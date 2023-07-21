New Royal Navy frigate ready within a year despite row over £100m cost overruns

type 31

The first of a fleet of new British warships is set to be delivered next year despite a row over £100m in cost overruns between contractors and the Ministry of Defence.

Defence company Babcock confirmed it is on track to deliver the first of five Type 31 vessels next year in spite of its dispute with the Ministry of Defence over the project’s budget.

The company warned in April that rising costs for materials and labour had seen the bill for the five warships balloon by £100m.

The contract wants the MoD to pay for at least some of the cost overruns but so far this request has been refused and the two parties are in a dispute resolution process.

Babcock chief executive David Lockwood said the process was being conducted on friendly terms and “feels like a sensible discussion about finding a route forward on a contract that matters to both of us”.

The precise value of the overrun will become clearer over the next financial year, the company said, since “design activities will be finalised and the construction of the first ship will be substantially complete”.

Mr Lockwood said everything was “on track” to deliver the first warship next year.

HMS Venturer, the first Type 31, is scheduled to be structurally complete in December. Construction began on the second, HMS Active, in January.

Some parts of the ships for the Royal Navy will be constructed in Poland with final assembly then carried out at a yard operated by Babcock in Rosyth, north of Edinburgh, albeit a very small percentage in value terms.

The Type 31 commission is seen as a major test for the UK’s ability to deliver a large naval project on time, on budget and without problems emerging later on.

The currently deployed Type 45 Destroyer has been beset by engine trouble and one of the Navy’s two aircraft carriers, the HMS Prince of Wales, has been out of action after blowing a propeller shaft. The aircraft carrier was repaired by Babcock at a drydock in Scotland and was this week returned to the Navy.

Babcock is “hopeful” of more orders for the Type 31 ships from international buyers after purchases from the UK and Poland, Mr Lockwood said.

It won the contract to build the five Type 31 frigates for the Royal Navy in 2019, with a basic production cost of £250m each. The ships were heralded as a cheaper and more versatile craft compared to Britain’s other new frigates, the Type 26s, which will hunt submarines and cost £840m each.

Last year, Babcock beat Germany’s Thyssenkrupp to win a £1.4bn contract to build three frigates for the Polish Navy named Miecznik, which means Swordfish.

The ships will be built in Poland’s yards with Babcock’s design. They will feature combat equipment from Thales and anti-aircraft firepower from missile maker MBDA, which is part-owned by Britain’s BAE Systems.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.