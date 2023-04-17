Royal Restrooms Opens New Location in Mobile, Alabama

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Restrooms Corporate is excited to welcome Mr. Bryan O'Dell to the family. The restroom trailer franchise fills a much-needed gap in service to the Gulf Coast with the opening of its newest office location in Mobile, Alabama.

New franchisee owners, Bryan and Mandy O'Dell with co-founder David Sauers on opening in Mobile, Alabama. The Vintage Series Restroom trailer is featured in background.

New franchisee, Bryan O'Dell grew up in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina but spent summers in Mobile. His career in the shipping industry kept close ties to Mobile Bay working with customers all over the world in non-liner/bulk and breakbulk ships. He is excited to begin this new venture surrounded by family and friends.

My friend was discussing his daughter's wedding and the stress that comes along with just trying to find a bathroom. "No brainer," states O'Dell, "Just get a Royal Restrooms." He proceeds to tell me there is absolutely nothing local here in Mobile. "I called my wife, Mandy and told her I have found my way to Mobile. I am going to open a Royal Restrooms."

"This could not have happened at a better time for me." stated O'Dell. "I have been a fan of Royal Restrooms for years but this Vintage Series Restroom they have is just a game changer when it comes to portable bathrooms. There is nothing else on the market like it. You always know when a Royal Restroom is present its going to be a good time."

"Bryan O'Dell is the perfect fit to the Royal Restrooms brand. His excitement and enthusiasm heading into our 20th year of business is what continues to make things fresh and fun. Mobile, Alabama will be one of our test markets with our Beverage Trailer and Led TV Screen Trailers to expand our rental fleet options. It is a super exciting time to be Royal right now." says David Sauers, Co-Founder.

For Restroom Rental Reservations please call 251.298.7436

To learn more about Royal Restrooms newest office, visit AlabamaPortableRestrooms.com or RoyalRestooms.com

About Royal Restrooms Nationwide:

Today, there are 48 offices located in 15 states. Royal Restrooms has been the premier rental provider of mobile restroom trailer and shower trailers since 2004. Each office is independently owned and operated. Royal Restrooms owners offer a unique and knowledgeable perspective in the events industry, and they are committed to delivering on the "Regal Portable Restroom Experience" with every client interaction.

Visit Royalrestrooms.com or email franchising@royalrestrooms.com.

Media Contact

Royal Restrooms Corporate

800.969.7434

Hello@RoyalRestrooms.com

Vintage Series Restrooms by Royal Restrooms blend in to your natural surroundings creating a backdrop that does not bring attention to the fact they are portable bathrooms.

A ten station Royal Restroom that delivers sustainability, comfort and function to guests at your event. Strategic placement is key in manging the flow of foot traffic and maximizing the overall event experience.

