Royal Mail risks fine after worst late deliveries on record

Royal Mail is at risk of a fine of up to £750m after after delivering more than one in four first class letters late in its worst performance on record.

The business is being investigated by industry watchdog Ofcom over its performance after announcing that only 74pc of first class deliveries were completed on time in the year to March 2023 – well below its target of 93pc and the worst performance since it began collecting data in 2007.

Ofcom will now decide whether there are any mitigating circumstances for failing to hit legally-mandated targets.

It has the power to impose a fine of up to 10pc of turnover, which could be as much as £750m, although previous penalties for non-compliance have been much lower.

The opening of a regulatory investigation will heap fresh pressure onto the Royal Mail board, days after its chief executive Simon Thompson quit following a bitter dispute with unions that triggered repeated strikes.

As well as its row with the CWU, the former FTSE 100 company is suffering from staff shortages, low morale and problems as bosses attempt to streamline postal rounds.

The 2022/23 results are even worse than during the pandemic, when the company had to contend with lockdowns and mass staff shortages because of Covid infections. It still managed to deliver 75pc of first class mail on time in 2020/21.

Second-class performance was better, but still well below the minimum standards required by law. Around 91pc of second-class deliveries were on time against a target of 99pc.

The figures follow revelations in the Telegraph last week that “postal deserts” had sprung up across the country, leaving households starved of deliveries for up to a fortnight.

Grant McPherson, Royal Mail's operating chief, said: “We’re sorry to any customers who may have been impacted by our performance during a year that has been one of the most challenging in our history.”

Citizens Advice estimates that more than 12m Britons have experienced letter delays in the last month.

Royal Mail has escaped fines in recent years as Ofcom has deemed disruption as a result of the Covid pandemic as a mitigating factor. The regulator said the same excuse would not be accepted this year, however.

Matthew Upton, executive director of Citizens Advice, urged Ofcom to be tough on Royal Mail. He said: “Ofcom’s investigation should put Royal Mail under the microscope, not just for recent failings, but for missing its delivery targets for four out of the last five years.

“We know the strain Royal Mail is under, but people must be able to rely on their post arriving in good time, including vital medical letters and urgent bills. Year after year of service failures have real consequences. It’s just not good enough.

“Ofcom must now take stronger enforcement action, including possible fines. Anything less risks sending a message that continually letting customers down is okay.”

Ofcom will now have to weigh the size of any potential fine against the impact it could have on Royal Mail’s already parlous finances. The company reported an operating loss of £295m last year.

The last time Royal Mail was fined, in 2018/19, the penalty amounted to just £1.5m. However, in that year it only missed its target by 0.4 percentage points.

Mr Thompson, a former executive at Apple and Ocado, announced last week that he would step down with a pay-off of up to £700,000 after two years running Royal Mail.

He became the focal point of union anger in a dispute where tempers allegedly boiled over on the picket line.

Mr Thompson's predecessor Rico Back also only lasted two years, again after clashing with the company's main union, the Communication Workers Union.

