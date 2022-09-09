U.S. markets closed

RE Royalties Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Refiling of Amended Form of Proxy and VIF, and Appointment of Investor Relations Firm

RE Royalties Ltd.
·4 min read
RE Royalties Ltd.

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) (OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, announces that it will be holding its annual general meeting of shareholders on September 29, 2022, (the "AGM") at 2:00 PM (Pacific Time) at the Company's offices at Suite 1400, 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Company has also filed an amended form of proxy (the "Proxy") and the Voting Instruction Form (the "VIF") prepared for the Company's AGM. The Proxy and the VIF were amended to remove the resolution to set the number of directors at seven in order to align the resolutions in the Proxy and the VIF with the resolutions included in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular filed in connection with the AGM. The amended Proxy and VIF is filed and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All proxies received prior to the amended Proxy and VIF will be accepted.

The Company has also retained the services of Water Tower Research ("Water Tower") to assist with its investor relations activities commencing on September 15, 2022. Water Tower is a stakeholder communication and investor engagement platform powered by Wall Street veterans with significant experience and credibility. Water Tower creates, delivers, and maintains the information flow required to build and preserve relationships between companies and all their stakeholders and investors. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will be compensating Water Tower a monthly fee of USD$8,000 per month for a period of 12 months. Water Tower does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, Mexico, and Europe. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

RE Royalties Ltd.
Talia Beckett, VP of Communications and Sustainability
T: (778) 374‐2000
E: taliabeckett@reroyalties.com
www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715441/RE-Royalties-Announces-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders-Refiling-of-Amended-Form-of-Proxy-and-VIF-and-Appointment-of-Investor-Relations-Firm

