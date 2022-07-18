RE Royalties Declares Quarterly Shareholders Dividend Payment and Announces DTC Eligibility

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash distribution of $0.01 per issued and outstanding common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

The distribution is payable on August 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 3, 2022. The distribution is designated by the Company to be a dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. The cumulative amount of dividends declared for the 2022 fiscal year has been $0.02 per common share.

Bernard Tan, CEO of the Company, commented, "After a strong year of portfolio growth, we are pleased to announce another dividend payment. The additional investments will continue to provide a strong base for us to maintain our dividend and continue to create value for our shareholders."

The Company announces that its common shares ("Common Shares") are now eligible for book-entry and depositary services through Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. As the largest securities depository in the world, DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement for securities of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and transferring Common Shares, enhancing liquidity in the United States by accelerating the settlement period for transfers and reducing costs for investors.

RE Royalties has entered into a market stabilization and liquidity services agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable laws. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance to companies in accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. Red Cloud will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. In consideration of these services the Company will pay Red Cloud a flat fee of $6,000 per month, paid quarterly in advance. The services provided by Red Cloud will commence August 1, 2022, and Red Cloud will not receive shares or other securities as compensation.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, and renewable natural gas projects in North America and Europe. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

