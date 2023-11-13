Royal Mail fined £5.6m after quarter of first-class post arrives late

post man

Royal Mail has been fined £5.6m by regulator Ofcom for a “significant” failure to meet its postal delivery targets.

Ofcom imposed the penalty after an investigation found Royal Mail fell short on targets for both first and second-class mail deliveries across the 2022 to 2023 financial year.

Only 73.7pc of first-class mail was delivered within one working day across the year, against a target of 93pc, while 90.7pc of second-class mail was delivered within three working days, compared with the target of 98.5pc.

Customers who pay for first-class stamps are promised next-day delivery, while Royal Mail says post sent second-class will be completed within two to three working days.

Royal Mail also fell well short on completing all delivery routes, Ofcom found, with just 89.35pc completed on the required day compared to a target of 99.9pc.

Even after taking into account strike disruption, extreme weather and the closure of the runway at Stansted Airport, Ofcom said Royal Mail still missed its targets for delivery first and second-class post on time.

Ofcom said: “This means that Royal Mail breached its obligations by failing to meet its targets by a significant and unexplained margin.

“This caused considerable harm to customers, and Royal Mail took insufficient steps to try and prevent this failure.”

Ian Strawhorne, Ofcom’s director of enforcement, said: “Royal Mail’s role in our lives carries huge responsibility, and we know from our research that customers value reliability and consistency.

“Clearly, the pandemic had a significant impact on Royal Mail’s operations in previous years. But we warned the company it could no longer use that as an excuse, and it just hasn’t got things back on track since.

“The company’s let consumers down, and today’s fine should act as a wake-up call – it must take its responsibilities more seriously. We’ll continue to hold Royal Mail to account to make sure it improves service levels.”

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We are very disappointed with our Quality of Service performance in 2022-23 and acknowledge Ofcom’s decision today.

Story continues

“Last year was uniquely challenging for Royal Mail. Quality of service was materially impacted by the long-running industrial dispute, which included 18 days of strike action.

“We are pleased that Ofcom has acknowledged that elements outside of Royal Mail’s control had a significant impact on service levels and has adjusted the figures to 82pc for First Class and 95.5pc for Second Class mail.

“Quality of Service is extremely important to us. We take our commitment to delivering a high level of service seriously and are taking action to introduce measures to restore quality of service to the level our customers expect.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.