Royal Mail staff vote to launch biggest strike of the summer

More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers have overwhelmingly voted for industrial action, marking the biggest strike of Britain’s “summer of discontent”.

Some 97.6pc of workers voted to walk out in a row over pay and working conditions. Turnout for the ballot was 77pc.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communications Workers Union (CWU), said: “This stunning result is a testament to the phenomenal efforts made by CWU members across the country.

“It is also a vote of no confidence in Royal Mail’s chief executive and board, who should seriously consider their futures in our industry.”

Over the weekend, Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson said that the company had no option but to modernise working practices.

