Royal Jordanian Airlines expands technology agreement with Sabre to help drive profitability and fuel growth

·4 min read

Airline renews distribution agreement and deploys a set of Sabre leading solutions including Sabre's Dynamic availability, Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer to improve efficiency

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, and Royal Jordanian Airlines, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Jordan, announced the renewal and expansion of a long-term distribution and technology agreement to continue to distribute the carrier's content through Sabre's global distribution system (GDS) and to utilize Sabre's leading technology to achieve its strategic goals.

Under the expanded agreement, Royal Jordanian will continue distributing its content to the large network of travel agents and corporations worldwide connected to Sabre's GDS. Furthermore, the airline will be deploying a set of Sabre leading technology including Sabre's Dynamic availability and Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer. The adoption of these products can help Royal Jordanian Airlines move toward a more flexible and modern environment, while supporting its growth.

"We have ambitious plans to double our fleet and operations within the coming 3-5 years and to position Royal Jordanian as the carrier of choice connecting Jordan and Levant with the world," said Karim Makhlouf, chief commercial officer, Royal Jordanian.  "Our extended technology partnership with Sabre will help us deploy the most robust and advanced technology to enable our growth plans, help us drive profitability and improve our efficiency while staying on top of today's ever-changing airline landscape. We are excited to continue partnering with Sabre at this exciting time."

Dynamic Availability empowers airlines to gain better control of their pricing position by leveraging shopping data, automating fare changes, and enabling dynamic pricing capabilities to generate recommendations that help drive incremental revenue opportunities. Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer, on the other hand, brings integrated end-to-end automation and intelligence to airline pricing to increase analyst productivity and improve revenue opportunities.

"As a key building block for personalized retailing, our dynamic pricing engine enables airlines to optimize availability at scale and unlock greater value by maximizing revenue," said Darren Rickey, senior vice president, airline sales, Sabre Travel Solutions. " We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with Royal Jordanian, one of the forward-thinking airlines in the Middle East region and help them deploy some of the industry-leading technology that brings broader possibilities and insightful information about their guests, so they can remain competitive and succeed in this ever-evolving industry."

Sabre provides technology and consultancy services to more than 225 airlines, including most of the world's largest carriers. Sabre's broad suite of flexible and scalable software solutions allows airlines to operate how they want to and adapt their business to changing needs and requirements.  Most of the world's largest carriers already use Sabre's technology to address their biggest challenges - increasing revenue, minimizing costs and providing an enhanced travel experience.

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Royal Jordanian
Being the national carrier of Jordan and a leading carrier in the region, Royal Jordanian's vision is to connect Jordan and the Levant with the world. From its hub at Queen Alia International Airport, RJ operates a fleet of 25 comfortable aircraft to reach 44 direct destinations and some of 1,000 cities in more than 150 countries through our airline partners in the oneworld airline alliance. The fleet comprises of Boeing 787s, A320s, A321s, A319s and Embraer regional jets.

Royal Jordanian also offers a wide range of complimentary services and amenities for travelers, including ample leg room and generous food and beverage offerings. Our aircraft provide state-of-the art in-flight entertainment with audio-video on demand, giving passengers a great choice of viewing material. We are focused on providing an extensive travel network for our passengers via Amman to Europe, the US and Canada, North Africa and the Far East. For further information, please visit www.rj.com.

SABR-F

Contacts

Media
Kristin Hays
kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle
Heidi.castle@sabre.com

Investors
Brian Roberts
brian.roberts@sabre.com
sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)
Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-jordanian-airlines-expands-technology-agreement-with-sabre-to-help-drive-profitability-and-fuel-growth-301756293.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

