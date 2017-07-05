Royal Terrace Assoc. LP v. Singh

Judge Sabrina B. Kraus

Click here to see Judicial Profile





Read Full-Text Decision

Petitioner brought a holdover proceeding against Singh seeking possession of parking space #1 alleging Singh was no longer entitled to same. It issued a 30-day notice of termination arguing Singh did not have a valid lease for the space, among other things. The court took judicial notice of two previous related proceedings a holdover proceeding granting landlord possession of the parking space, that was reversed by the Appellate Term; the second a nonpayment proceeding for space #152 that was discontinued without prejudice. The court noted landlord offered no evidence as to which parking space was being occupied by respondent in some litigation it was asserted parking space 1 was sought, while in other litigation space #152 was sought by petitioner. Respondent testified she was in possession of the parking space for 17 years, and it was uncontested the space was in connection with her lease for the apartment and originally included as one charge with her rent. The court concluded part of landlord's burden of proof was establishing which space respondent was in occupancy of, and it was the space sought to be recovered, but failed to do so, offering no evidence on the space's description. Thus, Singh was granted dismissal.