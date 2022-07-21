U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.49
    -3.41 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,691.67
    -183.17 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,916.61
    +18.96 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,815.15
    -12.80 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.75
    -3.13 (-3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.40
    +11.20 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0206
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9390
    -0.0970 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7950
    -0.4450 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,598.27
    -1,548.79 (-6.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.03
    +1.06 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,251.80
    -12.51 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Royal Purple® is a surprising way to save on gas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLMT

Fuel system additives show 6-10% savings on fuel economy

PORTER, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As gasoline prices hit an all-time high of $5, consumers and businesses are in search of ways to save on fuel costs. The experts behind the Royal Purple® brand report that utilizing the correct fuel system additives can save up to 6-10% on fuel economy. For shipping industries that are spending as much as 50% of their budgets on fuel, this equates to massive savings. For American families, saving on fuel is a critical step in combating growing concerns about rising inflation.

Royal Purple®, the synthetic expert.
Royal Purple®, the synthetic expert.

"We need fuel to keep society moving," said Rusty Waples, Director of Brand & Product Marketing at Calumet Branded Products, LLC, which owns and manufactures the Royal Purple brand. "Where people can usually improve is making fuel run longer and more efficiently. That's where fuel system additives come into play."

Fuel system additives work by removing fuel system deposits. This allows engines to run better, increasing miles per gallon and performance. It's a simple solution that consumers can use at home or request at a local service center.

"The key to maximizing fuel economy through fuel system additives is to use proven products built for your engine," added Waples. "Our Royal Purple research team has developed the industry's best-performing fuel system additives for both gasoline and diesel engines. When your engine runs more efficiently, you save gas, maximize performance, and prolong the life of your vehicle."

Not all fuel system additives are equal. Independent test results show an increase of up to 10% in diesel engines when using Royal Purple Max-Tane and up to 6.1% when using Royal Purple Max-Clean. Each product works differently. Max-Tane® is an all-in-one performance additive for diesel engines that optimizes fuel economy and performance. Max-Clean® is a fuel system cleaner and stabilizer for gasoline and diesel engines as well as 2-cycle and 4-cycle engines. Retailers that stock Royal Purple products include Walmart, Amazon, O'Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, AutoZone, and Advance Auto Parts.

"What keeps us moving at Royal Purple is solving the challenges that our customers face every day," said Rusty Waples. "Right now, fuel costs are affecting every business and household. We want to make sure people know that solutions are available to help them get the most they can out of every tank of fuel."

About Royal Purple

Headquartered in Porter, Texas; Royal Purple is a global synthetic oil leader who tests, develops and produces a wide range of high-performance lubricants for nearly every consumer and industrial application. Their proprietary Synerlec additive technology increases oil film strength allowing them to significantly outperform other synthetic and mineral based oils for vehicles, racing, commercial trucking and fleets, as well as industrial applications including maritime, plants and manufacturing, mining, wind energy, and agriculture operations. Key benefits of their products include: better performance, cleaner operation, lower cost of ownership, better mileage, and fewer oil changes. Just to name a few.

Royal Purple brand products are manufactured by Calumet Branded Products, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT).

Explore the full line of Royal Purple products at www.royalpurple.com/all-products.

More information on Royal Purple can be found at www.RoyalPurple.com or in the Royal Purple Media Kit.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-purple-is-a-surprising-way-to-save-on-gas-301590651.html

SOURCE Royal Purple

Recommended Stories

  • DRI Healthcare Trust to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast on August 4, 2022

    DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Trust will report its financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close.

  • Here's Why Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • The CHIPS Act Could Boost These 3 Semiconductor Stocks

    In June 2020, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). The act called for the U.S. to boost its subsidies for domestic chipmakers to address the global chip shortage, reduce the country's dependence on Asian chip foundries, and stay ahead of China in the semiconductor race. The CHIPS Act would provide $52 billion in subsidies and tax breaks for domestic chipmakers.

