Royal Mail blames strikes and slump in letter sending as losses deepen

Royal Mail reached an agreement with striking workers in April - SOPA Images/Getty Images Contributor

Royal Mail has slumped to a £319m loss as it reels from the impact of strikes and a decline in letter sending.

The postal company said operating losses deepened by £100m in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2022.

The figures highlight the crisis at Royal Mail as it grapples with the fallout from an almost year-long row with unions over pay and working conditions.

The walkouts dragged Royal Mail to a £1bn loss last year, with bosses warning it was losing more than £1m a day at the height of the dispute.

While the company reached an agreement with striking workers in April, it is still feeling the impact of customer losses, as well as a wider economic downturn.

Parcel deliveries declined by 6pc to £1.85bn in the first half due to lower volumes and customers trading down to cheaper services.

Letter volumes also continued to decline, although revenues were up 1pc to £1.7bn thanks to increases in stamp prices. Overall, revenue fell 3pc to £3.5bn.

Martin Seidenberg, Royal Mail chief executive, reiterated calls for Saturday letter deliveries to be scrapped, saying the need for reform was “increasingly urgent”.

He said: “Most other comparable countries have already reformed their Universal Service and the UK is getting left behind.

“The UK is not immune to the trends that we see across the world and it’s simply not sustainable to maintain a network built for 20bn letters when we’re now only delivering 7bn.”

Regulator Ofcom is currently reviewing Royal Mail’s universal service obligation, but any changes will ultimately need to be approved by the Government.

The figures come days after Royal Mail was fined £5.6m by Ofcom after failing to deliver more than a quarter of first-class post on time.

The fine, which is the largest ever handed down for missing delivery targets, came after the company missed required standards for both first and second-class post by a “significant and unexplained margin”.

Royal Mail is also facing a £600m lawsuit from parcel rival Whistl, which is seeking damages over alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

The company has already been hit with a £50m fine from the regulator over claims it abused its market power to squeeze Whistl out of the market, resulting in 2,000 job losses.

Royal Mail’s losses dragged its parent company deeper into the red, despite a £150m profit for European parcel delivery firm GLS.

International Distributions Services (IDS) reported an operating loss of £243m in the first half, wider than the £157m posted last year.

Mr Seidenberg, who took over the top job in August, said he had taken steps to stabilise Royal Mail, including cutting costs and “ruthlessly” prioritising high-return projects.

IDS said it expects to break even in the full year. It is targeting a return to profit for Royal Mail by 2025, but acknowledged the current economic slowdown was a “significant headwind”.

