over the southern most block at Val Marie to image the northern extension of a large structural high known as the Bowdoin Dome lying south of the Saskatchewan-Montana border. The results of these will guide Royal's upcoming drill programs for 2022 which will be announced once finalized.

Royal Helium Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Royal Helium Ltd.)

Stephen Halabura, VP Exploration comments, "With our recently announced results from the successful 100 meter frac program at Climax 4, the 3D program will provide enhanced reservoir and structural resolution as well as extend coverage to the north of the currently delineated Nazare zone. The 3D will be used to advance our development modelling, production planning and expansion not only for the Nazare reservoir but also for the conventional helium zones in the Duperow and Souris River formations above Nazare. Integration of the 3D seismic to our current subsurface database will provide further guidance for the development of the conventional helium traps intersected in earlier drilling, which tested inert gas flow up to 1.8 mmcf per day during initial testing.

Shayne Neigum, Manager of Operations comments, "Val Marie was one of the company's original sets of helium permits that were acquired, that encompasses the northern extension of the Bowdoin Dome structure. This expansive basement structure is believed to be one of the main source and feeder systems for helium found in the eastern portion of southwest Saskatchewan. We will be the first to explore this area and are equipped with deep core and completions data from our Climax/Nazare programs that will help refine our geological model and drill targets between Climax and Val Marie. Based on the results of this seismic program, a drill program will follow this spring, which will be focused on testing the structural extension of the Bowdoin Dome".

Story continues

Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land in southwestern and south-east Saskatchewan. All of Royals' lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/18/c8797.html