  • Oil Falls Amid Signs of Languid Demand As Libya Increases Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped as rising Covid cases in China and stalling rates of US gasoline consumption ignited demand fears, while low trading volumes continued to exacerbate market moves.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart a

  • U.S. oil prices fall more than 3% as weaker gasoline demand allows fuel inventories to rise

    Oil futures fell sharply on Thursday, extending a decline seen after a counter-seasonal rise in U.S. gasoline inventories and as Russia resumed natural-gas flows to Western Europe.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Oil Stocks: Field Service Giant Heads Farther South As Analysts Cut Price Targets

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Russia Resumes Nord Stream Gas Flow, Bringing Europe Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia began sending natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline system after a pause, bringing relief to a continent whose economy is starting to wobble under the strain of reduced supplies.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals

  • Gas prices could fall below $4 per gallon by late October, analyst says

    Gas prices could go below $4 per gallon by October if oil remains at the current levels, says one analyst.

  • Gas prices: 'We're in the early- to mid-point' of falling prices

    Gas prices have declined 34 days in a row to the lowest level since May, and could soon fall below $4 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Dow profit beats estimates as North America demand offsets China slump

    Dow's biggest - posted a 16% jump in sales on higher orders for its silicones and coatings applications used in the electronics, construction and healthcare industries. "Focus on disciplined execution enabled us to navigate the impacts of pandemic-related lockdowns in China, continued logistics constraints, and higher energy and raw material costs," Chief Executive Jim Fitterling said in a statement. Reflecting the toll of the slowdown, volumes at two of Dow's three main businesses declined in the quarter ended June 30.

  • Refiners Rake In Cash After Gas Prices Surge

    Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 are set to collectively bring in about $14 billion in cash from operations this quarter, analysts estimate.

  • American Airlines returns to profit, sees higher non-fuel costs

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday posted its first quarterly profit without U.S. government aid since the COVID-19 pandemic began as strong summer travel demand generated the highest quarterly revenue in its history. The Texas-based carrier, however, warned of an escalation in non-fuel costs in the quarter through September as it expects to operate fewer flights than previously planned in order to get operations back on track. American's shares were down 2.8% at $14.78 in pre-market trade.

  • Samsung may flood Austin area with more factories

    Samsung is considering investing around $200 billion in new semiconductor plants in the Austin area. To put that into perspective, it's almost half what America invested to build its interstate highway system in today's dollars — and it would all be poured into the Austin area.

  • VW’s New EV Brand Scout Will Take on the Ford F-150 and Jeep

    The German auto maker is bringing back the Scout. The early off-roader is morphing into a line of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

  • Oil slumps as stockpiles and rate hikes stoke demand fears

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by more than $5 on Thursday on higher U.S. gasoline stockpiles and after an ECB rate hike stoked demand worries, while returning oil supply from Libya and the resumption of Russia's gas flows to Europe eased supply concerns. Oil futures trading volumes have been thin and prices volatile as traders attempt to square weaker energy demand with tighter supply resulting from the loss of Russian barrels after the country's invasion of Ukraine. Flows through Russia's Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, partially resumed after being shut for maintenance on July 11.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)Q2 2022 Earnings CallJul 20, 2022, 5:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: Martin Viecha Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Tesla's second quarter 2022 Q&A webcast.

  • Russia Resumes Nord Stream Natural-Gas Supply to Europe

    The restart of the pipeline buys time for governments to decouple from the Kremlin’s exports amid what they expect will be an increasingly unreliable supply of energy heading into the winter.

  • Heat Wave Sends Natural-Gas Prices Soaring

    Natural-gas futures have jumped 48% this month—including 10% on Wednesday—to $8.007 per million British thermal units. Falling commodity prices have been encouraging hopes that inflation has peaked, but the heat wave, which has enveloped nearly the entire country and is forecast to linger possibly into August, threatens to send prices for key raw materials climbing anew. Coal, like gas, is in high demand from power producers struggling to generate enough electricity to run air conditioners.