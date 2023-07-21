Royal Mail appoints German boss to navigate the death of letters

Royal mai

A 50-year-old German was unveiled as Royal Mail’s third chief executive in as many years on Thursday. But he is determined to avoid parallels being drawn with a previous teutonic leader of the world’s first postal service, Rico Back.

Back raised hackles among the Communication Workers Union’s (CWU) 115,000 postal members for refusing to move to Britain despite running a company whose roots can be traced back to the time of Henry VIII. His fleeting visits to the UK from his Swiss base quickly led to him being nicknamed “The Flying Postman”.

In contrast, Martin Seidenberg will be moving to Britain when he takes over as chief executive next month, according to company insiders.

But even if Seidenberg can avoid Back’s moniker, comparisons between the two Germans seem inevitable. Both men ran GLS – Royal Mail’s profitable overseas arm – immediately before taking the top job.

Both came into the job with a mandate to transform Royal Mail from a predominantly letters-based business to one that focuses on parcels. And both have done rather well monetarily while working for the ailing postal monopoly.

As Back departed in May 2020, any disappointment from his abrupt exit was cushioned by a £1m pay-off – which came less than two years after being handed a controversial £6m “golden hello” when he started.

Seidenberg, meanwhile, has been Royal Mail’s best-paid director since he joined the company’s board in April 2021.



The German has taken home in excess of £3m over the last two years, more than double the £1.3m paid to outgoing Royal Mail chief Simon Thompson over the same period.

The task facing Seidenberg cannot be underestimated. One of the worst campaigns of industrial action in a generation drew to a close last week as two-thirds of CWU members backed a 10pc pay rise over three years and a £500 lump sum bonus.

In return, the CWU ceded to demands from the Royal Mail board to some changes in working conditions, such as later start times so that deliveries can be better spread throughout the day.

“With Royal Mail’s brand, unrivalled scale and postmen and women connecting every household and business in the country, we have plenty of opportunity ahead of us. But we must seize it,” Seidenberg said as he was appointed.

“By enabling Royal Mail to best serve our customers’ evolving demands, we can deliver benefits for customers, employees and shareholders alike.”

Seidenberg is a parcels man through and through. He spent 15 years at Deutsche Post before joining GLS Germany in 2015.

Before taking over as GLS chief executive in June 2020, Seidenberg rammed through repeated price rises in Germany as well as championing carbon-neutral deliveries.

And under his tenure, GLS revenue has grown by 47pc over the last three years. Profits, meanwhile, have swelled by two-thirds over the same period.

But it is the future of Royal Mail letter deliveries that will likely define whether Seidenberg can be successful where Back and Thompson have not.

Royal Mail has been lobbying with the Government for almost two years to change laws requiring letter deliveries to be completed six-days-a-week. Customer feedback, bosses say, is that households are not interested in a Saturday letters service.

Letter volumes are down 30pc since the onset of the pandemic, and chairman Keith Williams, a rare constant on the Royal Mail board, has repeatedly warned that the company will struggle to turn a profit if ministers refuse to acquiesce to the company’s demands.

Sources close to the company believe that government opposition is softening. The line from Westminster was previously that there are “no plans” to make any changes to postal laws known as the Universal Service Obligation (USO).

It is now that there are “no current plans” to make any alterations – an important distinction, sources insist.

Postal workers at Royal Mail agreed to a pay deal last week bringing to an end a long period of strikes - JULIAN SIMMONDS

It is widely accepted that a change of postal laws is unlikely to take place this side of a general election. And with Sir Keir Starmer’s party well-placed in the polls, Labour’s perspective is arguably more important than that of the Tories.

Labour has yet to show its hand on Saturday deliveries. “But the union position will be something that Labour will have to take into account,” says one well-placed source.

During its year-long dispute, the CWU opposed any changes to the USO. Last week, however, general secretary Dave Ward, did not rule out supporting a switch to a five-day letters service for the first time.

“If you have a decline of letters over six days, there’s going to be a moment where you may lose more jobs over six days than it would if you went to five days – condensing letters into those five days,” he told members in a video posted on the CWU’s Facebook page.

“Providing there is a commitment to sustain the USO, we may have to consider the five-day scenario.”

He added: “We want to keep the USO… But we’re going to have to look at a five day option.”

The final parallel between Seidenberg and Back is that Royal Mail has reverted to its old executive structure. Back’s departure prompted Williams to step up as executive chairman with Thompson as chief executive of Royal Mail and Seidenberg responsible for GLS.

Having two executives running two distinct parts of the group stoked fears that the groundwork was being prepared for it to be split in two.

Union leaders have previously claimed that splitting the company in two is the ultimate goal of Royal Mail’s biggest shareholder, billionaire “Czech sphinx” investor Daniel Kretinsky.

The decision to bring back the role of group CEO may soothe concerns that an imminent split of Royal Mail is on the horizon. And Seidenberg will now appoint chief executives of Royal Mail and GLS.

“Cautiously welcoming” Seidenberg’s appointment on Thursday, the CWU’s Ward said it followed “a significant period where the company has been without leadership and direction”.

He added: “Whilst our members want to move on from the dispute, senior management cannot shake off their union busting mentality. The new CEO has to oversee a significant change in both personnel and approach.

“This is not a time for words. It is a moment for actions.”

