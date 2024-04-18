How Royal Palm Beach is growing: Tuttle Royale homes rise; stores, restaurants to follow

Half of the housing at the 200-acre Tuttle Royale development in Royal Palm Beach already is built, its developer says. Retail stores, restaurants and entertainment venues are expected to follow in the months ahead, bringing the likes of Legal Seafood, Lululemon and a new chain of movie theaters to Palm Beach County's western suburbs.

People who drive by the property at Southern Boulevard and State Road 7 will see construction underway for the Villas at Tuttle Royale, the project's second apartment complex, near The Pointe at Southern apartments, where people already live.

Brian Tuttle, the CEO of Tuttle Land Investments and the developer behind the project, said last week the company also is eager to break ground on the commercial areas, and he is ready to do so in the next few months, once the final parts of its financing are in place.

He said his dreams for how the complex will change the Royal Palm Beach and Wellington area remain as strong as they were a decade ago, when he began assembling land for the development some refer to as "The CityPlace of the West."

“This center, with its large expanse of park in the middle of the main street, will be the hangout spot for all the western communities,” he said.

Tuttle Royale builder: Location, top brands will drive interest in complex

As proposed, Tuttle Royale will feature 12 buildings with luxury residences, nine restaurants, nine shops, a gym, a supermarket and a hotel. Eventually, the complex is expected to include 1,600 apartments.

Tuttle said the western suburbs lack a walkable downtown, like the one in West Palm Beach, a 25-minute drive away. A good town center, he said, has three to four destinations. Tuttle Royale will feature over 10.

Tuttle said both Tuttle and Erica boulevards, the main roads leading into the complex, were placed along the intersection of Southern Boulevard and State Road 7, which sees 275,000 daily vehicle trips.

The project's location, the high amount of traffic and the high-quality brands the development will bring to the area — especially in women's apparel, with choices such as Johnny Was, Free People and Lily Pulitzer, and restaurants, with favorites including The Cheesecake Factory, Benihana and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse — will help it succeed, Tuttle said.

Developer: Work on all Tuttle Royale housing areas to start by summer

Tuttle Royale, a residential development of 365 apartment and 53 townhomes, is under construction at Tuttle Royale a mixed-use project proposed along Southern Blvd.

Tuttle Royale will feature four residential developments with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, townhomes and single-family homes. One already is completed, one nearly so and a third is expected to be finished this summer. Tuttle said he expects all the residential areas to be ready to lease by the end of 2026.

The project communities will feature 10-foot sidewalks so people can travel to the various businesses without using their cars, Tuttle said. He envisions it will be Palm Beach County's first “true” live-work-play community.

The four housing areas are:

The Pointe at Southern: The 392-unit multifamily complex was built in 2019 by the Miami-based Related Group and is over 95% occupied, Tuttle said.

Villas at Tuttle Royale: Developed by Tuttle himself, it will include 401 residences between one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 55 townhomes. It is 60% complete and Tuttle hopes to have his first renters in by June 1.

Neighborhood 3: Florida Crystals Residentials is building 318 residences over 11 three-story buildings and two-story townhomes. Construction began three months ago and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Neighborhood 4: It is under contract with K. Hovnanian Homes. Tuttle said he expects a groundbreaking in July on the 100 single-family residences.

Mixed-use: A "vertically integrated" building will feature shops and restaurants on the first floor and 401 apartments towering above.

Tuttle Royale retail, dining area construction coming soon, builder says

Village engineer Chris Marsh said Tuttle Royale's commercial areas will be developed in phases.

The first phase will feature the project's central 10-acre park, parking garages, and the building with a bowling alley and other entertainment venues. The second will include the mixed-use building, all other commercial areas and a 200-room hotel.

Tuttle said the company was still negotiating final terms with banks but hopes to pick an equity partner in the next 30 to 60 days.

Rendering of the planned mixed-use development Tuttle Royale in Royal Palm Beach at the southwest corner of State Road 7 and Southern Boulevard. Courtesy Brian Tuttle.

Tuttle said his company’s loans on the land were expiring and the high interest rates had made it hard to find banks to refinance them. He also said interest on construction loans had almost doubled to 11% from 6% since he pitched the project in 2018.

Once they break ground, construction is expected to take two years, he said.

“The high interest rates are making it very challenging to negotiate the equity,” Tuttle said. “But we're getting close.”

